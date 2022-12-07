ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, PA

New Brighton district judge, former police chief dies at 68

 4 days ago
Nicholson, first elected as New Brighton’s district magistrate in 2005, served in the role for nearly two decades. Prior to that, he worked for the New Brighton Area Police Department for 26 years. There, he rose through the ranks from patrolman to police chief before retiring and seeking his first term as a district judge.

Dedicated to public service, Nicholson was a first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a graduate of New Brighton High School, earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Dayton and a master’s degree in that same area of study from Youngstown State University.

He’s survived by one daughter and one son. His daughter Kelly on Facebook said her father was “the best of men,” adding the family plans to celebrate “his remarkable life” as they grieve his loss.

“Nothing in the world was more important to Dale than his six grandchildren,” his family wrote in his obituary.

Those who knew Nicholson said he was caring, honorable and “truly decent.”

The neighboring Brighton Township Police Department in a statement extended its sympathies to his loved ones, lauding Nicholson’s decades of service in law enforcement.

“Rest easy, sir,” department officials wrote.

Memorial contributions in Nicholson’s honor can be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the New Brighton Public Library.

