Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in the Country Here in WisconsinTravel MavenKewaskum, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
This Huge Drive-Through Light Show in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPewaukee, WI
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Related
visitwaukesha.org
Holiday Gift Ideas at Local Waukesha Pewaukee Shops
Find one-of-a-kind gifts at these local Waukesha Pewaukee shops with our 2022 holiday gift guide featuring these shops that offer a little bit of something for everyone. Click on the image for a larger view of the items. We’d love to have included more businesses but this post would be huge. These are just some of the local shops. Find a full list of places to check out here on our website if you have a particular item on your wish list ;).
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | 12 Days of Christmas – Homestead Realty celebrates Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing
Washington Co., Wi – Homestead Realty’s Wendy Wendorf here. It’s a December to remember with 12 days of giving. I’m visiting local businesses in Washington County and giving away gift cards, memberships, and oil changes. So much fun stuff. Today’s business is Bob’s Main Street Auto...
This Massive Christmas Shop in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit for the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. As the calendar turns to November, Christmas gets closer. For those who want to get ready for the holiday season, you might want to visit this huge Christmas shop in Wisconsin.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Busy night for Hartford Fire Department | By Paul Stephans
December 8, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Hartford Fire and Rescue had another busy day battling two fires on December 7, 2022. The Hartford FD responded to 15 calls including tw. o working structure fires within 5 minutes of each other. They were dispatched shortly after 7:30 p.m....
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Kids, Characters and Candy Canes at Enchantment in the Park on December 9, 2022
West Bend, WI – It’s Kids, Characters and Candy Canes tonight December 9 at Enchantment in the Park. Starting at 6 p.m. Meet your Favorite Fairytale Friend and enjoy a Sweet Treat with Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Just a heads up to parents, this is a popular evening...
WISN
Holiday deliveries blocked by Wauwatosa wild turkeys
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — "Cards are coming. Packages are coming as Christmas gifts, and we're all wondering, where are they?" said Natalie Thiel. She and several of her Wauwatosa neighbors received notices this week that their packages could not be delivered. They were being blocked by "animal interference." "I don't...
nbc15.com
Menomonee Falls Police search for retail theft suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WMTV) - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two suspects who stole thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrances at an Ulta Beauty store. Officials said that a black male and a black female worked together to steal $2,180 worth of fragrances. The suspects concealed the fragrances in a reusable bag and left the store without attempting to pay for them.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train rolling in on Friday
WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will roll through southeast Wisconsin on Friday, featuring performers Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott. Shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring cash or nonperishable food donations if able. Local times and locations include: Wauwatosa — Arriving at the...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Watertown (WI) Agrees to spend $225K on Land for New Fire Station
Watertown’s Finance Committee needed less than 10 minutes Tuesday night to review and ultimately support the acquisition of land for a new and much larger fire station, WDTimes.com reported. Then Watertown Common Council members took action on the finance committee’s recommendation and agreed on the $225,000 purchase of 7.6...
Check Out These New Outdoor Dining Snow globes at One Popular Resort in Wisconsin
Dining in outdoor igloos was SOOO last winter, so this year you need to check out the new Snow Globe dining experience at The Ridge in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin!. When I saw that photo come across my Facebook news feed this morning, I automatically needed to know more... Is it...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
St. John’s Cookbook a great Christmas gift available at Tennies Ace Hardware
West Bend, WI – The final edition of the St. John’s cookbook ‘Our Favorite Recipes’ is available at several businesses in West Bend. Todd Tennies at Tennies Ace Hardware has a strong supply of the popular church cookbook, which began in 1949. Below is a story...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Holiday Lights: 11 stops to make in Racine and Kenosha Counties
This time of year you can bask in the fun of the holiday season by visiting holiday lights on display near you. Across Southeastern Wisconsin, lights are twinkling, dazzling, and even dancing to Christmas carols. Whether you choose to forego seeing a show from the comfort of your car or...
Greenwald Manor palace for sale in Mukwonago for $4.9 million
Now is your chance to live like royalty while still in Wisconsin. An opulent palace known as Greenwald Manor in Mukwonago is for sale for $4.9 million.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer girl missing, last seen in Milwaukee
BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Brown Deer Police Department is looking for missing 13-year-old Takoria Pettway-Marney – last seen Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. Police said Pettway-Marney was last seen getting off a school bus on Long Island Drive south of Silver Spring in Milwaukee around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Pettway-Marney...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartland board to discuss plans for multi-use building and Kwik Trip
HARTLAND — The Village Board will discuss a conceptual plan for the development of the proposed multi-use building at 221 Cottonwood Ave. and a conceptual plan for a Kwik Trip on Hwy 83 on Monday. After months of discussion and facing a previous rejection on Oct.17, applicants James Kupfer...
CBS 58
Boerner Botanical Gardens hosts 4th Winter Wonders event and first holiday market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Winter Wonders at Whitnall Park has become a holiday tradition for many families. Check out hundreds of holiday lights right from the warmth of your own car. This year, they're adding a holiday market for one weekend only. CBS 58's Amanda Becker checked it out Wednesday...
gotodestinations.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Milwaukee, Wisconsin – (With Photos)
Welcome to Kansas City, home of some of the best restaurants and diverse cuisines in the country. Are you looking for a special breakfast spot this morning? You are?!. Then you’ve come to the right place, friend. This list includes some of the most beloved breakfast joints in the city, perfect for any morning craving. From pancakes to eggs Benedict, there is something for everyone on this list.
Police: 3 dead in southeast Wisconsin house fire
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Three people died in a house fire in the southeastern Wisconsin city of Watertown early Friday morning, the fire department said. When police and firefighters responded to a fire shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, they were told that residents were still trapped inside the house, according to a news release from the Watertown Fire Department. Firefighters attempted to enter the building but were pushed back by the smoke and flames engulfing the home.
CBS 58
Madison woman killed as passenger in overnight high-speed crash on 91st St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:06 a.m. on 91st St. between Bradley and Dean roads. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling northbound on 91st St. at a high rate of speed when...
Comments / 0