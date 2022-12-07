ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

Newest apartment building in Plainfield sets grand opening

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EYd5m_0jaBV11s00

PLAINFIELD – Netherwood Flats, a 70-unit apartment building near the Netherwood Station on NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line, will celebrate its grand opening on New Year's Day.

Pre-leasing has already begun in the four-story, 128,000-square-foot building at 829 South Ave. that also includes 4,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space and an 84-space parking deck.

“Plainfield is at the leading edge of a revival that Netherwood Flats is helping to facilitate,” Rich Dunn, senior vice president of Paramount Assets, the developer, said in a statement. “Transit-oriented projects are very in-demand in suburban New Jersey and their success can revitalize an entire town. That’s what we are envisioning with Netherwood Flats – creating a lively community with luxury apartments and new retail shops for all residents in Plainfield.”

Netherwood Flats, built on the site of a former used car dealership, is part of the redevelopment boom along South Avenue within walking distance of the train station in the eastern part of the city.

The first phase of Netherwood Flats will be available for occupancy in January, and the final phase will be completed in March.

Residents signing leases that begin by March 1 will pay a security deposit of just $599, have no amenity fee and parking will be included.

Dunn thanked city officials for their support.

“Netherwood Flats would not have come to fruition without the support of Mayor [Adrian] Mapp and the City Council,” Dunn said. “They were truly visionaries regarding the redevelopment of the Netherwood section of the city.”

Earlier:NJ Transit-oriented mixed-use development in Plainfield breaks ground

Netherwood Flats includes a landscaped, elevated courtyard; a 1,500-square-foot fitness center and a residents’ lounge. The one and two-bedroom units range in size from 624 square feet to 1,427 square feet.

The apartments feature kitchens with a breakfast bar, ceramic tiles in the kitchen and baths, recessed lighting. hardwood floors, video intercom systems and pet-friendly units. Paramount Assets is one of the largest real estate investors in the revitalization of Plainfield.

Other Paramount projects include:

  • A 54,000-square-foot, three-story retail building, being adaptively reused and redeveloped into a mixed-use property with 35 residential units and 28,000 square feet of ground floor retail at 159-171 East Front St., two blocks from the downtown train station.
  • A 2.5-acre site in the city's Transit-Oriented Development District (TODD), within the Cleveland Avenue Arts & Culture District between East 4th and East 5th streets and Cleveland Avenue.
  • Approximately 75,000 square feet of in-line retail along East Front Street's Central Business/Downtown Shopping District at 154-224 East Front St. and Watchung Ave., one block from the downtown train station.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County

BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

How festive is your East Orange home? Enter the contest and find out

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange is again having a house decorating contest and will be accepting submissions in the form of photographs at tinyurl.com/eohousedecor22 through Dec. 15. This is the second year of the contest, which is meant to enhance the holiday spirit in the city. East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green was inspired to start this event after the COVID-19 pandemic forced residents into lockdown and quarantine.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Residents ask for improvements to East 21st Street

Bayonne residents of a portion of 21st Street have petitioned the city through the City Council to make some improvements to the street. They also want some issues on the street, from security to garbage, handled better. Resident Robert De Monaco addressed the council on behalf of 21st Street. He...
BAYONNE, NJ
njurbannews.com

Newark youth get to ‘Shop with a Hero’ this holiday season

Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced that the City is partnering with United Community Corporation this holiday season to host a “Shop With a Hero” event. 250 local youth will have the opportunity to go on a $100 shopping spree with a first responder, police officer, firefighter, doctor, nurse, or EMT, visiting stores on Broad and Market Streets in downtown Newark, on Saturday, December 17.
NEWARK, NJ
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint

Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Winter Village Is Changing The Game

Newark, New Jersey is getting really festive this holiday season!. I was just at a Devil’s game and while I was going up the escalators to my seat, I looked out the window and saw a huge ice rink with the craziest contraptions floating on it! I couldn’t tell exactly what was happening from far away, but then I was scrolling on Instagram later on and saw this!
NEWARK, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Proposed Taco Bell + Wendy’s in Bloomfield Denied by Planning Board

On April 12th, the Bloomfield Planning Board first reviewed an application submitted by Finomus Bloomfield RE Holdings, LLC regarding the previous Friendly’s lot at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield. The proposed plan included a combined Taco Bell and Wendy’s that has received a lot of pushback from local residents. Many revisions and meetings later, on December 6th, the board officially denied the plan, citing safety and aesthetic concerns with the property. Read on for all the most recent updates on the proposed Taco Bell and Wendy’s at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
theplaidhorse.com

New Jersey’s Essex Equestrian Center Closing Its Doors

The Essex Equestrian Center—also known over the years as the Woodland Riding Club, the Montclair Riding Club and the Suburban Essex Equestrian Center—is set to close Monday, Dec. 19 in West Orange, NJ. For the past 20 years, the facility, known for its lesson program—a starting point for...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

Union comes alive in Winter Wonderland

UNION, NJ — The township came alive on Friday, Dec. 2, when Union’s Winter Wonderland was hosted at F. Edward Biertuempfel Memorial Park, along Winslow Avenue. Thousands came out for the celebration, which continued on Saturday, Dec. 3, culminating in a tree lighting, despite the unpleasant weather that day.
UNION, NJ
therealdeal.com

Jersey City has metro area’s fastest rising rent

Jersey City tenants are feeling more whiplash than any others in the New York metro area, while landlords are reaping the benefits of the surging market. New Jersey’s second largest city had the area’s fastest growing rents year-over-year through last month, according to a Zumper report of active listings.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
News 12

Mayor: 2 homes evacuated in Paterson after partial roof collapse

Two homes on Butler Street in Paterson were evacuated Wednesday as a precaution after part of the roof of one of the homes collapsed. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says that no one was hurt at the time of the collapse. He says that the home that has the damage was 43 Butler St. The home next door was also evacuated as a precaution.
PATERSON, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy