Rudolph "Rudy" Daniels depicted on the eight-story Methodist Towers mural dies at age 74

Rudolph "Rudy" Daniels, the man whose likeness is on an eight-story tall mural on Methodist Towers in Erie, has died.

Daniels, who was 74, died from natural causes on Nov. 29 at his apartment in Methodist Towers, 160 W. Eighth St., according to his brother, Raymond Daniels.

Rudy Daniels was born Aug. 11, 1948, in Philadelphia, to the late John and Mary Daniels. He was among five boys and two twin girls. In 2019, internationally-known artist Elio Mercado, known professionally as Evoca1, chose Daniels for the mural, which is on the west side of the senior living facility.

Mercado had been drawn to Daniels' story of growing up in a gang in Philadelphia, which resulted in him being struck in the right eye by the pellets of a sawed-off shotgun, putting him into a coma for four days and permanently blinding him. Daniels would try three times to take his own life following the shooting.

As the Erie Times-News reported in 2019, Daniels would later get down on his knees and pray to God.

"It brought me back," Daniels said at the time. "I know I was wrong for drinking and feeling sorry for myself. I turned things around. I kept myself clean and found work."

Mercado, a native of the Dominican Republic who lives in Miami, wrote on his Instagram page at the time that Daniels' story was, "One of the many stories I’ve been privileged to tell throughout the years," later adding that the mural project was "one of my most memorable experiences."

Raymond Daniels, 79, said his brother's remains have been returned to Philadelphia, where his friends and family members will celebrate his life. Raymond Daniels said he wants to plan a memorial service for his younger brother in Erie.

Raymond Daniels, the eldest of the seven siblings, said his brother came to Erie in 1995 at the urging of their father. He lived in a few different apartment complexes before settling on Methodist Towers, where Raymond has lived.

Raymond Daniels said he would help his brother with important paperwork or give him money when he needed it, but he said Rudy was very self-sufficient and led many people to believe he wasn't actually blind.

Rudy Daniels learned how to live independently at a school for the blind in Philadelphia, his older brother said. He would go on to work at a broom factory, a furniture company and a plumbing business. When he arrived in Erie in 1995, he worked in the kitchen at Red Lobster, cleaning and organizing utensils.

"Everything he did, he did by himself because of his mobile skills training," Raymond Daniels said. "He'd go to the store by himself and catch the bus by himself. A lot of people thought he could see, you know. They just couldn't believe he was blind because he wore sunglasses all the time. He could cook his own food. A couple times people went up to visit him and they said he was up there frying chicken."

Raymond Daniels said his brother attended Morning Star Baptist Church and the 2019 profile of Daniels said he would pray to God for his safety before leaving Methodist Towers to walk to places downtown.

"He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and traveling back and forth to Philly," Raymond Daniels said. "We did go to visit the family, especially the younger kids. They always liked Uncle Rudy because he told his little jokes and stuff."

He was also an avid bingo player.

"I looked in his apartment today and I saw all his daubers and all that stuff that he used to take to bingo, but they stopped doing it here. They used to call him over the speaker to play bingo," Raymond Daniels said.

Raymond Daniels said he'll miss his brother's daily visits to his apartment in Methodist Towers, but he hopes the mural on the building carries on Rudy's memory.

"It's a good recognition of him," he said. "I never thought it would be like that. We've got new owners and things might change eventually over the years, but it may stay there for a while. I think they see it as a good little landmark right now. And a lot of people knew him by that. They'd say when they saw him in the stores, 'That's the guy on the picture.'"

'People recognize me'

Public art curator Iryna Kanishcheva, whose firm, now known as Mono Chronicle, was commissioned by Erie Arts & Culture to manage the Methodist Tower mural project, took part in selecting Rudy as the subject for the mural.

Though there were several residents who volunteered to have their likenesses used for the mural, the project organizers and artist were compelled by Daniels' story of overcoming hardship in a neighborhood once considered the poorest in the entire country. That they could honor someone with a visual public artwork, someone who would not be able to see the mural but could feel its impact from his interactions with the public, also intrigued Kanishcheva and others, she said.

"We wanted to acknowledge someone, you know, someone's life, someone's story," Kanishcheva, who lives in Miami, said in a phone interview with the Erie Times-News. "A local hero doesn't have to be a real hero, you know? It can be an everyday person and Rudy has his own story. He was shot, he lost his vision. We felt like we wanted to tell his story."

When asked in 2019 about being the subject of the mural, Daniels responded:

"I always get around, and this mural has really made me feel good. More people recognize me. They joke and say, 'Hey, it's the movie star.' People have described the mural for me. They said it looks just like me, that the artist got the man on the picture. I do talk to people. They recognize me. They congratulate me. I was surprised the artist picked me. I don't know what they were looking for."

