ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennebunk, ME

'The hope of a fighter': Kennebunk woman runs 10K fundraiser to final chemo treatment

By Karen Dandurant, Fosters Daily Democrat
Portsmouth Herald
Portsmouth Herald
 4 days ago

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Erinn Needham turned her final chemotherapy treatment into a 10K fundraiser on Dec. 2, running from her home in Kennebunk to her final treatment at York Hospital's clinic in Wells, Maine.

The Chemo Day 10K Rainbow Soiree Run, she said, was her way of taking back her life. It was also a fundraiser for metastatic breast cancer research.

And she did it.

"A bell is often rung at the end of cancer treatments, but out of solidarity with those who have stage IV carcinomas, whose treatments often do not end, I wanted to raise money instead," she said. "Thirty percent of all breast cancers will experience metastasis (migration to other organs) but only 2-5% of research funding goes to MBC. 100% of what I raise will go directly to funding."

So far $13,092 has been raised but for anyone who wants to join in and make a donation, her fundraising page can be found at donate.metavivor.org/fundraiser/4142465 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5b6G_0jaBV3nK00

Needham was diagnosed with breast cancer in August of 2021.

"I was breast-feeding my daughter," she said. "I had gotten a reaction to the COVID vaccine and it caused inflammation of a lymph node in my armpit. I noticed an area that felt a little different than it had before. I was on bonding leave and was weaning my daughter, reducing feedings to prepare her for daycare."

Needham called York Hospital and because of COVID was told their timeline for scheduling appointments were months out.

"When I told them I had found a lump, they said come in tomorrow," said Needham. "I got a mammogram, and a biopsy that day. It was breast cancer."

More news: Now a summer retreat, Kennebunkport's Hidden Pond bungalows becoming a winter getaway, too

"I started treatment, TCHP chemo," she said "By September, there was more rounds of two types of chemo and two types of immunotherapy. It lasted all day and I felt like garbage. I had to stop breast-feeding because of engorgement and hormone crashes, and the chemo treatment would be toxic for my child. I had another six rounds of TCHP and then surgery. I opted to go flat, no breast reconstruction because you usually heal faster."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gxkXd_0jaBV3nK00

TCHP is a combination drug treatment that includes docetaxel, carboplatin, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab. These are drugs that people take intravenously to kill cancer cells if they have early-stage HER2+ breast cancer.

Following surgery, Needham learned some cancer remained. She had another 14 rounds of Kadcyla therapy, thought to bring chemotherapy inside HER2+ cells and kill them with less damage to healthy cells.

Needham, married to her husband Craig, is the mother of two children, aged 2 and 4, Olive and Felix, and she continued working, to maintain her health insurance.

Friday, Dec. 2 represented more than a year of Needham's cancer journey, and the end of treatment. She is currently in remission.

"On the advice of my physical therapist, I began running again," she said. "Running with me were a bunch of friends, people with strollers, and anyone else who wanted to run with me. My brother, Michael Dundlay ran in Switzerland with his husband Mark and their friends. "

Needham's medical oncologist, Dr. Peter Georges, said he had no doubt Needham would have a successful run. He said her spirit remained positive throughout her treatment.

"I met Erinn in September of 2021," he said. "Her breast cancer had been newly diagnosed. She had an aggressive form of HER2+ cancer. She was young so we went with an aggressive form of treatment from September through December. Then we did surgery to remove the rest of the cancer. At the time we found there was residual disease not handled by the chemo, so we started new treatment."

More: Provident Bancorp rocked by cryptocurrency losses, 'delinquent' with earnings report

Georges said throughout her treatment, Needham was always positive, always believed she would win. He said he hopes her story reaches other breast cancer patients because he is proud of how hard she worked to get better.

"She came into every treatment with a smile on her face - and she left with a smile on her face," he said. "Her attitude showed true resilience, optimism and strength. She kept an active lifestyle with her family. She was a ball of energy and I believe she will do well."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MIK3j_0jaBV3nK00

After her run, Needam said "I felt pretty good! A bit tired, a bit extra thirsty. Nothing out of the ordinary since I’ve been running the morning before chemo for a few months now to prepare. I dare say I feel a bit hopeful about the future. Not the sparkly, pretty kind of hope. The bloody and bruised hope of a fighter who slowly peels themselves up off the ground and wipes the sweat out of their eyes to go another round."

Final numbers:

$13,092 raised and counting from 116 donors, donations close Dec. 31.

59 people locomoted for a total of about 321 miles via running, walking, biking, strolling and roller blading.

19 in person locomotors.

Participants were in 13 states and 2 countries (USA and Switzerland).

22 in-person supporters plus a bunch of hospital staff. Many of them came in on their day off and made tie dye this week to support Needham.

Needham ran a total of 251 miles over 6.5 months to train for the 10K; 100 of those miles she was pushing one or both of her kids in a stroller. The 10K was the farthest she has ever run.

