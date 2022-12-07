ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Millville's police chief is retiring, and the next one will be a familiar face

By Joseph P. Smith, Vineland Daily Journal
Daily Journal
Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EdEC4_0jaBUygl00

MILLVILLE — Police Chief Jody Farabella will log his last shift on Feb. 1, 2023, and a city official says second-in-command Capt. Ross Hoffman will move into the position.

Hoffman was promoted to his current rank in June 2019. He joined the department after graduating the Vineland Police Academy in 2005.

City Commissioner Charles Kirk Hewitt on Monday said the city is not obligated to look outside the department for a chief, as long as its captain is qualified for the position.

“And Ross is,” Hewitt said. “I’ve got all the confidence in the world in him. We’re just going to roll right through, seamlessly.”

Hewitt, who oversees the police force as the city Public Safety director, said the transition was decided on a couple months ago once Farabella determined he would retire.

Farabella was a captain and a 17-year veteran when he was picked, taking the chief’s position officially on Sept. 1, 2015. He succeeded Chief Thomas Haas, who had retired in March 2015.

Hewitt said a decision on who will replace Hoffman is not made.

“We don’t have to put a captain in the seat immediately,” Hewitt said. “But it will happen quick. But Ross is going to lead me on that decision, because he’s going to be the chief and he has to work well with his captain. That’s the way we plan on doing that.”

The commission plans an official retirement ceremony for Farabella, but the Police Athletic League delivered its own farewell at the Nov. 22 commission meeting.

League Treasurer Cindy Angelo said Farabella is a “rock star.”

Coming into his position, Farabella put his support behind efforts to increase the size and scope of the league. League officials say, even after difficulties operating in the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization still has more than 300 young people participating.

“As many of us would like to say, ‘He brought the “P” back to PAL,’” Angelo said. “And because of his leadership, and his tenacity, and his support of our program and the belief in building positive relationships with children in the city, we doubled — we doubled — our membership.”

“Being law enforcement for many years, there’s a lot of things that I look back, especially being part of 911 and the rescue effort, our chaplaincy program that we started, and obviously this PAL program,” Farabella said. “So, I think we left a good foothold for the Millville Police Department the last seven and a half years. I’m very proud of that.”

Joe Smith is a N.E. Philly native transplanted to South Jersey more than 30 years ago, keeping an eye now on government in South Jersey. He is a former editor and current senior staff writer for The Daily Journal in Vineland, Courier-Post in Cherry Hill, and the Burlington County Times.

Have a tip? Reach out atjsmith@thedailyjournal.com. Help support local journalism with a subscription.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Trenton Man, 31, Arrested In Atlantic City Shooting

A shooting investigation led to the arrest of a Trenton man and the recovery of a handgun after a standoff with police. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 7:06 p.m., Atlantic City patrol officers were dispatched to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, in reference to a male that walked into the emergency room seeking treatment for a gunshot wound. The victim, 50, of Atlantic City, suffered a non-life-threatening injury as a result of being shot.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Another Shooting This Week in Atlantic City, NJ

This is becoming a deeply disturbing epidemic in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Well-placed confidential Atlantic City Police Department sources have confirmed that there has been yet another shooting in Atlantic City. The shooting took place in the 7:00 p.m. hour on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 on the 1600 block of...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

A new program places ex-cons in tiny houses in New Jersey

A pilot program has been launched in South Jersey to help struggling prison parolees become productive members of society. The Village of Hope in Bridgeton, Cumberland County, consists of six almost identical 100-square foot mini homes that will house former prison inmates trying to make a fresh start. According to...
BRIDGETON, NJ
BreakingAC

Bridgeton man gets five years in brutal beating

A Bridgeton man was sentenced to five years in prison for a brutal beating that a man with a traumatic brain injury and severe eye damage. Calvin Clark, now 63, repeatedly beat the victim and threw him down two flights of stairs during the incident Oct. 8, 2021 on North Pear Street.
BRIDGETON, NJ
PhillyBite

The Best Restaurants in Vineland, NJ

- Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a meal that you can enjoy with friends, there are several restaurants in Vineland, NJ, that you'll be happy to visit. There are so many restaurants to choose from you'll be hard-pressed to decide where to eat. Olympia Restaurant.
VINELAND, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Friday evening into the morning of Saturday, Dec 10. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
BreakingAC

Missing Atlantic City teen has been found

An Atlantic City teen who went missing on his way to school in Mays Landing has been found. Nadine Lee said her 17-year-old son, Te’Jean Florestal, was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday morning. He left their home at Ontario and Indiana avenues to head to school in Mays...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Detectives Investigating Fatal Hit & Run in Lindenwold

The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Crash Response Investigation Team (CRIT) and the Lindenwold Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle accident that killed a pedestrian, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Lindenwold Police Chief Michael P. McCarthy Jr. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, at approximately 5:42...
LINDENWOLD, NJ
playnj.com

Resorts CEO Says: ‘Atlantic City’s Best Years Ahead Of Us’

The future of the Atlantic City casino industry will depend on new technology, diversity and inclusion and whether the city, state and county can learn to work together, said a panel of industry experts at the Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. The panel discussion held Thursday afternoon was a conversation about the process and impact of legalizing casino gaming titled “Celebrating 45 Years: Legalized Casino Gaming in New Jersey.”
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

A message from North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello

Superior Court Judge Rejects Their Injunction Request. North Wildwood, NJ – On December 6, 2022, without any prior warning, the City was informed that the NJDEP had filed suit against us, seeking to prevent the City from constructing a protective bulkhead immediately landward of the failing 15th St. dune so as to protect property and lives in our community. The NJDEP asked the Superior Court to impose a temporary injunction that would have prohibited the City from protecting itself right as we head into the winter storm season.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Daily Journal

Daily Journal

1K+
Followers
416
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

TheDailyJournal.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Cumberland, Atlantic and Gloucester Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://thedailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy