Hartford, WI

visitwaukesha.org

Holiday Gift Ideas at Local Waukesha Pewaukee Shops

Find one-of-a-kind gifts at these local Waukesha Pewaukee shops with our 2022 holiday gift guide featuring these shops that offer a little bit of something for everyone. Click on the image for a larger view of the items. We’d love to have included more businesses but this post would be huge. These are just some of the local shops. Find a full list of places to check out here on our website if you have a particular item on your wish list ;).
WAUKESHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Busy night for Hartford Fire Department | By Paul Stephans

December 8, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Hartford Fire and Rescue had another busy day battling two fires on December 7, 2022. The Hartford FD responded to 15 calls including tw. o working structure fires within 5 minutes of each other. They were dispatched shortly after 7:30 p.m....
HARTFORD, WI
WISN

Holiday deliveries blocked by Wauwatosa wild turkeys

WAUWATOSA, Wis. — "Cards are coming. Packages are coming as Christmas gifts, and we're all wondering, where are they?" said Natalie Thiel. She and several of her Wauwatosa neighbors received notices this week that their packages could not be delivered. They were being blocked by "animal interference." "I don't...
WAUWATOSA, WI
nbc15.com

Menomonee Falls Police search for retail theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store. Officials said that a black male and a black female worked together to steal $2,180 worth of fragrances. The suspects concealed the fragrances in a reusable bag and left the store without attempting to pay for them.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling in on Friday

WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the...
WISCONSIN STATE
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Watertown (WI) Agrees to spend $225K on Land for New Fire Station

Watertown’s Finance Committee needed less than 10 minutes Tuesday night to review and ultimately support the acquisition of land for a new and much larger fire station, WDTimes.com reported. Then Watertown Common Council members took action on the finance committee’s recommendation and agreed on the $225,000 purchase of 7.6...
WATERTOWN, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Holiday Lights: 11 stops to make in Racine and Kenosha Counties

This time of year you can bask in the fun of the holiday season by visiting holiday lights on display near you. Across Southeastern Wisconsin, lights are twinkling, dazzling, and even dancing to Christmas carols. Whether you choose to forego seeing a show from the comfort of your car or...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer girl missing, last seen in Milwaukee

BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Brown Deer Police Department is looking for missing 13-year-old Takoria Pettway-Marney – last seen Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. Police said Pettway-Marney was last seen getting off a school bus on Long Island Drive south of Silver Spring in Milwaukee around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Pettway-Marney...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartland board to discuss plans for multi-use building and Kwik Trip

HARTLAND — The Village Board will discuss a conceptual plan for the development of the proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. and a conceptual plan for a Kwik Trip on Hwy 83 on Monday. After months of discussion and facing a previous rejection on Oct.17, applicants James Kupfer...
HARTLAND, WI
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)

Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said. When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.
WATERTOWN, WI

