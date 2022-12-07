'The hope of a fighter': Kennebunk woman runs 10K fundraiser to final chemo treatment

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Erinn Needham turned her final chemotherapy treatment into a 10K fundraiser on Dec. 2, running from her home in Kennebunk to her final treatment at York Hospital's clinic in Wells, Maine.

The Chemo Day 10K Rainbow Soiree Run, she said, was her way of taking back her life. It was also a fundraiser for metastatic breast cancer research.

And she did it.

"A bell is often rung at the end of cancer treatments, but out of solidarity with those who have stage IV carcinomas, whose treatments often do not end, I wanted to raise money instead," she said. "Thirty percent of all breast cancers will experience metastasis (migration to other organs) but only 2-5% of research funding goes to MBC. 100% of what I raise will go directly to funding."

So far $13,092 has been raised but for anyone who wants to join in and make a donation, her fundraising page can be found at donate.metavivor.org/fundraiser/4142465 .

Needham was diagnosed with breast cancer in August of 2021.

"I was breast-feeding my daughter," she said. "I had gotten a reaction to the COVID vaccine and it caused inflammation of a lymph node in my armpit. I noticed an area that felt a little different than it had before. I was on bonding leave and was weaning my daughter, reducing feedings to prepare her for daycare."

Needham called York Hospital and because of COVID was told their timeline for scheduling appointments were months out.

"When I told them I had found a lump, they said come in tomorrow," said Needham. "I got a mammogram, and a biopsy that day. It was breast cancer."

"I started treatment, TCHP chemo," she said "By September, there was more rounds of two types of chemo and two types of immunotherapy. It lasted all day and I felt like garbage. I had to stop breast-feeding because of engorgement and hormone crashes, and the chemo treatment would be toxic for my child. I had another six rounds of TCHP and then surgery. I opted to go flat, no breast reconstruction because you usually heal faster."

TCHP is a combination drug treatment that includes docetaxel, carboplatin, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab. These are drugs that people take intravenously to kill cancer cells if they have early-stage HER2+ breast cancer.

Following surgery, Needham learned some cancer remained. She had another 14 rounds of Kadcyla therapy, thought to bring chemotherapy inside HER2+ cells and kill them with less damage to healthy cells.

Needham, married to her husband Craig, is the mother of two children, aged 2 and 4, Olive and Felix, and she continued working, to maintain her health insurance.

Friday, Dec. 2 represented more than a year of Needham's cancer journey, and the end of treatment. She is currently in remission.

"On the advice of my physical therapist, I began running again," she said. "Running with me were a bunch of friends, people with strollers, and anyone else who wanted to run with me. My brother, Michael Dundlay ran in Switzerland with his husband Mark and their friends. "

Needham's medical oncologist, Dr. Peter Georges, said he had no doubt Needham would have a successful run. He said her spirit remained positive throughout her treatment.

"I met Erinn in September of 2021," he said. "Her breast cancer had been newly diagnosed. She had an aggressive form of HER2+ cancer. She was young so we went with an aggressive form of treatment from September through December. Then we did surgery to remove the rest of the cancer. At the time we found there was residual disease not handled by the chemo, so we started new treatment."

Georges said throughout her treatment, Needham was always positive, always believed she would win. He said he hopes her story reaches other breast cancer patients because he is proud of how hard she worked to get better.

"She came into every treatment with a smile on her face - and she left with a smile on her face," he said. "Her attitude showed true resilience, optimism and strength. She kept an active lifestyle with her family. She was a ball of energy and I believe she will do well."

After her run, Needam said "I felt pretty good! A bit tired, a bit extra thirsty. Nothing out of the ordinary since I’ve been running the morning before chemo for a few months now to prepare. I dare say I feel a bit hopeful about the future. Not the sparkly, pretty kind of hope. The bloody and bruised hope of a fighter who slowly peels themselves up off the ground and wipes the sweat out of their eyes to go another round."

Final numbers:

$13,092 raised and counting from 116 donors, donations close Dec. 31.

59 people locomoted for a total of about 321 miles via running, walking, biking, strolling and roller blading.

19 in person locomotors.

Participants were in 13 states and 2 countries (USA and Switzerland).

22 in-person supporters plus a bunch of hospital staff. Many of them came in on their day off and made tie dye this week to support Needham.

Needham ran a total of 251 miles over 6.5 months to train for the 10K; 100 of those miles she was pushing one or both of her kids in a stroller. The 10K was the farthest she has ever run.

Roma Pizza provided a bunch of pizza and Kit Na brewing supplied a bunch of non-alcoholic beer.

Needham said she had six rounds of TCHP chemo, two breast amputations, two emergency surgeries, 14 rounds of Kadcyla.

"I have nine-plus years of hormone suppression left and a lifetime of monitoring," she said.

This article originally appeared on Fosters Daily Democrat: 'The hope of a fighter': Kennebunk woman runs 10K fundraiser to final chemo treatment