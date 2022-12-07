ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneads Ferry, NC

Sneads Ferry's Salty Sistas combatting criticism, threats again ahead of Christmas drag show

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kv3CS_0jaBUkZp00

A Sneads Ferry business continues to be the subject of threats and criticism due to its support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Salty Sistas Restaurant and Bakery has had its fair share of struggles over the last two years after its restaurant and food truck were vandalized following the 2021 and 2022 Jacksonville pride festivals. Now, as the restaurant gears up for its next drag show, the backlash has started up again.

"We did receive a phone call saying that if we did not change the event to where it was 18 and over, children not allowed, that we'll have over 40-50 protestors in front of the restaurant the morning of the event," said Salty Sistas General Manager Kristin Neely. "Which is kind of scary. You hear about these events that are making big news saying that people are showing up with guns and death threats and all this."

Neely said the idea for the drag show came after the restaurant and food truck were vandalized the first time, explaining they partnered up with the LGBTQ+ community and thought a drag show would be a great way to show their support.

Neely said drag shows are fun for everyone, an entertaining way for people to get exposed to what the LGBTQ+ community is all about.

"It's not just them trying to show who they are, but they're raising money to support our community," Neely said. "Kids and families that are in need. They're paying off school lunch debts, they're providing Christmas for families. It's not just them coming out and showing who they are."

Many local residents aren't seeing it this way, though. Neely said they've received many negative comments and threats by phone and on Facebook.

The group who threatened protesting said Salty Sistas would be sorry if they didn't change the event to adult-only, Neely said.

"They're human beings, it's pure entertainment," Neely explained. "It's not provocative, no one is stripping or anything. Almost like if you're on a cruise ship and they have the big Vegas-style shows. It's clothes like that. Some of them are just long ball gowns. They're not being provocative; they're not shoving body parts in anyone's face. They literally come out, they sing for one or two songs and then they go out and the next performer comes out."

Neely added they aren't telling people to bring their kids, that's a parent's decision.

This will be Salty Sistas fourth drag show, a recurring event that has been very popular. Neely said they sold out of tickets to the first show last year and the response was great. She added 'little old' Sneads Ferry doesn't have any events like this.

Because of the positive response, Neely said they teamed up with the group that runs the drag shows and now they hold an event every other month. The group even has a sponsor that allows them to give away a free seven-day vacation every show.

The next show is on Dec. 10 at noon and Neely said tickets are going fast. The show is called the Nice & Naughty Christmas with Friends.

"We actually sold out online already," Neely said. "They went on and added more tickets. Just think about the decisions you're making. What if it was your grandchild or child? They have no clue if whatever restaurant they're going to, if that specific cook that cooked your order is LGBTQ. They have no clue. Just be open-minded, these are people, they have hearts. It's a whole new generation, it's almost 2023."

For those interested in attending the event, tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at Salty Sistas. The restaurant will have a separate menu available with drag show names in place of regular menu item titles.

For example, Neely said the Bloody Mary is called the Proud Mary, and there's a cocktail named the Ru Paul.

Neely said they've amped up security cameras after the last vandalism, so there's pretty much nowhere inside or outside the restaurant not covered. She added owner Jeanette Georgitis is also friends with local law enforcement and may be speaking with them.

A group out of Wilmington has also offered to come help do a peaceful security out front, free of charge, and Neely said several individual patrons have offered their help also.

The assistance of others is welcoming for the business after vandals wielding firearms are suspected of causing a major power outage across a North Carolina county during the weekend.

Moore County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident as a "criminal occurrence" and called in the FBI to assist in the probe. While a motive has not been released, protests have remained a common occurrence in the county during drag shows, one of which was scheduled for Saturday but was disrupted due to the outage.

"When you have faith in something, you just have to stand strong," Neely said. "You can't let the naysayers bring you down. You have to have trust in yourself if you don't trust everyone else around you to support you. The community has been awesome though. For one bad comment, you have 50 people standing up. We've had people that don't even live here that have gone online and bought tickets to show support."

For more information on the event, visit Salty Sistas online, on Facebook or give them a call at 910-741-0500.

"I don't want people to think we're pushing this on them," Neely said. "We're not pushing anything; we're not pushing an agenda on anyone. We're simply just showing our love and support like we do for anybody."

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@gannett.com.

