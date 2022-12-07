ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves ask City Council to recognize Juneteenth as city holiday

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
Pensacola Mayor D.C. Reeves is asking the City Council to make Juneteenth an official city holiday.

Reeves announced the request during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

The recognition of the holiday would give city employees the day off work and would become the 13th recognized city holiday.

Juneteenth, observed on June 19, commemorates the day in 1865 when Union forces arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, and informed the enslaved Black people there that they'd been freed.

Juneteenth has long been celebrated annually by many Black Americans and became a federally recognized holiday in 2021 when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act.

New to Juneteenth? Here's what it is and how to celebrate in the Pensacola area

Escambia County recognized the holiday this year, giving its employees the day off.

While the city has held Juneteenth events, city offices have remained open during the holiday.

"(Juneteenth) obviously commemorates a significant time in our history and more than deserves this recognition," Reeves said.

The City Council will vote on recognizing the holiday at its next meeting on Dec. 15.

