East Brunswick, NJ

High arsenic levels found at East Brunswick High School grounds

By Cheryl Makin, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2wdj_0jaBV09900

EAST BRUNSWICK – A high level of arsenic concentration was discovered in an environmental evaluation of the grounds of East Brunswick High School that could be the location of a new high school.

The arsenic contamination was found in a field used intermittently for cross country practices near the northeast corner of Summerhill and Cranbury roads. About 40 years ago, the area also was used as a fitness trail for physical education classes and community use.

The area has been cordoned off-limits to all students, staff and community members, Superintendent of Schools Victor Valeski said at the Dec. 1 Board of Education meeting.

"I want to emphasize the contamination does not extend to any other portions of the high school property," Valeski said. "This is purely precautionary, because the levels required by the Department of Environmental Protection are of a level that we can't allow anybody else in there."

This northeast portion of the school property is an area with low-lying vegetation and grass-covered paths. Historically, it had been used for agricultural purposes, Valeski said.

"The soil sampling conducted identified arsenic concentrations that were above the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection soil remediation standards," Valeski said. "This is a common occurrence on parcels that were historically farmed as legally applied arsenic containing pesticides were previously used throughout New Jersey."

Because the district is planning for a new high school, Valeski said, part of the process required "among other things," is an environmental evaluation of the property. The purpose of the soil samples was to "evaluate the potential for historically applied pesticide contamination associated with the agricultural operations."

Local:Here's when East Brunswick's Tices Lane redevelopment could be completed

Valeski said a licensed site remediation professional will develop a plan for approval by the DEP, which may require other remedial measures to be taken.

Board of Education member Jeffrey Winston asked Valeski if there are any health impacts on students who had been using the site. According to Valeski, there is none.

"Information from the scientist who evaluated the soil sample indicated to us that the only adverse impact would be if one were to actually consume the dirt," Valeski said. "That is the impact. So running through the course, being on the course should not have any adverse impact on anyone. We never had an indication from any scientists from anybody looking at any of our samples that indicated we had any health risk to any prior occupant, or anybody who currently would have been in this year."

Cheryl Makin is an award-winning features and education reporter forMyCentralJersey.com, part of the USA Today Network.

Courier News

Courier News

