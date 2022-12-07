Pensacola area social justice advocates take their message to world stage

For the first time, advocates for climate justice were given a front row seat at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

Dr. Calvin Avant with United in the Family Ministries and pastor Timothy Grier with Revelation Christian Ministries, both Escambia County residents, were among approximately 50 representatives from across the United States who made the trip in November as part of a group that manned a first of its kind climate justice pavilion during the two-week conference.

The organizations, the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice, WE ACT for Environmental Justice and the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice at Texas Southern University, were invited to set up shop at a location frequented by the world's dignitaries, 120 of whom were expected to attend the Climate Change Conference.

But for Avant, it was the people who came to the climate justice pavilion to share horror stories of injustices suffered at the hands of governments or business interests whose presence had the most impact. The vast majority spoke on behalf of under-privileged communities.

"We saw people from Uganda, Tanzania, Brazil, all over the world. Black and brown people saying the same thing. For years people have been coming in and raping the land and leaving the people with toxic waste that harms the people," he said. "Hearing this helped us as people working in our individual communities to know that it's happening all over the world."

Avant himself advocates for Escambia County's Wedgewood, Rolling Hills and Olive Heights communities. It is an area whose landscape is pockmarked with borrow pits, unlined landfills and heavy industrial businesses like concrete crushing plants. Many of these now lie abandoned, having been opened and closed before state lawmakers began regulating such operations as potential health hazards.

Residents of Wedgewood, Olive Heights and Rolling Hills have testified to health problems they attribute to the contamination of the environment in which they live. Some semblance of their story was told and retold at the climate conference in Egypt, Avant said.

"For years, people were told these businesses would bring jobs and help people," he said. "What they don't say is 'this is going to kill people.' "

The message from Northwest Florida resonated among those visiting Egypt, Avant said, as did that of a 12-year-old from Tanzania speaking up on behalf of young people.

"It was nothing to have 100 to 150 people come in and listen to our presentations," he said.

The Tanzanian speaker, he said, hammered home the importance of young people learning about the social inequities of the past so that they won't be repeated in the future.

"Her presence kind of goes back to some of the programs we've started here, to get kids involved in social justice," he said. "We need to educate young people on this, it's hard to change something you don't know about."

Among the dignitaries who addressed the environmental justice contingent was Michael Regan, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency. He was one of several world leaders advocating at the conference for funding to make whole communities adversely impacted by exploitation of the environment.

Avant said Regan made it clear that governors across the United States need to insure that Justice 40 funds are utilized to help blighted areas.

Executive Order 14008, establishing the Justice40 Initiative, was signed by President Joe Biden just days after he took office. The order called for 40% of the interest earned through some specific federal investments to be set aside for disadvantaged communities marginalized, underserved and overburdened by pollution.

The funds are to be utilized to remediate and reduce what is considered "legacy pollution," according to government information about the Justice40 program. Money will also be provided for use in developing critical clean water and wastewater infrastructure.

Avant has been working with Escambia County and the Emerald Coast Utility Authority in seeking to secure Justice40 dollars to install critical infrastructure such as sewage, sidewalks and street lighting in the Rolling Hills and Olive Heights communities.

He said the trip overseas could very well have opened new doors for opportunities locally.

"We were able to hobnob with the decision makers," Avant said. "We opened some doors meeting people. We put our plight on an international platform."