Mount Vernon, NY

Mount Vernon seeks first comprehensive plan since the 1960s: How it will work

By Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago

Mount Vernon officials are promising to listen to all segments of its community, as they seek to revamp how the city is developed for the first time in more than half a century.

"Envision Mount Vernon − Reimagining Our Future Together" is expected to be a two-year program to create a new comprehensive plan addressing zoning, design, open space and infrastructure. The last one was completed in 1968.

“It’s not just about zoning codes,” Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said at a City Hall press conference on Tuesday announcing the program launch. “It’s about the way we also want our community to look, the textures, the vibrancy, the pizzazz that we want it to have. We want Mount Vernonites to be proud of how we look.”

Funding and adopting a comprehensive plan every 10 years was one of four updates to the City Charter recommended by the Mount Vernon Charter Revision Commission created by then-Mayor Richard Thomas in 2019. The revisions were approved by city voters in 2020.

And 'Envision Mount Vernon' is not the first effort to update the comprehensive plan in recent decades. In 2009, then-Mayor Clinton Young began a similar process, but a plan that was developed was not approved by the city council.

Last month, city officials approved the appointment of Metropolitan Urban Design Workshop, a Brooklyn-based firm that will team up with Hudson Valley Pattern for Progress and the environmental planning firm AKRF.

Shachi Pandey, founding principal of MUD Workshop, cited the firm's expertise in long-range planning and urban-space design. She said a website will be set up for residents to take surveys on what they want the comprehensive plan to include and to provide feedback on the process as it unfolds.

The firm has worked on comprehensive plans for Mount Kisco and Hoboken, New Jersey.

Planning Commissioner James Rausse said the city needs a modernized zoning code, environmental sustainability and resiliency that the 1968 plan could not have anticipated. There will also be a focus on equitable housing solutions, more access to open space, bikeway infrastructure and alternative transportation technology.

The first phase over the next eight months, or so, will focus on downtown − the 4 th Avenue business district and the neighborhood around the Mount Vernon East train station − with the second phase addressing the city’s other neighborhoods.

The mayor said the process should take as long as it needs and not just be an exercise in “checking boxes” for the city to say it did something.

“It’s about laying a new, thoughtful, professional, strategic foundation for Mount Vernon to build upon,” Patterson-Howard said.

The plan is budgeted to cost $250,000, which the mayor quipped is well worth the price if spread out among all the years the city went without a new comprehensive plan. She said a $75,000 grant from the state's Mid-Hudson Regional Economic Development Council will help fund the effort.

The city planning department will coordinate the work, with the city council ultimately responsible for approving a new plan. The council has an advisory committee of about 50 residents and business owners that was scheduled to have its first meeting Tuesday night. Weekly meetings are planned starting in January, Councilman Ed Poteat said.

Civic organizations for years have pushed for a comprehensive plan that would preserve greenspace and limit housing density, with efforts to broaden the tax base through industrial development rather than housing.

Jane Curtis, a city resident who has spent years monitoring Mount Vernon government and development, was tapped to be on the committee. She welcomes the promises of inclusivity but worries the community’s input could land on deaf ears. Curtis said she wants Mount Vernon to retain its small-town feel and not end up "the next Bronx."

“I’m sure they’ll collect it,” Curtis said of residents' feedback. “I’m not so sure what they’ll do with it.”

Poteat said that commitment is the foundation of the effort because the people living and working in the city have to live with the result. He acknowledged the balancing act of planning development for a city that is the size of a village but the third most dense community in New York state.

“What’s beautiful is, if we do it right, there’s enough for everyone,” he said.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon seeks first comprehensive plan since the 1960s: How it will work

Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

