ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

Team in Franklin County aims to save veterans from suicide

By Amber South, Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
Chambersburg Public Opinion
 4 days ago

While Franklin County offers a range of programs to help its large veteran population, it is not immune from veteran suicide.

Leaders of local veterans groups, community clubs and churches recently joined representatives from the Veterans Affairs hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va., to form a team that aims to develop strategies to help veterans struggling with mental-health challenges.

“We have really good support systems in our county, but we, just like other counties in our country, Pennsylvania especially, really need to come together and do what we can to help vets," said team member, the Rev. Andy Hart, pastor of Presbyterian Church of the Falling Spring.

Veterans' mental health has been a force behind Hart's work ever since an encounter with a veteran about 11 years ago inspired him to change course and write his doctoral dissertation on post-traumatic stress disorder among veterans.

Hart was serving as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force's Civil Air Patrol, stationed on Long Island, N.Y. While meeting with a squadron one day, he found himself drawn toward a group of people he saw in another part of the building who were apparently going through an emotional time. He learned it was a support group for veterans suffering from PTSD.

“One day I saw a veteran, he grabbed me on my arm and said, ‘Chaplain, we need help. Help us now,’” Hart said. “I felt compelled to switch studies and focus on veteran post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Hart, who established a veteran ministry at his church about six years ago, said representatives he knew from the VA hospital in Martinsburg reached out to him this summer about getting a team together to "reverse the trend" of veteran suicide and mental-health challenges in the county.

The team of 25 to 30 participants has only met twice so far, and new members are still expected to join.

One will be Franklin County Office of Veterans Affairs Director Justin Slep, who said via email that he will join the group for the first time this week and "is looking forward to working with them and assisting in any way possible." He was out of town Friday and could not respond to other questions by deadline.

The team will develop an action plan, which it will regularly reevaluate and make changes to in order to be most effective.

“Two of the challenges we’ve been battling, the first is reaching out to younger veterans and the second is the availability of mental health professionals. There is such a long line right now if you need therapy,” Hart said.

Training program open to the public Dec. 8

The team will host a program, "Veteran Suicide Prevention Training," at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Family Life Center at Presbyterian Church of the Falling Spring, 221 N. Main St., Chambersburg. Trained representatives from the VA will lead the program.

"It will help you act with care and compassion if you encounter a veteran who is in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts," the program description reads.

While the hour-long training session is designed for folks who regularly encounter veterans, Hart said the skills it teaches can be applied in a wide range of situations.

“We’re all concerned about youth and teenage depression and anxiety and suicide. The skills we learn in the program (are) easily transferrable there.”

If you have any questions, call the church at 717-264-5715.

Pa. ranks high in veteran suicides

Pennsylvania had the fourth-most veteran suicides in the U.S. in 2020 with 240, behind Texas (526), Florida (493) and California (439), according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The number accounts for about 14.6% of all suicides in the state that year, even though veterans make up about 7% of the adult population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Franklin County has one of the largest veteran populations in Pennsylvania. It ranks 15th among the 67 counties, with the county's approximately 11,600 veterans accounting for 9.6% of the population.

Data on veteran suicides in Franklin County was not available, but generally the counties with the highest percentage of veteran suicides also had among the highest percentages of suicides overall, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Franklin County is roughly in the middle of the pack, with 14.2 suicides per 100,000 people. There are some outliers, however; Fulton County ranks fourth for veteran suicides with 24.9 per 100,000 people, according to data a veterans suicide prevention group provided to WVIA in northeastern Pennsylvania, but had 15.7 suicides overall per 100,000 people.

There is a bright spot, in that the number of veteran suicides in 2020 was the lowest in 10 years, according to the Department of Veterns Affairs.

Amber South can be reached at asouth@publicopinionnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Chambersburg Public Opinion: Team in Franklin County aims to save veterans from suicide

Comments / 0

Related
FireRescue1

December LODDs a blow to agencies, communities

Mental health experts are issuing advice to coworkers and family members about the warning signs of someone struggling with the deaths. Suicide is always preventable. If you are having thoughts of suicide or feeling suicidal, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 800-273-8255. Counselors are also available to chat at www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Remember: You deserve to be supported, and it is never too late to seek help. Speak with someone today.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Washington County welcomes new Drug Court graduation class

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Addiction can be a hard thing for anyone to break without the proper resources. Washington County’s second Drug Court graduation showed just how impactful it can be for those looking for a change. “Drug courts are part of the problem-solving court system and their specialty dockets that are […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County dairy farm participating in Calving Corner at 2023 Farm Show

Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata and Franklin/Adams Counties will be participating in the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show from January 7-15, 2023. Cows representing these four farms will calve on site during the entire length of the Farm Show, so visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. Dairy industry volunteers will be volunteering at the Calving Corner exhibit throughout the week to answer questions about Pennsylvania dairy.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
etxview.com

Chambersburg man pleads guilty to defrauding government program while he worked at Letterkenny Army Depot

A Chambersburg man pleaded guilty Friday to one count of conspiracy to commit violations of the Major Fraud Act while he worked for the Letterkenny Army Depot. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said in a news release the indictment alleges that between the years 2003 and 2014, James A. Coccagana, 67, who was chief of the Engineering and Planning Division in the Directorate of Public Works at Letterkenny Army Depot in Chambersburg worked with unnamed co-conspirators to defeat the rules and purpose of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 8(a) Business Development Program.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State troopers to be remembered at DUI victims' memorial

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two Pennsylvania State Troopers killed in the line of duty will be among those remembered Thursday night at a DUI victims' memorial in Harrisburg. More than 2,300 names are already memorialized at the DUI Victim Memorial Garden. Thursday night, 50 new names will be added. During...
HARRISBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Service Dog Program For Veterans Graduates Four New Teams

The Franklin County Commissioners and the Franklin County Office of Veterans Affairs today celebrated another milestone for the Operation Save-A-Vet, Save-A-Pet program, as four local veterans officially received ownership of their service dogs. Today’s ceremony was the culmination of a multi-phase process for the teams that included specialized training, exams...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
dcnewsnow.com

Frederick County firefighter dies in line of duty

36-year-old Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris was killed while battling a fire in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/frederick-county-firefighter-dies-in-line-of-duty/. Frederick County firefighter dies in line of duty. 36-year-old Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris was killed while battling a fire in Pennsylvania on Wednesday. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/frederick-county-firefighter-dies-in-line-of-duty/. Gaming with...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Woman In Crosswalk Struck Dead In Harrisburg: Police

A woman died after she and a man were struck crossing a Harrisburg street on Thursday, Dec. 8, area police announced the following day. The Harrisburg police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area of South Cameron and Market streets around 9:30 p.m., according to the release.
HARRISBURG, PA
stnonline.com

West Virginia Student Struck by Vehicle

On Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m., a Musselman High School student was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross the road to board their school bus. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon offered some perspective on the incident, reported Panhandle News. Harmon, who was not the primary investigator at the...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin Fire Company: A fire and a pizza party

Franklin Fire Company volunteers celebrated their 119th birthday putting out a fire at Franklin County Career & Tech Center Thursday, followed by a pizza party. Chief Mark Trace and six first responders manning Engine 45 arrived on the scene first; where school staff told them the fire was located in the facility’s welding shop. Engines 42 and 43 with three volunteers each were close behind. Multiple first responders in privately owned vehicles then showed up to assist with firefighting efforts.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Chambersburg Felon Who Endangered Children Escapes

A warrant has been issued for a woman serving probation for felon endangering the welfare of children but never returned for her work release job on Thursday, Dec. 8 authorities say. 27-year-old Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala of Chambersburg was released, only serving 28 days in prison, after being found guilty of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Woman died in Franklin County crash with tractor-trailer

GUILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman died in a crash on an Interstate 81 south exit ramp on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Franklin County, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg. A tractor-trailer was parked on the shoulder of the exit 14 off-ramp from I-81 south in Guilford Township when a Toyota RAV4 took […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland Co. judge rejects petition seeking vote recount

An effort to force a recount of votes from a Lower Mifflin Township polling place has been rejected by a Cumberland County judge. On Nov. 18, township residents James Miscovich, Lester Neidigh and Kenneth Fischer filed the petition for a recount of votes cast at the northwestern Cumberland County polling place in the Nov. 8 election. President Judge Edward Guido dismissed it on Wednesday.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WTOP

Suspect remains at large following gunfight in downtown Frederick

An officer-involved shooting in downtown Frederick, Maryland, ended with one suspect evading police Friday night. Following the city’s Kris Kringle parade, police said two men got into an argument that escalated into traded gunfire around 8:20 p.m. near the intersection of South Market Street and West All Saints Street.
FREDERICK, MD
Chambersburg Public Opinion

Chambersburg Public Opinion

1K+
Followers
407
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news for Franklin County. Coverage includes local and national news, education, crime, business, lifestyle and entertainment.

 http://publicopiniononline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy