Team in Franklin County aims to save veterans from suicide

While Franklin County offers a range of programs to help its large veteran population, it is not immune from veteran suicide.

Leaders of local veterans groups, community clubs and churches recently joined representatives from the Veterans Affairs hospital in Martinsburg, W.Va., to form a team that aims to develop strategies to help veterans struggling with mental-health challenges.

“We have really good support systems in our county, but we, just like other counties in our country, Pennsylvania especially, really need to come together and do what we can to help vets," said team member, the Rev. Andy Hart, pastor of Presbyterian Church of the Falling Spring.

Veterans' mental health has been a force behind Hart's work ever since an encounter with a veteran about 11 years ago inspired him to change course and write his doctoral dissertation on post-traumatic stress disorder among veterans.

Hart was serving as a chaplain in the U.S. Air Force's Civil Air Patrol, stationed on Long Island, N.Y. While meeting with a squadron one day, he found himself drawn toward a group of people he saw in another part of the building who were apparently going through an emotional time. He learned it was a support group for veterans suffering from PTSD.

“One day I saw a veteran, he grabbed me on my arm and said, ‘Chaplain, we need help. Help us now,’” Hart said. “I felt compelled to switch studies and focus on veteran post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Hart, who established a veteran ministry at his church about six years ago, said representatives he knew from the VA hospital in Martinsburg reached out to him this summer about getting a team together to "reverse the trend" of veteran suicide and mental-health challenges in the county.

The team of 25 to 30 participants has only met twice so far, and new members are still expected to join.

One will be Franklin County Office of Veterans Affairs Director Justin Slep, who said via email that he will join the group for the first time this week and "is looking forward to working with them and assisting in any way possible." He was out of town Friday and could not respond to other questions by deadline.

The team will develop an action plan, which it will regularly reevaluate and make changes to in order to be most effective.

“Two of the challenges we’ve been battling, the first is reaching out to younger veterans and the second is the availability of mental health professionals. There is such a long line right now if you need therapy,” Hart said.

Training program open to the public Dec. 8

The team will host a program, "Veteran Suicide Prevention Training," at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 in the Family Life Center at Presbyterian Church of the Falling Spring, 221 N. Main St., Chambersburg. Trained representatives from the VA will lead the program.

"It will help you act with care and compassion if you encounter a veteran who is in crisis or experiencing suicidal thoughts," the program description reads.

While the hour-long training session is designed for folks who regularly encounter veterans, Hart said the skills it teaches can be applied in a wide range of situations.

“We’re all concerned about youth and teenage depression and anxiety and suicide. The skills we learn in the program (are) easily transferrable there.”

If you have any questions, call the church at 717-264-5715.

Pa. ranks high in veteran suicides

Pennsylvania had the fourth-most veteran suicides in the U.S. in 2020 with 240, behind Texas (526), Florida (493) and California (439), according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The number accounts for about 14.6% of all suicides in the state that year, even though veterans make up about 7% of the adult population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Franklin County has one of the largest veteran populations in Pennsylvania. It ranks 15th among the 67 counties, with the county's approximately 11,600 veterans accounting for 9.6% of the population.

Data on veteran suicides in Franklin County was not available, but generally the counties with the highest percentage of veteran suicides also had among the highest percentages of suicides overall, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Franklin County is roughly in the middle of the pack, with 14.2 suicides per 100,000 people. There are some outliers, however; Fulton County ranks fourth for veteran suicides with 24.9 per 100,000 people, according to data a veterans suicide prevention group provided to WVIA in northeastern Pennsylvania, but had 15.7 suicides overall per 100,000 people.

There is a bright spot, in that the number of veteran suicides in 2020 was the lowest in 10 years, according to the Department of Veterns Affairs.

