ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie police charge victim and woman in shooting outside German Street home; probe ongoing

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pD4b_0jaBUMaV00

Erie police detectives said threats involving a gun and children reportedly led to a confrontation outside of an eastside residence early Monday morning that resulted in a 32-year-old man being shot in the pelvic area.

The man who was shot and a woman accused of hiding a gun have been charged so far in the incident, which remains under investigation, according to Erie police and the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

No charges had been filed against the accused shooter as of Tuesday morning.

The man who was shot, Richard J. Grayson Golden, 32, of Cleveland, is facing charges including a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering and endangering the welfare of children. He was arraigned on the charges but remains hospitalized, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday.

Dominique McGhee, 33, of Erie, faces charges including a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, tampering with evidence, and recklessly endangering. She was arraigned late Monday afternoon, according to online court docket information.

Children call father for help

The shooting was reported on Monday at about 1:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of German Street. According to Lorah and information in the criminal complaints, witnesses reported a male down on the curb, bleeding, and reported seeing a female reach down to the victim and place something in her pants.

Officers learned from witnesses that Grayson Golden had reportedly pointed a gun at a juvenile while inside the residence, and that another child hid under a bed and texted the juveniles' father about what was happening. The father then said he was coming to pick up the children, according to Lorah and the complaints.

Two of the three children who were in the house went to their father's car when he arrived at the scene. After the father asked one of the children to check on the whereabouts of a third child, Grayson Golden reportedly came outside with a gun and pointed the weapon at the father's head, according to investigators.

Authorities said Grayson Golden reportedly continued to threaten the father with the weapon when the father pulled out his gun and fired two rounds toward Grayson Golden's legs. The father said he then got back in his vehicle, pulled forward and called 911, Lorah said.

Responding officers secured the scene and cleared the residence. They also learned from a neighbor that McGhee had given the neighbor a gun and the neighbor put it in the basement of a residence. Police recovered the gun from the residence, Lorah said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrfalp.com

Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting in Sinclairville

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said following the case going to Grand Jury, a suspect has been charged with 1st degree Manslaughter in the death of 19-year old Joseph Misciagno on July 5, 2022. The suspect, whose name has not been released, has been arraigned and sent to jail...
SINCLAIRVILLE, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced on Weapon Charge in Menacing Incident

A Jamestown man has been sentenced in connection with a menacing incident that occurred on the city's west side in May. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt says 25-year-old Alejandro Ayala was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court to two years determinate in state prison and three years post-release supervision after pleading guilty in October to a Class D felony charge of 2nd-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon. The charge was the result of an investigation into an incident that occurred on Grandin Street on May 15th, when Ayala and two other city residents were reported to have pointed a pistol at a victim.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

State Police Investigate 'Distraction Thefts' at Erie County Walmart Stores

Pennsylvania State Police are asking for assistance to identify the suspects in a series of what investigators are calling "distraction thefts" at the Walmart stores in Erie County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. They happened at the Walmart locations on Buffalo Rd. in Harborcreek or Downs Dr. in Summit Township...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wrfalp.com

19 People Arrested Following Investigation Into Fentanyl, Meth Ring

Nineteen people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department conducted raids on 628 Spring Street and 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and at 252 West Main Street in Falconer on Wednesday afternoon, December 7.
JAMESTOWN, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Man Charged in Overdose Death

WARREN, Pa. – A Warren man is facing felony charges for his alleged involvement in a drug overdose death. Christian Papalia, 19, of 208 Walnut St. was charged early Friday morning with one count each of drug delivery resulting in death and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver. Drug delivery resulting in death, a first-degree felony, carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
WARREN, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Charged in Cranberry Township Theft Spree

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is facing theft charges after stealing from Tractor Supply in Cranberry Township, then minutes later taking miscellaneous items from the nearby Walmart. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Charles Michael Zimoski in Magisterial District...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Franklin Pair Accused of Mistreating, Stealing from Elderly Woman Due in Court Next Week

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Hearings for two local individuals who are accused of mistreating and stealing from an elderly woman in their care are scheduled for next week. According to court documents, preliminary hearings for 38-year-old Steven Ray Bickel and 39-year-old Montice Marie Robinson, both of Franklin, are set for Wednesday, December 14, at 8:30 a.m., in Venango County Central Court.
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Police name arrestees in Monday shooting

We have an update to a shooting we reported on earlier. Erie Police arrested Richard Grayson Golden and Dominque McGhee in that incident that happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 2900 block of German Street. When police arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

SCI Forest Inmate Accused of Assaulting Two Corrections Officers

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate is facing charges for reportedly assaulting two corrections officers. Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Jonathan Uriah Craddock, on December 1, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office. According to a criminal...
explore venango

Case Against Emlenton Man Who Claims Deadly Shooting Spurred By Hunting Argument Was Self-Defense Held for Court

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against an Emlenton man who claimed that a deadly shooting over a hunting argument was self-defense was held for court on Wednesday. According to court documents, the following charge against 52-year-old David Charles Heathcote for the shooting death of Robert Cy Wingard was held for court during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, December 7, in Venango County Central Court:
EMLENTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sentenced For Felony Drug Possession After Evading Arrest

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – After evading arrest for months, a 50-year-old Jamestown man was finally sentenced for felony drug possession in Chautauqua County Court this week. The county District Attorney’s Office says Christopher Howie was sentenced Wednesday to six years behind bars after he plead guilty to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

19 Arrested Following Three Drug Raids

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – 19 people were arrested following three drug raids in the Jamestown area on Wednesday. Several law enforcement agencies, led by Jamestown Police, executed search warrants at 628 Spring Street. in Jamestown, 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and 252 West Main Street in Falconer.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Jamestown drug ring bust results in 19 arrests

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The execution of multiple search warrants following an investigation into a drug distribution ring resulted in 19 people being arrested, the Jamestown Police Department announced. The following people, all of Jamestown unless noted, were arrested: Wilfredo M Castrillo, 46 Rachel R. Kalb, 30 Teresa A. Davis, 59 Carlos Gonzalez, 38 Warren […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Sees Prison Time Following Strong-Arm Robbery

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 28-year-old man will spend around a half-decade in prison in connection with the strong-arm robbery of a Jamestown convenience store. Kyle Senear was arrested by Jamestown Police in late April after he allegedly entered the Kwik Fill gas station on Forest Ave and demanded cash from the register.
JAMESTOWN, NY
cleveland19.com

Ashtabula man convicted of murdering his estranged wife in 2018

ASHTABULA, OH (WOIO) - An Ashtabula man pleaded guilty in Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas to killing his estranged wife in 2018 and dumping her body in a wooded area. Jeffrey Stanley was convicted of the charges of murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse.
ASHTABULA, OH
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy