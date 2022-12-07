Erie police charge victim and woman in shooting outside German Street home; probe ongoing

Erie police detectives said threats involving a gun and children reportedly led to a confrontation outside of an eastside residence early Monday morning that resulted in a 32-year-old man being shot in the pelvic area.

The man who was shot and a woman accused of hiding a gun have been charged so far in the incident, which remains under investigation, according to Erie police and the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

No charges had been filed against the accused shooter as of Tuesday morning.

The man who was shot, Richard J. Grayson Golden, 32, of Cleveland, is facing charges including a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering and endangering the welfare of children. He was arraigned on the charges but remains hospitalized, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Tuesday.

Dominique McGhee, 33, of Erie, faces charges including a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, tampering with evidence, and recklessly endangering. She was arraigned late Monday afternoon, according to online court docket information.

Children call father for help

The shooting was reported on Monday at about 1:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of German Street. According to Lorah and information in the criminal complaints, witnesses reported a male down on the curb, bleeding, and reported seeing a female reach down to the victim and place something in her pants.

Officers learned from witnesses that Grayson Golden had reportedly pointed a gun at a juvenile while inside the residence, and that another child hid under a bed and texted the juveniles' father about what was happening. The father then said he was coming to pick up the children, according to Lorah and the complaints.

Two of the three children who were in the house went to their father's car when he arrived at the scene. After the father asked one of the children to check on the whereabouts of a third child, Grayson Golden reportedly came outside with a gun and pointed the weapon at the father's head, according to investigators.

Authorities said Grayson Golden reportedly continued to threaten the father with the weapon when the father pulled out his gun and fired two rounds toward Grayson Golden's legs. The father said he then got back in his vehicle, pulled forward and called 911, Lorah said.

Responding officers secured the scene and cleared the residence. They also learned from a neighbor that McGhee had given the neighbor a gun and the neighbor put it in the basement of a residence. Police recovered the gun from the residence, Lorah said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.