Still looking to help local families this Christmas? Here is how to get involved.

Families across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties took a hit in 2022 as inflation, skyrocketing rent and a slowing job market took its toll on their finances, which has put Christmas gifts out of reach for many already struggling to make ends meet.

Many organizations across Pensacola are giving the community the opportunity to help, however, through multiple donation programs.

"This is such a special time of the year to engage with needs," said Lindsey Cannon, Children's Home Society of Florida Regional executive director. "During this holiday season, we have a particular need for baby items. However, our families still have great needs for basic things like shoes, socks, underwear, hygiene items for boys and girls as well as teens; household goods like cleaning supplies, towels and washcloths. Although these don't seem like exciting gifts, they are ones that stabilize our families year-round and make a lasting impact."

Children Home Society of Florida is the largest and oldest statewide nonprofit in Florida dedicated to serving children and their families to build bridges for success.

According to Achieve Dashboard in 2021, 19.8% of people under the age of 18 were living under the poverty line and 13.8% of families were receiving food stamps/SNAP.

CHS is among the organizations helping that population this Christmas by holding a holiday drive in which the community can either buy items from its Amazon wish list or donate directly to the Children's Home Society, which will then distribute to families in need.

Others like Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida, which serves and advocates for impoverished and vulnerable families and individuals, already has collected gifts but is in need of volunteers to get gifts to recipients, bringing light to their lives and happiness to their families.

"It's always important for the community to give back to those that are in need and is much appreciated by those individuals that are in need," said Tiara Piffins, emergency assistance program specialist. "Especially when some children do not have parents in their lives sometimes or the parents do not have the ability to provide Christmas gifts, or birthday gifts and things of that nature to their children."

Here are a few ways you can help out children and families in the Pensacola area during the holidays.

Children's Home Society of Florida

For more information on the Holiday Drive, Amazon wish list, and volunteer opportunities go to chsfl.org/events/holiday-gift-card-drive.

Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida