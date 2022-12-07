Federal judge recommends reality TV couple, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serve prison time in Florida

Fallen TV reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley , who publicly portrayed themselves as real estate tycoons and the heads of a picturesque American family, may soon serve prison time in Florida following their conviction in a high-profile federal tax-evasion case last month.

A federal judge in Atlanta recommended Todd Chrisley, 54, serve his 12-year sentence at the federal prison camp in Pensacola and Julie Chrisley, 49, serve her seven-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute in Coleman.

However, if FCI Coleman is full, the court recommended she serve her time at FCI Tallahassee, according to court records filed Monday in the Northern District of Georgia. The Tallahassee prison is home to at least one other notorious inmate: disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who arrived earlier this year.

Sam Mangel, a former convict who helps inmates and their families navigate the federal correctional system, said the prison camp in Coleman once housed women but now houses men only. Noting that federal prison camps for females are “few and far between,” he said Julie Chrisley could land at federal prison camps in Marianna or Fort Worth, Texas.

“My best guess where she will end up is Marianna or FPC Fort Worth," Mangel said.

In June, the couple were found guilty of tax evasion and defrauding community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans to fund their luxurious lifestyle. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The Chrisleys spent millions on designer brand clothes, luxury cars and real estate, including two mansions in Nashville, Tennessee, reportedly worth about $9 million.

In addition to prison time, the couple has been ordered to immediately pay $17 million in restitution to the banks they swindled millions from, according to judgement documents.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of defrauding the United States and willfully filing false tax returns. He will serve three years in prison.

“Chrisley Knows Best” centered around "the escapades of Atlanta-based self-made millionaire Todd Chrisley and his family," according to the USA Network website. Todd and Julie Chrisley share three children.

The show was renewed by USA for a 10th season earlier this year, while spinoff “Growing Up Chrisley,” featuring Chrisley kids Chase and Savannah living in Los Angeles, was also renewed by E! for a fourth season. The couple's June trial began just days after E! announced that it was moving forward with a new dating series, “Love Limo,” hosted by Todd Chrisley.

All three shows involving the Chrisley family have since been canceled.

The couple's attorney Alex Little filed an appeal Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

