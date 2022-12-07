ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lohud | The Journal News

Black, Hispanic people more often disciplined in NY prisons, Inspector General says

By Eduardo Cuevas, New York State Team
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CgqSL_0jaBUnE000

People of color are more likely to face discipline while incarcerated in New York prisons compared to their white counterparts — and disparities appear to have worsened, a new state Inspector General’s report found.

From 2015 to 2020, state investigators found Black incarcerated people were 22% more likely than white people to be issued a Misbehavior Report, a document used by correctional officers to write rule violations and issue discipline. Meanwhile, Hispanic people were 12% more likely than white people to receive a report while incarcerated, the Inspector General’s report

Disparities for people of color in state prisons have increased, the findings showed. Between 2017 and 2019, prison officials were slightly more likely to issue Black and Hispanic people Misbehavior Reports compared to previous years, but those figures rose "significantly" in 2020, the Inspector General said. That year, Black and Hispanic people were 38% and 29% more likely than white people to be cited, respectively.

Prison policyNY lawmakers aim to overturn controversial prison package ban. Here's why

Despite policy changes to address disparities, the Inspector General's report said executive staff from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the state agency that oversees prisons, hasn't formed strategies to address negative trends based on existing reports of differences in treatment.

“There is no doubt that the criminal justice system is just one of many systems that have a devastatingly disproportionate impact on New Yorkers of color,” Inspector General Lucy Lang said in a statement. “Sadly, as reflected by the six years of data in our report, although racial disparities may not start at the prison gates, unfortunately they also do not end there.”

Times report prompts investigation

The report built on a 2016 New York Times investigation of thousands of disciplinary records that found racial bias against incarcerated Black and Latino people. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the Inspector General’s Office to investigate racial disparities outlined in the report, resulting in an expanded, six-year review of more than 385,000 reports issued in that time.

It also comes in light of debate around the state's Humane Alternatives to Long-Term solitary confinement (HALT) law enacted in March. The law limits how prison staff can use solitary confinement as punishment because of its adverse health effects on people incarcerated, though lawmakers and advocates have said DOCCS has flouted those standards. Advocates have called for increased enforcement of the HALT law, whereas unions representing prison staff have called to repeal HALT because of increased incidents of violence against correctional officers.

'None of us were heard':Adult Survivors Act opens window for formerly incarcerated to sue

DOCCS spokesperson Thomas Mailey referred to the agency’s responses to the findings, which the report included.

“DOCCS recognizes that racial disparities exist in every layer of the criminal justice system,” the response said, adding that it starts from initial arrests, through the court process and incarceration, and onward to re-entry and supervision. “Through continued analysis, education, and training, DOCCS will continue to emphasize our vision of a fair and just criminal justice system during the period of incarceration and when an individual is released to the community under supervision.”

The Inspector General's report also identified DOCCS employees who issued misbehavior reports. Of those who issued 50 or more misbehavior reports, 226 employees issued them to only nonwhite people incarcerated. Just over half of those employees issued them to only Black or Hispanic people.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, which represents prison employees, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, Hazel Crampton-Hays, a spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul, said the governor "strongly condemns any form of bias or discrimination, and we will review the Inspector General’s findings and continue working with DOCCS to make the system more equitable and just."

White people issued reports with more evidence, people of color charged with less

Disparities for people in prison persisted regardless of crimes that led to incarceration, how long a person had been in prison, or prisons' employee demographics, the Inspector General's report said.

White people in prison were more likely to be charged with violating rules that were less subjective and required more physical evidence, such as tattooing, drug use or possessing unapproved literature, the Inspector General's report said. However, the difference in treatment for people of color was more stark for Misbehavior Reports that required less physical evidence, which investigators said allowed for more discretion and possible bias by prison staff.

The Inspector General’s report made a number of recommendations to DOCCS, including to better capture data on violations and publishing anonymized disciplinary data; guidance to facility review officers on tiering violations; and implicit bias training.