Comments / 7

SelinaD
3d ago

really! but honestly i dont even like my children to watch tv because of the commercials and/or ads, just because of this kind of material is all over! i am not against it, i just dont want my children exposed to it and to be confused by it way before their time!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Live Windows Event in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Temple B’Nai Sholem is joining the Live Windows Event in New Bern Friday night with their display titled “The Joys of Hanukkah.”. This is the first ever Hanukkah Live Window to be displayed in New Bern, and the display will show a mother and daughter demonstrating the Jewish traditions of lighting the Menorah, eating latkes, playing dreidel, opening presents and reading the story of Hanukkah.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Eastern Carolina drag show canceled after threats

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A business in the East has canceled a drag show event after receiving a number of threats on social media. Salty Sistas restaurant in Sneads Ferry made the decision to cancel a holiday-themed drag show scheduled for Saturday after they received threats of retaliation and possible protests of the event.
SNEADS FERRY, NC
WNCT

ENC's reaction to the marriage equality bill

New Bern holds on to beat Grimsley in 4-A title game. New Bern High School football is back on top. Greenville police officers responded to a call on Friday evening around 8 about a shooting. Two people have been taken into custody. New Bern Police Department introduces its newest …
NEW BERN, NC
WECT

‘These calls greatly exceed a lot of other crimes:’ District Attorney talks about recent swatting calls, sends message to parents

Wilmington Candlelight Tour returns for 50th anniversary. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. State Board of Elections dismisses one protest of Columbus County Sheriff election. Charter school bus and SUV crash in Wilmington; none injured. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. None were injured in...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Craven Co. Animal Services full of lovable dogs, cats

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — An animal shelter in New Bern holds many cats and dogs that are ready for adoption. The Craven County Animal Services has rooms and many kennels full of lovable animals looking for a home. They will spay and neuter the animals before giving them to their new family, but they […]
NEW BERN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Animal shelters in the Cape Fear Area experience high capacity numbers

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — Animal shelters across the Cape Fear Area are facing challenges, as the number of cats and dogs in the facilities reach record breaking numbers. Shelters in Pender County and New Hanover County both say they have been slammed for the past few weeks with animals coming into the shelter, and a significant decrease in the number of animals being adopted.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

VIDEO - Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch

A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
SWANSBORO, NC
WNCT

Company collecting holiday gifts for local senior citizens

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Home Instead, a home healthcare company, is encouraging local residents to share the holiday spirit by giving gifts to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with. “A simple gift can bring such joy to older adults who may not have loved ones to celebrate with,” said Lee Norris, […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

City loses about $60,000 in internet phishing scam

The City of Southport joined a lengthening list of government and business agencies hit by cybercriminals when in August internet scammers stole about $60,000 using a phishing scheme with fake emails. The phishing scam used authentic-looking emails sent to the town. Local and other authorities are on the case.
SOUTHPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro man caught on video tossing kittens in ditch

SWANSBORO - A criminal summons has been issued for a Swansboro businessman charging the tow truck operator with misdemeanor abandonment of an animal. Ronald W. Hughes, 56, of Cherrywood Lane in Swansboro, was investigated by the Onslow County Animal Control and Shelter for allegedly tossing three, 50-day-old kittens into a roadway ditch on 4H-Camp Road near the entrance to the former 4H Camp, now part of Hammocks Beach State Park. Hughes is the owner of All Mighty Towing & Recovery LLC, according to the N.C. Secretary of State.
SWANSBORO, NC
foxwilmington.com

Man accused of murdering 3-year-old to appear in court

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) – Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man charged with murdering 3-year-old Mariah Woods in 2017, is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 12 in the Onslow County Superior Court. At the time, Kimrey was the live-in boyfriend of Kristy Woods, Mariah’s mother. Law enforcement...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

Fatal Fire in LaGrange Under Investigation

Neuse News is a locally-owned small business startup in downtown Kinston. Our goal is to provide free, hyper-local news to Lenoir, Greene and Jones counties. The kind of news our grandparents read in a format fit for today's times. We provide this by having supportive advertisers and we encourage you...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Man accused of killing Mariah Woods to appear in court Monday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) —  Adolphus Earl Kimrey II, the man accused of murdering Mariah Woods in 2017, is set to appear in Onslow County Superior Court on Monday. Kimrey’s murder trial has been delayed several times. He is charged with first-degree murder. District Attorney Ernie Lee said in a memo that Kimrey is scheduled to […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jones County Emergency Services director passes away

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Jones County Emergency Services director passed away unexpectedly on Friday, the department said. In a Facebook post, it was announced that Timmy Pike had passed away. “Our Emergency Services Director, Timmy Pike unexpectedly passed away today. We are all shocked and Jones County lost a great man. Our prayers are […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston police apprehends 16-year-old who stole gun

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police said they took a 16-year-old into custody after he reportedly stole the gun of a man while he was in Bojangles Thursday morning. Police responded at around 11:40 a.m. to 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston, which is a Bojangles restaurant. Officials said the man, who was not identified, […]
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston teen arrested, charged with stealing gun

Kinston, Lenoir County — On Thursday, December 8th, 2022, at about 11:40 AM, members of the Kinston Police Department were dispatched to a report of a theft of a firearm at Bojangles, 3007 N. Heritage St. in Kinston. When they arrived, officers said they met with the victim, who...
KINSTON, NC
The Daily News

The Daily News

2K+
Followers
498
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy