Black, Hispanic people more often disciplined in NY prisons, Inspector General says

People of color are more likely to face discipline while incarcerated in New York prisons compared to their white counterparts — and disparities appear to have worsened, a new state Inspector General’s report found.

From 2015 to 2020, state investigators found Black incarcerated people were 22% more likely than white people to be issued a Misbehavior Report, a document used by correctional officers to write rule violations and issue discipline. Meanwhile, Hispanic people were 12% more likely than white people to receive a report while incarcerated, the Inspector General’s report

Disparities for people of color in state prisons have increased, the findings showed. Between 2017 and 2019, prison officials were slightly more likely to issue Black and Hispanic people Misbehavior Reports compared to previous years, but those figures rose "significantly" in 2020, the Inspector General said. That year, Black and Hispanic people were 38% and 29% more likely than white people to be cited, respectively.

Prison policyNY lawmakers aim to overturn controversial prison package ban. Here's why

Despite policy changes to address disparities, the Inspector General's report said executive staff from the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the state agency that oversees prisons, hasn't formed strategies to address negative trends based on existing reports of differences in treatment.

“There is no doubt that the criminal justice system is just one of many systems that have a devastatingly disproportionate impact on New Yorkers of color,” Inspector General Lucy Lang said in a statement. “Sadly, as reflected by the six years of data in our report, although racial disparities may not start at the prison gates, unfortunately they also do not end there.”

Times report prompts investigation

The report built on a 2016 New York Times investigation of thousands of disciplinary records that found racial bias against incarcerated Black and Latino people. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed the Inspector General’s Office to investigate racial disparities outlined in the report, resulting in an expanded, six-year review of more than 385,000 reports issued in that time.

It also comes in light of debate around the state's Humane Alternatives to Long-Term solitary confinement (HALT) law enacted in March. The law limits how prison staff can use solitary confinement as punishment because of its adverse health effects on people incarcerated, though lawmakers and advocates have said DOCCS has flouted those standards. Advocates have called for increased enforcement of the HALT law, whereas unions representing prison staff have called to repeal HALT because of increased incidents of violence against correctional officers.

'None of us were heard':Adult Survivors Act opens window for formerly incarcerated to sue

DOCCS spokesperson Thomas Mailey referred to the agency’s responses to the findings, which the report included.

“DOCCS recognizes that racial disparities exist in every layer of the criminal justice system,” the response said, adding that it starts from initial arrests, through the court process and incarceration, and onward to re-entry and supervision. “Through continued analysis, education, and training, DOCCS will continue to emphasize our vision of a fair and just criminal justice system during the period of incarceration and when an individual is released to the community under supervision.”

The Inspector General's report also identified DOCCS employees who issued misbehavior reports. Of those who issued 50 or more misbehavior reports, 226 employees issued them to only nonwhite people incarcerated. Just over half of those employees issued them to only Black or Hispanic people.

The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, which represents prison employees, didn’t respond to requests for comment.

In a statement, Hazel Crampton-Hays, a spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul, said the governor "strongly condemns any form of bias or discrimination, and we will review the Inspector General’s findings and continue working with DOCCS to make the system more equitable and just."

White people issued reports with more evidence, people of color charged with less

Disparities for people in prison persisted regardless of crimes that led to incarceration, how long a person had been in prison, or prisons' employee demographics, the Inspector General's report said.

White people in prison were more likely to be charged with violating rules that were less subjective and required more physical evidence, such as tattooing, drug use or possessing unapproved literature, the Inspector General's report said. However, the difference in treatment for people of color was more stark for Misbehavior Reports that required less physical evidence, which investigators said allowed for more discretion and possible bias by prison staff.

The Inspector General’s report made a number of recommendations to DOCCS, including to better capture data on violations and publishing anonymized disciplinary data; guidance to facility review officers on tiering violations; and implicit bias training.

The Inspector General’s Office retained Columbia University psychology professor Niall Bolger, who specializes in statistical analysis, to review and consult on data analyzed in the report. The recent findings are limited in identifying the causes of these disparities, the report noted, though Bolger added “it provides an extensive and illuminating account on their prevalence in the DOCCS system.”

Exclusive: Activist Angela Davis still comes to Rockland after critics shut down school-related appearance

'A feature of Black and brown people's experiences'

Prison reform advocates said the report fell short in its findings of causes for racial disparities.

“The criminal and legal system is so embedded with the legacy of racism that if you don't identify it that way, you're not going to come up with the ultimate solution,” said Jose Saldaña, the director of Release Aging People in Prison, an advocacy group led by formerly incarcerated people.

“The real solution is to decarcerate,” he said. “You’re not going to reform this. There is no training for racism.”

Still, the Inspector General's report focused on documented discipline via Misbehavior Reports.

The Correctional Association of New York, the nonprofit with state authority to monitor prisons, has heard of allegations of racist speech, harassment and discrimination, Executive Director Jennifer Scaife said. Those often don't have a paper trail.

"It's a feature of many Black and brown people's experiences of incarceration," she said. "While the investigation did not look beyond the disciplinary process, I think that we should assume that the report represents the tip of the iceberg in terms of the actual presence of bias and experience of racism in the system."

Eduardo Cuevas covers race and justice for the USA TODAY Network of New York. He can be reached at EMCuevas1@gannett.com and followed on Twitter @eduardomcuevas.