Ottawa County, OH

Property Transfers: Ottawa County

By News-Messenger/News Herald
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 4 days ago
The Ottawa County Auditor's Office reported the following property transfers for Nov. 28 to Dec. 2:

Allen Township

21291 Ohio 579, Shank and Son LLC to Troy J. Bullock and Jennifer Bullock, $109,000.

Benton Township

1725 North Oak St., Cyrus Wagner and Bernadine Gangemi fka Bernadine Wagner to Sweet Home Enterprises LLC, $5,000.

1750 North Elm St., Michael A. Nickle Jr. to Lauren Wheeler, $147,000.

3303 North Graytown Road, Hotmer Enterprises LTD to Kenneth P. Krementz, $197,500.

Carroll Township

8814 Canada Goose Court, Deborah W. shade and James C. Shade to Bret M. Byrd, $87,000.

3178 North Ohio 2, Matthew C. Baker and Michele A. Rado-Baka aka Michele A. Rado Baker, Fell Energies of Ohio LCC, $120,000.

12955 Duff Washa Road, Jaime E. Maguire and Kay M. Maguire to Madison Eileen Young and Lucas Cramer, $275,000.

Genoa

1405 Superior St., Issac M. St. Marie and Logan A. St. Marie to Andrew Lorentz, $70,000.

0 West 7th St., Issac M. St. Marie and Raymond Z. St. Marie to Michael Lorenzen and Kortney Lorenzen, $65,000.

815 Ohio Ave., William R. Brockmeyer and Sandra M. Brockmeyer to Alexandria Haley Psota and Nikolaus Stanislaus Psota, $229,990.

Catawba Township

4883 Westwinds Drive, Harbor’s Edge Development II Ltd. to W.E. Dunaway and Judith I. Smith-Trustees of the Dunaway and Smith Living Trust, $599,640.

667 North Vineyard Circle, Jane W. Kaiser to Edward and Grace Boggs, $265,000.

4194 East Moores Dock Road, Marian L. Manns (Trustee) to Margie A. Brickner, $699,000.

2985 North Island Circle, Scott A. Keller and Christine M. Keller to James M. Schmidt and Ann M. Schmidt, $2,200,000.

Danbury Township

355-D North Lake Pine Drive, Jeffrey A. Tudor and Hillary V. Tudor to Marilyn M. Mize, $200,000.

2949 South Waterside Court, HP Interior Solutions Inc. to Marblewood Homes Inc., $15,000.

2949 South Waterside Court, Marblewood Homes Inc. to Michael J. and Raquel Vlasak, $614,679.

Safe Harbor Development Ltd. to 5658 E. Harbor Road F8, $154,500.

2676 South Waterside Court, Bay View Villas LLC to Service Leaders LLC, $399,900.

2674 South Waterside Court, Bay View Villas LLC to Service Leaders LLC, $399,900.

5686 Ohio163 Unit F-11, Safe Harbor Development Ltd. to Nika Properties LLC, $106,875.

5686 Ohio163 Unit F-4, Safe Harbor Development Ltd. to Nika Properties LLC, $106,875.

5686 Ohio163 Unit F-6, Safe Harbor Development Ltd. to Nika Properties LLC, $122,075.

Anthony and Lynn Moczynski to Leroy and Sheree Eberly, 9052 East Parkview Court, $438,900.

409 North Lake Drive No. 4, Aaron L. Peters and Natalie M. Peters to Steven M. Jokerst, $175,000.

5686 Ohio163 Unit # F-13, Safe Harbor Development Ltd. to Douglas M. Baker and Gloria J. Baker, $136,450.

Marblehead

1105 Prairie St. (Lot116),Mary M. Danchisen to Optimus Development LLC, $90,000.

1105 Prairie St. (Lot113), Mary M. Danchisen to Optimus Development LLC, $260,000.

0 South Port Clinton Eastern Road (0.4690acres), H.R.S Property Development LLC to Mark A. Morahan, $30,000.

701 Stoutenburg Drive, Edwin R Haering to Caroline and Matthew Gatsch, $525,000.

Erie Township

1220 West Richey Road Waterslip No.85 and RV Site No.38, Gay V. Graszl to Dean A. Pfeifer and Lana R. Pfeifer, $27,000.

Port Clinton

1807 East Perry St. No.69, Jeremy Scott Worthington to Maria Dolores Ramirez Ruiz to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Ronald Patterson IRA, $300,000.

