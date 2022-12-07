ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Federal judge recommends reality TV couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve prison time in Florida

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago

Fallen TV reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley , who publicly portrayed themselves as real estate tycoons and the heads of a picturesque American family, may soon serve prison time in Florida following their conviction in a high-profile federal tax-evasion case last month.

A federal judge in Atlanta recommended Todd Chrisley, 54, serve his 12-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Pensacola and Julie Chrisley, 49, serve her seven-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute in Coleman.

However, if FCI Coleman is full, the court recommended she serve her time at FCI Tallahassee, according to court records filed Monday in the Northern District of Georgia. The Tallahassee prison is home to at least one other notorious inmate: disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who arrived earlier this year.

Notables at Tallahassee FCI: Ghislaine Maxwell sent to 'low security' Tallahassee prison for role in Epstein sex-trafficking ring

From USA TODAY: Todd Chrisley sentenced to 12 years in prison, wife Julie gets 7 for bank fraud, tax evasion

Sam Mangel, a former convict who helps inmates and their families navigate the federal correctional system, said the prison camp in Coleman once housed women but now houses men only. Noting that federal prison camps for females are “few and far between,” he said Julie Chrisley could land at federal prison camps in Marianna or Fort Worth, Texas.

“My best guess where she will end up is Marianna or FPC Fort Worth," Mangel said.

In June, the couple were found guilty of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans to fund their luxurious lifestyle. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys spent millions on designer brand clothes, luxury cars and real estate, including two mansions in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly worth about $9 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yZvc3_0jaBTeFG00

In addition to prison time, the couple has been ordered to immediately pay $17 million in restitution to the banks they swindled millions from, according to judgement documents.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of defrauding the United States and willfully filing false tax returns. He will serve three years in prison.

“Chrisley Knows Best” centered around "the escapades of Atlanta-based self-made millionaire Todd Chrisley and his family," according to the USA Network website. Todd and Julie Chrisley share three children.

The show was renewed by USA for a 10th season earlier this year, while spinoff “Growing Up Chrisley,” featuring Chrisley kids Chase and Savannah living in Los Angeles, was also renewed by E! for a fourth season. The couple's June trial began just days after E! announced that it was moving forward with a new dating series, “Love Limo,” hosted by Todd Chrisley.

All three shows involving the Chrisley family have since been canceled.

The couple's attorney Alex Little filed an appeal Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

The Associated Press contributed. Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Federal judge recommends reality TV couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve prison time in Florida

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley Potentially Facing Another Significant Loss Following Prison Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley may be facing another significant loss after they had received their prison sentencing. A report from the New York Post indicates that the couple also was hit with $17.2 million in damages. The Post report also states that sources close to the Chrisleys say they may have to sell their duel Nashville mansion in order to help along with the restitution.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp

Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
BRYAN, TX
RadarOnline

Judge Orders Convicted Reality Stars Todd & Julie Chrisley Pay $17 MILLION In Restitution As Custody Drama Ignites After Sentencing

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been ordered to pay millions of dollars back in restitution for their tax fraud case, RadarOnline.com can confirm.Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the former reality stars personally received a total of $17,270,741.57 in proceeds as a result of committing the offense of conviction, which they will now have to return after being found guilty.RadarOnline.com can report that Judge Eleanor Ross officially signed the order on Monday, December 5.The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was the first to break the news. "This Order of Forfeiture shall become final as to defendants Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley at the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Law & Crime

Arizona Executes Convicted Killer Shortly After U.S. Supreme Court Denies Appeal Claiming Prosecutors Withheld Evidence

Murray Hooper, 76, was executed by the state of Arizona Wednesday morning after the Supreme Court rejected Hooper’s final appeals. Hooper’s execution is the third death sentence Arizona has carried out since resuming executions in May after an almost eight-year hiatus — and after Hooper spent nearly four decades on death row. Hooper was convicted for his role in a murder-for-hire involving multiple co-defendants, but Hooper was the only one of the defendants executed for the crime.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

‘Like a knife’: Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Smith describes state’s botched execution attempt

Kenneth Eugene Smith is a member of strange and horrific club: people Alabama has attempted to execute, but failed to do so in time. Its membership has been growing this year, with the state failing on two separate attempts to successfully complete a death sentence.Smith, given a death sentence for his role in the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, was scheduled to be executed on Thursday evening.With legal appeals still pending, Alabama began to prepare Smith for his execution, struggling for over an hour to place an IV line that would deliver his lethal injection drugs.At 10.23pm, the...
ALABAMA STATE
thecentersquare.com

This is How Many People are on Death Row in Nevada

More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries, and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row. Under the Biden administration, the...
NEVADA STATE
WCAX

Report: Inmates were tipped off about ‘Whitey’ Bulger’s transfer

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - A new investigation into the prison-beating death of notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger has found that inmates -- including a Montpelier man who was one of three indicted in his death -- knew Bulger was being transferred and that no precautions were taken to keep him separate from the general inmate population.
MONTPELIER, VT
The Independent

AP Investigation: Prison boss beat inmates, climbed ranks

The prison staff didn’t know much about the new acting warden. Then, they say, he made a bizarre and startling confession: Years ago, he beat inmates — and got away with it.Thomas Ray Hinkle, a high-ranking federal Bureau of Prisons official, was sent to restore order and trust at a women’s prison wracked by a deplorable scandal. Instead, workers say, he left the federal lockup in Dublin, California, even more broken.Staff saw Hinkle as a bully and regarded his presence there — just after allegations that the previous warden and other employees sexually assaulted inmates — as hypocrisy from an...
DUBLIN, CA
The Week

Supreme Court green-lights 4 executions in 4 states in 24 hours

The Supreme Court, among its other responsibilities, is the court of last resort for prisoners about to be executed in the states that still utilize capital punishment. And these last few weeks have been busy ones for the justices in the death penalty department. Of the 17 emergency applications the Supreme Court has "considered (and denied) over the first six weeks of its October 2022 term, eight have sought a stay of an impending execution," University of Texas law professor Steve Vladek noted Thursday.  Four of those terse denials to block executions were issued over a 24 hour period from Wednesday...
ALABAMA STATE
HollywoodLife

Todd & Julie Chrisley: Why They Received 12 & 7 Year Prison Sentences for Tax Fraud, Attorney Explains (Exclusive Interview)

Todd Chrisley, 53, is getting prepared to serve 12 years in federal prison after being convicted of tax fraud, wire fraud, and tax evasion, while his Chrisley Know Best reality star wife, Julie, 49, has been sentenced to serve only 7 years behind bars. After being delivered their sentences in a federal court in Georgia on Nov. 13, lawyers for the proud parents of Lindsie Chrisley, 33, Kyle,, 31, Savannah, 25, Chase, 26, Grayson, 16, and adopted daughter, Chloe, 10, have stated that they intend to appeal.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Judge okays feds' bid to step in and manage Jackson, Mississippi's struggling water system

Jackson, Miss. — The U.S. Justice Department has won a federal judge's approval to carry out a rare intervention to improve the precarious water system in Mississippi's capital city, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday, months after the system's partial failure. The department filed the proposal for intervention on Tuesday and U.S. District Judge Henry Wingate approved it later that day in Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy