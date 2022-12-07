ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon School District appoints new board member

By Daniel Larlham Jr., Lebanon Daily News
 4 days ago
During Lebanon School District's Dec. 5 reorganization meeting the board voted to appoint a new board member, replacing the seat left by Heather Eggert on Nov. 21.

In a five vote majority, the board decided to appoint Cesar Liriano to the board for the remainder of the term.

Liriano previously sat on the board before choosing to not seek reelection, instead pursuing a mayoral run in 2021.

Eggert submitted her resignation to the board on Nov. 14 citing a change in residency that would preclude her from being able to serve the remainder of the term.

County budget:Lebanon County Commissioners approve a proposed 2023 budget that avoids a tax increase

K-9 unit retiresLebanon City retires K-9 Apollo from duty after 9 years, Lebo Foundation fills the gap

"I've always been involved with the kids," Liriano said, "Coaching baseball and I've been in many different boards relating to kids and the youth. I'm always interested in promoting sports to keep the kids busy, out of the streets."

He said that he saw the opening as an opportunity to continue his efforts.

Liriano will now sit on the board until the board next reorganization meeting on Dec. 4, 2023, unless he chooses to run for, and then wins the seat in November, said District Superintendent Arthur Abrom.

During his previous seat on the district board, Liriano said that he focused on ensuring that English Second Language students had the resources they needed and that students who needed counseling services got the help that they need.

He continued by saying that this time around he wishes to continue those focuses, adding that he would like to learn more about what the district is doing to supplement its students in the gifted programs and curbing bullying throughout the district.

"Once I get involved in something I like to know how everything works," he said. "On the school board we get the reports and everything but it's not the same as you seeing it."

Liriano said that he would likely pursue the seat for election in 2023.

"Most likely yes," he said, "because the thing is, I might run for mayor again, most likely, but that's going to be like almost four more years from now."

He said that his decision to run would likely depend on the other candidates who intend to run for that seat. If someone runs who he believes would truly focus on the district and its students, he would not seek election.

"I don't like to start something and not finish it," he said.

As a part of the reorganization meeting, Robert Okanak was elected as the board president and Debra Bowman was elected vice president.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him atDLarlham@LDNews.com or on Twitter @djlarlham

