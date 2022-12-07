ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

How to stop harassment? Dutchess County students learn tools to be better bystanders

By Saba Ali, Poughkeepsie Journal
 4 days ago
Natalie O'Connor has witnessed harassment.

The Dover High School student knows what it's like to stand by not knowing how to help.

But after attending a bystander intervention training course, she has strategies known as the "5 Ds:" distract, delegate, document, delay or direct interaction.

"There are real steps you can take to stop harassment. I feel that most people are like, I can't be direct about or just say anything, but there are other steps you can take," O'Connor said.

She was surprised to learn that while a majority of people believe intervention can improve a situation, only about 25% will actually step in and help.

O'Connor, along with more than a hundred students from the Dover, Millbrook, Red Hook, Rhinebeck, Spackenkill and Wappingers districts, attended the Pathways to Civic Engagement: Small Places Close to Home forum on Tuesday. The event was held at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum in Hyde Park and centered around the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

The 5 Ds taught in the program include:

  • Distract, to ignore the harasser and talk directly to the person being harassed or to do something to take attention away from the person being harassed;
  • Delegate, to find someone else to help;
  • Document, record the incident, but give the recording to the person being harassed so they can decide if they want it shared;
  • Delay, to provide the person being harassed with support after the incident is over;
  • Direct interaction is to call out the inappropriate behavior.

Organizers of the event and presenters included Dutchess County Commission on Human Rights, BOCES Center for Educational Equity & Social Justice, Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, Right to Be____ and 3GNY Descendants of Holocaust Survivors.

"We can use the big words of equity and inclusion and all the rest of these things, right, but it really comes down to one simple word which is 'kindness,'" said Jeffrey Urbin, education director at the Library and Museum. "That's all human rights is all about. Rather than me shout you down and call you out, how about I lift you up and I call you in?"

It was the first time Dutchess BOCES provided training for students on bystander intervention and on a scale in which several districts participated. Not all districts were able to participate due to timing issues. Some of the districts have taught bystander training in the schools. The Dutchess County is also offering bystander training for adults virtually, with three sessions in the next two weeks; email DCHumanRights@DutchessNY.gov for details.

National headlines regarding antisemitism helped spur the training and, on a smaller scale, students are exposed to hate speech within their schools. Dutchess BOCES hopes to "broaden the conversation" beyond these topics in the future, said Jenny Schinella, Dutchess BOCES director of educational resources.

Students participated in three workshops: bystander intervention, transformative dialogue project and standing up to antisemitism and hate. The organizers selected antisemitism as a focus, and not a broader concept, such as institutional racism, because its relevance to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

But, for O'Connor, the session on bystander intervention taught her how to handle herself in a situation such as when she sees a meme online that may have offended someone, but those who call it out are told they are being too sensitive or its a joke. She knows should could directly engage, but she could also just speak directly to the person offended and offer them her support.

"People think they know (what to do), they're like 'Obviously I would help,' but when it comes to it in reality they don't. Having this discussion and being taught about it helps you to understand it more," she said.

Saba Ali: Sali1@poughkeepsiejournal.com: 845-451-4518:@MsSabaAli.

Related
Hudson Valley Post

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Windsor supervisor concerned about Union Avenue parking by Heritage school

NEW WINDSOR – Parents are parking along Union Avenue near the Heritage School in New Windsor even though it is posing a potential traffic hazard. “The New Windsor Police Department doing all they can do to help prevent a serious accident from occurring at that location,” said Town Supervisor George Meyers. “The county (your road) and the school have an obligation to help rectify this situation.”
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Shots hit car and local business in City of Hudson

CITY OF HUDSON – Shots fired around 1:40 on Saturday morning struck a parked vehicle and another two other rounds struck the siding and window of a local business at 3rd and Warren, upstreet of the casings that were located. A Hudson Police sergeant and officer were on foot...
HUDSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event

A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing LaGrange Boys Believed To Be With Non-Custodial Parents

Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help locating two Hudson Valley boys who were allegedly abducted by their non-custodial mother and father. Dutchess County residents Kevin Qualters, age 11, and his 8-year-old brother Aiden who has autism and is non-verbal, were abducted from LaGrange on Thursday, Dec. 8, the New York Division of Criminal Justice Services said in an alert. Aiden has autism and is non-verbal, said authorities.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Health Alliance Mary’s Avenue campus rehab complete

KINGSTON – A week from now, health care in the City of Kingston and in Ulster County will be taking another new direction. On December 14, the HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley will be opening its rehabilitated Mary’s Avenue facility, where emergency, in-patient care, its operating rooms and 164 beds will be located.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

DA: New York Woman ‘Nearly Ruined’ Hudson Valley Company

A Hudson Valley bookkeeper is facing a 1,330-count indictment for allegedly stealing nearly $1 million from a local company. On Wednesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady, today announced a 1,330-count indictment charging a former bookkeeper with stealing almost $715,000.00, over the past two and a half years. Poughkeepsie,...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
