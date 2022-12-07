Popular Tex-Mex restaurant opens in Panama City. These are the deals offered this week.

PANAMA CITY — A popular Florida-based Tex-Mex chain restaurant has expanded its footprint to Bay County.

Tijuana Flats opened its Panama City restaurant Sunday at 226 W. 23rd St., next to Slim Chickens, kicking off weeklong promotions with special offers and daily deals. The new restaurant operates Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to continue expanding franchise development and introduce the community of Panama City to Tijuana Flats,” Tijuana Flats Vice President of Real Estate and Development Eric Taylor said in a Monday press release. “With an opening week chalked full of delicious offers, guests are going to get a taste for the outstanding value that they will receive from Tijuana Flats in Panama City for many years to come.”

Panama City’s Tijuana Flats spans nearly 2,000 square feet with an indoor seating capacity of 64. In addition, the interior features a colorful wall mural painted by muralist Naomi Haverland that includes a Tex-Mex twist on scenic downtown Panama City and nearby beaches. Guests can also enjoy the new curbside pickup program and streamlined digital menu boards for easy ordering with order status boards directly linked to the kitchen.

Tijuana Flats boasts a menu of fresh, made-to-order tacos, burritos and other Tex-Mex appetizers, entrées and desserts. The brand is well known for its popular hot sauce bar with 12 flavors to choose from.

Grand opening week specials will last through Sunday. Here’s a look at the deals for the rest of the week:

Tuesday – Tijuana Tuesdaze Rewind, which includes two tacos, chips and a drink for $6.99.

Wednesday – Hometown heroes, such as firefighters, law enforcement, educators and healthcare professionals, receive 50% off an entrée with a valid ID. If ordering through the rewards app, customers can use the promo code PCHH22 and must present a valid ID at the time of pick up.

Thursday - Throwback Thursdaze, includes a burrito or bowl, chips and a drink for $7.99.

Friday - The special of the day boasts $3 margaritas and includes live music from country artist Daniel Mock from 5 to 9 p.m.

Saturday – Give Back Day: 20% of all sales will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of America and Anchorage Children’s Home. Donations will be provided through the Tijuana Flats Just in Queso Foundation.

Sunday – A free kids entrée with the purchase of an adult entrée. (Mention the offer to redeem in-store or use code PCKEF22 online or through the rewards app).

“I am excited to join the Tijuana Flats family,” franchise partner Bob Amin said in the release. “Giving back is a staple of the Panama City community, and we are proud to be partnering with the Just in Queso Foundation to give back 20 percent of our sales to both the Boys & Girls Club of America and Anchorage Children’s Home on Dec. 10 as part of our grand opening events.”

Headquartered in Orlando, the fast-casual Tijuana Flats has grown to nearly 130 restaurants across four states since its founding in 1995. The Tex-Mex-For-All brand has been named to Fast Casual Magazine’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list and received the National Restaurant Association’s 2018 Restaurant Neighbor Award.

For more information, visit TijuanaFlats.com .

