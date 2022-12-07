Demand has slowed, but seasonal retail workers remain in short supply

Brian Bowers, owner of the Sports Obsession at the Millcreek Mall, could only talk for a moment when he answered the store phone recently.

Bowers was busy filling in for his store manager who left a couple of months ago for a different job. That has Bowers and the store's remaining employees scrambling to take up the slack.

Bowers is blunt when asked why he hasn't replaced the store's manager or filled other open positions.

"The selection pool is bad," he said.

Some have blamed what has been called the Great Resignation for a steep decline in the number of people who are either working or looking for a job.

The demand for employees has simply outpaced the supply.

Bowers, who said that peak demand for holiday help would last only a few weeks, is trying to be patient.

"If we can get through this, we will be fine after Christmas," he said.

'I would hire them right now'

Bill Williams, who hired 17 people to launch the new Roses Discount Store in the Summit Towne Centre a few weeks ago, wishes that he could have hired more.

"If someone walked through the door right now who wanted to work, I would hire them right now," he said during a Dec. 2 interview.

During the holiday shopping season, when retail employment typically reaches its annual high point, Williams and Bowers are not the only retail managers struggling to find the employees they need.

But the challenge of finding employees — along with changing spending patterns and the fact that inflation has cooled retail spending — has retailers reevaluating their needs.

Holiday hiring, by the numbers

According to the National Retail Federation, Walmart said it was looking to hire 40,000 people for both seasonal and full-time positions. That's down from 150,000 for 2021.

In a similar fashion, Macy's said recently that it planned to hire 41,000, down from 76,000 a year earlier. Macy's planned to hire 9,000, down from 10,000 in 2021.

There was still expected to be unmet demand for seasonal workers this year, but thanks to more cautious consumers, the number of unfilled positions was expected to be lower than in 2021.

Deloitte, an international consulting and advisory firm, forecast that holiday retail sales would grow between 4% and 6%, down from above 15% in 2021.

“The lower projected growth for the 2022 holiday season reflects the slowdown in the economy this year. Retail sales are likely to be further affected by declining demand for durable consumer goods, which had been the centerpiece of pandemic spending," said Daniel Bachman, Deloitte’s U.S. economic forecaster. "We anticipate more spending on consumer services, such as restaurants, as the effects of the pandemic continue to wane."

Even with lower goals for adding employees, retailers in Erie and across the country have struggled to find seasonal employees.

Typically, the Millcreek Mall and its other Erie-area properties employ between 1,200 to 1,400 people. But that number can swell to as many as 3,000 people during the holiday shopping season, said Joe Bell, spokesman for the Youngstown, Ohio-based Cafaro company that owns the mall.

"We have been keeping tabs on this," Bell said. "This is sort of a continuation of the problem that has been ongoing for the past couple of years. There was a real dearth of job seekers out there who were applying for jobs."

Retailers at the mall and across the country have been working to head off the problem, he said.

"I do know that retailers were really shorthanded last year and that they continue to hire all through this year and they continued to do it all through this season, trying to staff up for the holiday season," Bell said.

Some, including Boscov's, have sponsored special hiring events to attract seasonal employees.

If retailers fall short of their hiring goals, it's likely to mean longer lines and more unstaffed cash registers.

"It hurts them greatly," Bell said of shorthanded retailers. "They have really had to adapt. Last year many of them had to cut their hours because they couldn't find enough people. For companies who pride themselves on customer service, that became a real sore point."

What's different this year?

As of October, 13,900 people held jobs in Erie County's retail sector. While that's an improvement of more than 2,000 jobs from 2020, that total is 400 fewer than the number of people who worked in Erie County retail before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The October employment numbers don't fully reflect the growth in holiday hiring.

With Erie County's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate at 4.7%, the number of people who are both out of work and looking for a job is comparatively small.

For those who are looking for a job in retail, prospects are good, Bell said.

"There is no mistaking it," Bell said. "There are probably not enough people working the retail floors of America. This is a prime opportunity if you want to pick up a few extra bucks to cover the cost of inflation, to help the family budget, or if you want a change of scenery, this is a prime time to do it."

And more than most years, this year's seasonal gig stocking shelves or running a cash register has the potential to turn into lasting employment.

"Normally, seasonal help would expect to be laid off in January," Bell said. "Given the fact that there are so many retailers who have openings, they are more likely to keep you on."