The Inspector General’s Office retained Columbia University psychology professor Niall Bolger, who specializes in statistical analysis, to review and consult on data analyzed in the report. The recent findings are limited in identifying the causes of these disparities, the report noted, though Bolger added “it provides an extensive and illuminating account on their prevalence in the DOCCS system.”

Exclusive: Activist Angela Davis still comes to Rockland after critics shut down school-related appearance

'A feature of Black and brown people's experiences'

Prison reform advocates said the report fell short in its findings of causes for racial disparities.

“The criminal and legal system is so embedded with the legacy of racism that if you don't identify it that way, you're not going to come up with the ultimate solution,” said Jose Saldaña, the director of Release Aging People in Prison, an advocacy group led by formerly incarcerated people.

“The real solution is to decarcerate,” he said. “You’re not going to reform this. There is no training for racism.”

Still, the Inspector General's report focused on documented discipline via Misbehavior Reports.

The Correctional Association of New York, the nonprofit with state authority to monitor prisons, has heard of allegations of racist speech, harassment and discrimination, Executive Director Jennifer Scaife said. Those often don't have a paper trail.

"It's a feature of many Black and brown people's experiences of incarceration," she said. "While the investigation did not look beyond the disciplinary process, I think that we should assume that the report represents the tip of the iceberg in terms of the actual presence of bias and experience of racism in the system."

Eduardo Cuevas covers race and justice for the USA TODAY Network of New York. He can be reached at EMCuevas1@gannett.com and followed on Twitter @eduardomcuevas.

Comments / 76

Sheila Holley
3d ago

it's true no matter how you act. PLEASE make better decisions so you don't end up behind bars in jail. even when doing right your still picked out

Reply
6
Heather F.
3d ago

And? Disparity doesn’t mean discrimination. That’s why y’all don’t cry foul at the obvious lack of diversity in sports.

Reply(2)
9
Aaron Connell
3d ago

What discipline?? Corrections officers can’t do their jobs that they were hired to do because of the HALT law. Inspector General, you got it all wrong!

Reply(1)
7
Related
The Independent

Execution date set for ‘one of most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history’

Officials have set an execution date in early 2023 for a man on death row described by critics as “one of the most mentally ill prisoners in Texas history,” the final step in a conviction process with documented instances of racism.In 2005, at age 21, Andre Thomas, a Black man, was sentenced to death for the murder of his estranged wife, Laura Boren, a white woman, their son Andrew, as well as Ms Boren’s daughter Leyha.According to his attorneys, Thomas who began hearing voices in his head at age 9, committed the murders in the midst of documented psychosis,...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Police Captain Accused of ‘Humiliating’ Black Cops With Racist Rant Gets Suspended

The New York police captain at the center of a lawsuit against the city of Buffalo and its police department has been suspended without pay after being accused of going on a racist diatribe during a cop training session earlier this year and retaliating against officers who complained.According to the nonprofit news outlet Investigative Post, an interim director will take over Capt. Amber Beyer’s duties as the head of the Buffalo Police Department’s Behavioral Health Team. The division manages mental health incidents “with professionalism, compassion, and concern for the safety of all involved,” according to the department’s website.Three Black officers...
BUFFALO, NY
Dee F. Cee

Female Inmate Stabs Guard With Ice Pick

image of Joan LittlePhoto bybing.com/images/search?. On August 27, 1974 at the Beaufort County Jail in Washington, North Carolina, a guard was found naked from the waist down in the cell of a female inmate. The guard had been stabbed 11 times. His name was Clarence Alligood and he was dead.
WASHINGTON, NC
Vice

High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners

A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
KAY COUNTY, OK
KELOLAND TV

Dead inmate wanted to sue S.D. Women’s Prison

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court has ruled that the personal representatives of a woman who died in a state prison tried to uphold a request in her will. The justices publicly released the unanimous opinion Thursday rejecting her brother’s legal challenge. Bonnie J. Pease...
PIERRE, SD
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
487K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy