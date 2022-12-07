ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Jesus Christ and Santa Claus: It is hard for some to find balance

By Bill Gindlesperger
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 4 days ago

Christmas is a dichotomy of religious and secular traditions. There are Christian beliefs about Jesus Christ on one hand and secular festivities around Santa Claus on the other. While celebrating Christmas in our society, it is near impossible to separate the two.

Jesus and Santa (St. Nicholas) are both historical figures. That is, both existed. Both were kind, understanding and gave to others. However, Christians believe Jesus was God incarnate, while no one believes Santa was.

Santa Claus is seen everywhere at Christmas time, beginning around Halloween. For many of us, his art-crafted image is part of the decorations in our homes, schools and shops. Avoiding Santa is only possible if you put your head under a pillow and don’t come out until Valentine’s Day. His image permeates magazines, newspapers, television, radio, online and everywhere you turn.

St. Nicholas started the tradition when he disguised himself to provide presents for young people and to help satisfy their needs.

St. Nicholas was a devout Christian bishop who lived in Turkey about 300 years after the death of Jesus. He was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and used his charity work to help the poor and needy as he believed Jesus had commanded.

Stories swirled around how St. Nicholas secretly assisted poor people and the penniless, who as a result of the kindness of St. Nicholas were able to overcome their troubles. Even though Santa Claus is a fantasy today, it was St. Nicholas who once lived and generously fulfilled kids' needs and helped solve the issues of poor people.

From these roots, the idea of a Santa Claus grew and took shape. It eventually became common to profess that Santa Claus would come to the homes of good young people, leaving presents for them on Christmas Eve.

Today, Santa Claus is normally portrayed as a chubby, white-haired man who smokes a pipe, wears a red coat with a white collar and sleeves. His outfit is accented by a dark leather belt and black boots. During the 19th century, this image of Santa Claus became well known throughout the United States and Canada. It was Thomas Nast, a political cartoonist, who promoted this image and brought Santa Claus to fantasy life.

A good number of people, with exceptions for those with strongly held religious beliefs, have fun fantasizing about Santa Claus. Some kids leave cookies for him on Christmas Eve. Others try to stay awake (usually unsuccessfully) until the presents arrive.

Because of songs and legends, we know the names of his reindeer, know what an imagined Mrs. Claus might look like, and how the elves work all year making toys and other gifts. And some of us even hang decorative socks by the fireplace to be magically filled by Santa Claus during his Christmas Eve visit.

I used to write to Santa Claus, but I never got a letter back. That was disappointing. And I never did figure out how the presents that I did receive got under our little tinsel tree. I worried that Santa would not be able to wiggle his nose and twinkle his eyes to get in and out of the house, since we didn’t have a fireplace.

I would lie in bed and stay awake as long as I could to hear the reindeer pawing on the roof. All to no avail. However, I can assure you that once I grew up and had my own kids that they always received a letter from Santa thanking them for the cookies and addressing personally each and every one of their concerns and requests.

Writing letters to Santa Claus has been a joyous Christmas custom for my children. In these letters, my kids would ask for toys and promise to be extra special good. My girls would normally write longer lists and be really polite. My boys would be boys. But I have kept and still cherish these bits of nostalgia.

There are some countries where Christmas is not celebrated — in some you can be tortured and killed for worshipping Jesus Christ or happily celebrating Santa Claus. Troublesome places include Afghanistan, Bhutan, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, Macau, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Thailand, Turkmenistan, and even Turkey — the original home of St. Nicholas.

It is hard for some to find balance in all of this. There are devout Christians who want to put “Christ back in Christmas.” Although this is a sincere statement and reminder of the reason for the season, I am afraid that the cat is out of the bag. Christmas historically has never been just a religious celebration, but it has always been a secular public holiday as well.

Today many of us have found our own ways at blending both into the season. Christian parents can differentiate between Jesus and Santa by explaining that Jesus is real and Santa is pretend.

With everything being kept in perspective, Santa Claus is not such a bad guy. In fact he goes by various names. Sometimes he is called Father Christmas, St. Nicholas, Saint Nick, Kris Kringle or Santa. Even in Eastern Christian culture, he brings children presents on Christmas Eve.

It is rumored that Santa Claus is more than 1,750 years old and his birthday is March 15, which the elves look forward to celebrating. It is on that day that all of the North Pole inhabitants get to take the day off to relax.

Santa’s birthday concludes with a motorcade through the City Center, a show from the mythical beings, and a delicious cake made by Mrs. Claus. How I know all this is a secret that I am sworn to keep.

Merry Christmas! And have a blessed, joyous and fun-filled holiday.

Bill Gindlesperger is a central Pennsylvanian, Dickinson College graduate, Pennsylvania System Of Higher Education (PASSHE) Governor, Shippensburg University Trustee, and Chairman of eLynxx Solutions. eLynxx software coordinates and drives communication, specifying, approval, procurement or production, reporting and activities necessary to obtaining direct mail, marketing materials and all other printing. He is a board member, campaign advisor, successful entrepreneur, published author and commentator. He can be reached at Bill.Gindlesperger@eLynxx.com .

