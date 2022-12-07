Weymouth residents have mixed reactions to proposed 18-month construction moratorium

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Jessica Trufant, The Patriot Ledger
WEYMOUTH − From the environmental effects of a shrinking water capacity to the economic impacts of stifling development, residents expressed mixed reactions this week to a citizen-proposed 18-month construction moratorium.

The citizens' petition, spearheaded by resident Kathy Swain, says the town is trending too close to its allowed water use and is operating with an outdated Water Management Act permit. The 18-month moratorium would allow the town to conduct a water study and develop short- and long-term solutions.

The town council and the planning board held a joint public hearing Monday so residents could weigh in on the proposal.

Resident Alyson Dossett spoke on behalf of the proponents of the moratorium, which would apply to buildings with three or more units and would not affect projects already permitted or under construction.

"There are significant negative impacts on our environment and the quality of our drinking water when we operate our limited water supply on or beyond its capacity," she said.

Mayor Robert Hedlund said the moratorium would harm the town from economic and planning standpoints, and the town is looking into whether joining the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority could be a way to increase water capacity.

“Unlike the proponents of the moratorium, I don’t have the luxury of looking at issues through any agenda-driven blinders,” he said. “It’s my responsibility to the taxpayers of Weymouth to strike a balance on environmental protection, resource management and fiscal prudence.”

Chief of Staff Ted Langill said the town would lose about $2.6 million in annual revenue from new growth and building permits if it adopts the moratorium.

Dossett said joining the MWRA could cost the town millions of dollars, take years and is not a done deal. She said the moratorium would give the town time to address water conservation, such as improving water loss. About 22% of the town's water use is unaccounted for, meaning it is lost through things such as water main breaks.

During the 18-month moratorium, she said, the town could hire an outside agency to detect leaks, develop a high-end water metering replacement program, address outdoor watering and pursue other conservation efforts.

“Careful attention to water conservation will actually allow the town to continue to grow," Dossett said.

Hedlund and David Tower, business manager of the department of public works, said the town already uses mitigation money from developers for meter and water main replacements and other conservation measures.

“I think it’s not a fair representation of what we’re doing and what was done previously,” Hedlund said. “There has been a serious attempt to address these issues.”

Several residents voiced concerns about the impacts of allowing development to continue without an imminent solution to increase the town's water supply. They also said the town needs to protect Whitman's Pond and Great Pond, which both serve as sources of water.

"We need to have a moment to step back and look at the situation with the water before we move forward," resident Alice Arena said.

On the other hand, several developers, South Shore Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Peter Forman, and Weymouth Chamber of Commerce Chair George Berg said the moratorium could have dire financial implications for the town and hinder the progress the town has made in recent years.

Longtime Weymouth developer Ken Ryder said he doesn't think the moratorium would benefit the community, but would instead impede its progress, such as the reopening of the Broad Station fire station last year.

"A lot has been done in the last six, eight, 10 years. ... I'm afraid a moratorium is going to stall that progress," he said. "What's going to happen to the funding for teachers and firemen? And it doesn't give us a solution to the water issue."

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Weymouth residents have mixed reactions to proposed 18-month construction moratorium