Roma Pizza provided a bunch of pizza and Kit Na brewing supplied a bunch of non-alcoholic beer.

Needham said she had six rounds of TCHP chemo, two breast amputations, two emergency surgeries, 14 rounds of Kadcyla.

"I have nine-plus years of hormone suppression left and a lifetime of monitoring," she said.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: 'The hope of a fighter': Kennebunk woman runs 10K fundraiser to final chemo treatment

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Fire in Gorham results in $1 Million in loss property

GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Gorham Fire Department say a barn caught fire resulting in an estimated $1 Million in loss property. According to authorities, the fire took place at a 156 Barstow Road, at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say there were no injuries to any civilians or...
GORHAM, ME
wabi.tv

Four Maine Maritime Academy students dead after Castine car crash

CASTINE, Maine (AP) — Four Maine Maritime Academy students were killed when a sport utility vehicle crashed into a tree and burst into flames early Saturday. The Maine Department of Public Safety says police responded to a single vehicle crash shortly after 2 o’clock this morning. Officials say...
CASTINE, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday

PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Aquaboggan in Saco, Maine, Opening Their Drive-in Theater This Weekend for a Good Cause

If you happen to visit Aquaboggan waterpark in Saco, Maine, over the summertime, you noticed something a little different in the parking area. That would be the giant screen Aquaboggan acquired from the now defunct Saco Drive-In, a staple of the area for decades. Aquaboggan has been working to get their drive-in theater set for a full season next year, but they're ready for a 'sneak preview' this weekend as they get behind a great cause.
SACO, ME
mainebiz.biz

#BeerFriday: Sea Dog Brewery now open in Scarborough

Maine family-run Sea Dog Brewing Co. is now open in the former Famous Dave's restaurant space at Cabela's plaza, right off I-95 in Scarborough. The restaurant's hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, bringing a late-night dining option to an area that has now has few.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Don Campbell gets us into the holiday spirit

PORTLAND, Maine — Don Campbell is one of the most well-known musicians in the state of Maine. As the seasons turn from fall to winter, and the temperatures drop, Campbell turns his attention to his holiday shows. One of this year’s holiday shows will take place on Dec. 18...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Erin and her teens Cook up some cocoa bombs

Thursday, December 15th — Tonight, we head into Erin's kitchen where she and her teens cook up some eye-catching treats you can give as a gift, and their puppy makes an appearance too!. Plus, during the COVID shutdown theatrical performances were forced to get creative in order to allow...
DERRY, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Pickleball grows in popularity in Maine

MAINE, USA — According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. in 2019 and 2021. Pickleball grew by 39.3% in those two years to more than 4.8 million participants nationwide. There are many places to play in Maine and websites to...
MAINE STATE
989wclz.com

More lawsuits claim abuse by priests in Maine decades ago

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) Four people in Maine have filed lawsuits with claims that they were sexually abused by Catholic priests as children. Three men sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland on Thursday in Cumberland County Superior Court. The men allege they were abused by priests as children decades ago.
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine CDC confirms case of whooping cough at Kennebunk school

KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a case of whooping cough at a school in York County. Officials with RSU 21 in Kennebunk said they were contacted about the case at Sea Road School. Sea Road School serves around 300 children from grades 3 through 5, according to their website.
KENNEBUNK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
BRUNSWICK, ME
Q97.9

Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?

Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
MAINE STATE
nerej.com

Boston Realty Advisors arranges $7.54m loan for Maine portfolio

Eliot, ME Boston Realty Advisors arranged acquisition financing of $7.54 million for two manufacturing housing parks in Southern Maine. The two properties, part of a single Southern Maine portfolio, are about five miles apart and include Marshwood Estates, at 801-811 Dow Hwy. in Eliot, and Johnson’s Manufactured Housing Park, at 2-4 and 5 Dana Ave. in Kittery.
ELIOT, ME
themainewire.com

Liberal Civil War Erupts Over $70,000 Brunswick Mural Not Being “Inclusive” Enough

Liberals in Brunswick are going to war with one another over a $70,000 painting that’s going to end up on the side of the Fort Andross Mill. Although the painting — “Many Stitches Hold Up the Sky,” by two Hallowell artists — is your standard left-wing virtue-signaling “art” that has replaced what we used to know as art, a Bowdoin College professor started a petition complaining about the mural because it’s not “inclusive” enough.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WMTW

Where Mainers can find heating assistance this winter

PORTLAND, Maine — Need help paying for your heat and fuel this winter in Maine? You'll want to dial 211. Officials from Maine 211 say they've received more than 20,000 calls from Mainers this year with concerns about fuel and heating assistance, a 190% increase from last year. 211...
PORTLAND, ME
Portsmouth Herald

Portsmouth Herald

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
904K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

 http://seacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy