Natick, MA

Ianni sentenced to 15 days in prison for role in Capitol riots

By Norman Miller, MetroWest Daily News
 4 days ago

NATICK ― A former Natick woman who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots was sentenced Friday to 15 days in federal prison.

Along with the prison sentence, Suzanne Ianni, 60, will be on probation for 30 months, required to complete 60 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution. It is unclear when she will start serving the sentence.

Ianni faced up to six months in federal prison after she pleaded guilty in the U.S. District Court of the District of Columbia in September to knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Ianni is a former Town Meeting member in Natick, but since the Jan. 6 riots, has become a registered voter in Saugus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OUDyF_0jaBUwvJ00

Authorities said Ianni helped to organize busloads of former President Donald Trump supporters through an organization called Super Happy Fun America to head to Washington D.C. to protest the certification of President Joe Biden's election win.

Ianni, in a previous interview with the Daily News, said she and the others were there to protest "an illegal election" and called the protests "very moving, very inspiring."

"It's what America is all about," she said.

She was arrested by federal authorities on Jan. 19, 2021, and she pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

In April 2021, Natick Town Meeting approved a nonbinding referendum to condemn the Jan. 6 riots by a vote of 113-20.

Ianni, when reached the morning after the vote, called the action "political persecution of conservatives.”

Ianni's lawyer, Henry Fasoldt, filed a motion to dismiss the case in February. In his motion, he said Ianni was targeted by federal authorities due to her political beliefs.

He said Ianni's actions “mirrored that of hundreds of others who recently protested at the same location. Ms. Ianni was accused of committing federal crimes for her behavior. The other protestors were not. The difference between the two is political.”

A federal judge denied the motion, leading Ianni to change her plea in September.

Prosecutors asked Judge Carl Nichols to sentence Ianni to 30 days in prison, followed by three years in probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Ianni requested no jail time but one year of probation, 40 hours of community service and $500 in restitution.

Fasoldt could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Norman Miller can be reached at 508-626-3823 or nmiller@wickedlocal.com. For up-to-date public safety news, follow Norman Miller on Twitter @Norman_MillerMW or on Facebook at facebook.com/NormanMillerCrime.

Comments / 9

biz
3d ago

Why only 15 days she broke into the capital threaten people then tried to overthrow the government why only 15 days

Reply(3)
3
 

