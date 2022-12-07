Property Transfers: Ottawa County

The Ottawa County Auditor's Office reported the following property transfers for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2:

Allen Township

21291 Ohio 579, Shank and Son LLC to Troy J. Bullock and Jennifer Bullock, $109,000.

Benton Township

1725 North Oak St., Cyrus Wagner and Bernadine Gangemi fka Bernadine Wagner to Sweet Home Enterprises LLC, $5,000.

1750 North Elm St., Michael A. Nickle Jr. to Lauren Wheeler, $147,000.

3303 North Graytown Road, Hotmer Enterprises LTD to Kenneth P. Krementz, $197,500.

Carroll Township

8814 Canada Goose Court, Deborah W. shade and James C. Shade to Bret M. Byrd, $87,000.

3178 North Ohio 2, Matthew C. Baker and Michele A. Rado-Baka aka Michele A. Rado Baker, Fell Energies of Ohio LCC, $120,000.

12955 Duff Washa Road, Jaime E. Maguire and Kay M. Maguire to Madison Eileen Young and Lucas Cramer, $275,000.

Genoa

1405 Superior St., Issac M. St. Marie and Logan A. St. Marie to Andrew Lorentz, $70,000.

0 West 7th St., Issac M. St. Marie and Raymond Z. St. Marie to Michael Lorenzen and Kortney Lorenzen, $65,000.

815 Ohio Ave., William R. Brockmeyer and Sandra M. Brockmeyer to Alexandria Haley Psota and Nikolaus Stanislaus Psota, $229,990.

Catawba Township

4883 Westwinds Drive, Harbor’s Edge Development II Ltd. to W.E. Dunaway and Judith I. Smith-Trustees of the Dunaway and Smith Living Trust, $599,640.

667 North Vineyard Circle, Jane W. Kaiser to Edward and Grace Boggs, $265,000.

4194 East Moores Dock Road, Marian L. Manns (Trustee) to Margie A. Brickner, $699,000.

2985 North Island Circle, Scott A. Keller and Christine M. Keller to James M. Schmidt and Ann M. Schmidt, $2,200,000.

Danbury Township

355-D North Lake Pine Drive, Jeffrey A. Tudor and Hillary V. Tudor to Marilyn M. Mize, $200,000.

2949 South Waterside Court, HP Interior Solutions Inc. to Marblewood Homes Inc., $15,000.

2949 South Waterside Court, Marblewood Homes Inc. to Michael J. and Raquel Vlasak, $614,679.

Safe Harbor Development Ltd. to 5658 E. Harbor Road F8, $154,500.

2676 South Waterside Court, Bay View Villas LLC to Service Leaders LLC, $399,900.

2674 South Waterside Court, Bay View Villas LLC to Service Leaders LLC, $399,900.

5686 Ohio163 Unit F-11, Safe Harbor Development Ltd. to Nika Properties LLC, $106,875.

5686 Ohio163 Unit F-4, Safe Harbor Development Ltd. to Nika Properties LLC, $106,875.

5686 Ohio163 Unit F-6, Safe Harbor Development Ltd. to Nika Properties LLC, $122,075.

Anthony and Lynn Moczynski to Leroy and Sheree Eberly, 9052 East Parkview Court, $438,900.

409 North Lake Drive No. 4, Aaron L. Peters and Natalie M. Peters to Steven M. Jokerst, $175,000.

5686 Ohio163 Unit # F-13, Safe Harbor Development Ltd. to Douglas M. Baker and Gloria J. Baker, $136,450.

Marblehead

1105 Prairie St. (Lot116),Mary M. Danchisen to Optimus Development LLC, $90,000.

1105 Prairie St. (Lot113), Mary M. Danchisen to Optimus Development LLC, $260,000.

0 South Port Clinton Eastern Road (0.4690acres), H.R.S Property Development LLC to Mark A. Morahan, $30,000.

701 Stoutenburg Drive, Edwin R Haering to Caroline and Matthew Gatsch, $525,000.

Erie Township

1220 West Richey Road Waterslip No.85 and RV Site No.38, Gay V. Graszl to Dean A. Pfeifer and Lana R. Pfeifer, $27,000.

Port Clinton

1807 East Perry St. No.69, Jeremy Scott Worthington to Maria Dolores Ramirez Ruiz to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Ronald Patterson IRA, $300,000.

115 W. Second, Christiansen Investments LLC to 115 W. Second LLC, $450,000.

314 East 6th St.,s Sheila M. Zibert nka Sheila M. Hudson to Brooklyn Realty Holdings LLC, $90,000.

1007 Lee Ave., James Mills and Jane Stark to Paul C. Moon and Maria C. Moon, $175,000.

Portage Township

764 Southeast Catawba Road Unit 112, Storage Condominiums Inc. to Roy and Elizabeth A. Leahy, $103,900.

2656 Eats Harbor Road, JDM Island Development LLC to David W. Scarberry Sr. and Laurie Scarberry, $224,597.75

764 Southeast Catawba Road 120, Storage Condominiums Inc. to Nate Cornett, $87,100.

780 Southeast Catawba Road, Storage Condominiums Inc. to Theresa Krach, $72,000.

Put-in-Bay Township

1502 Airline Road, Delano Properties LLC to Karen Lynne Frederick, Dave J. Gilman and Ryan S. Frederick, $1,075,000.