115 W. Second, Christiansen Investments LLC to 115 W. Second LLC, $450,000.

314 East 6th St.,s Sheila M. Zibert nka Sheila M. Hudson to Brooklyn Realty Holdings LLC, $90,000.

1007 Lee Ave., James Mills and Jane Stark to Paul C. Moon and Maria C. Moon, $175,000.

Portage Township

764 Southeast Catawba Road Unit 112, Storage Condominiums Inc. to Roy and Elizabeth A. Leahy, $103,900.

2656 Eats Harbor Road, JDM Island Development LLC to David W. Scarberry Sr. and Laurie Scarberry, $224,597.75

764 Southeast Catawba Road 120, Storage Condominiums Inc. to Nate Cornett, $87,100.

780 Southeast Catawba Road, Storage Condominiums Inc. to Theresa Krach, $72,000.

Put-in-Bay Township

1502 Airline Road, Delano Properties LLC to Karen Lynne Frederick, Dave J. Gilman and Ryan S. Frederick, $1,075,000.

Beacon

Real Estate Transfers 12-8-22

12/02/2022 Shank and Son LLC to Troy J Bullock and Jennifer Bullock, 21291 State Route 579, $109,000. 11/28/2022 Cyrus Wagner and Bernadine Gangemi fka Bernadine Wagner to Sweet Home Enterprises LLC, 1725 North Oak Street, $5,000. 11/28/2022 Michael A Nickle Jr to Lauren Wheeler, 1750 North Elm Street, $147,000. 11/30/2022...
ELMORE, OH
WTOL 11

Perrysburg businesses report $70,000 in stolen checks

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Over $70,000 in checks have been stolen from mailboxes at the Fort Meigs Business center in Perrysburg, and local business owners who work in the area say it's been happening for over a month. Owners told WTOL 11 they didn't realize the checks were missing at...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County deputy patrols to change in 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Changes are on the way to how Lucas County Sheriff deputies patrol part of the county. Some townships will see more patrols after their voters approved new funding. Others are about to see fewer. The Lucas County Sheriff has been warning townships that this change was...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Lawsuit against former Bucyrus Attorney charges fraud

BUCYRUS–A civil lawsuit filed Monday in the Delaware County Common Pleas Court accuses Attorney Adam Stone of negligence, fraud, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit, filed by Mindy Straker, who is represented by Columbus Attorney Rob Miller, is seeking damages in excess of $25,000 from Stone and...
BUCYRUS, OH
13abc.com

Perrysburg Police Division Investigates Theft of Checks

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Perrysburg Police Division is investigating the theft of checks and the fraudulent cashing of the stolen checks. The Perrysburg Police Division is working alongside its Federal Law Enforcement to complete its investigations. Residents who believe they have experienced the following are encouraged to make a...
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Woman killed, 3 others hurt in crash on Miami Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman died in a crash Friday night that also sent three others to the hospital with injuries, Toledo police said. It happened at 11 p.m. Friday on Miami Street at the I-75 North on-ramp. A vehicle driven by a 56-year-old Toledo man was traveling southbound on Miami Street when it turned left from Miami Street onto the interstate on-ramp directly in the path of another vehicle, according to police.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two-vehicle accident at Decatur & Airport knocks out power

A two-vehicle accident left some Toledo residents in the dark early Saturday morning. According to Toledo Police, a white car heading east on Airport Highway struck a pole near Decatur Street at a high rate of speed, and spun out. After coming to a rest in the middle of the road, a black truck coming west crashed into the white car. Both drivers came out with scrapes and bruises.
TOLEDO, OH
Tracy Stengel

Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner

Dee Ann Warner, 52, of Tecumseh, Michigan was reported missing from her rural home April 25, 2021. In March 2022, frustrated family members feared the case was growing cold. After seeing Billy Little, Jr., a nationally recognized attorney on an episode of 48 Hours, they reached out to him for help. He immediately agreed and went to work — pro bono. “All I want is the truth and to get justice for this family,” he said.
TECUMSEH, MI
13abc.com

Police: Three arrested for assaulting, robbing former Lucas Co Democratic leader, leading TPD on chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested three people after they allegedly assaulted and robbed a former local Democratic Party Chairman. According to Toledo Police records, officers took the suspects into custody Thursday night after police say they jumped former Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman John Irish, 74, and took his car and money clip. It happened around 9:30 in the 3000 block of River Road Thursday night. Police say Irish was parking his car when four men approached him with guns. One suspect hit Irish in the face and took the car and the cash.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

Monroe County man dead after driving off road, going airborne moments after another crash

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Monroe County man died after driving off the road and crashing Wednesday afternoon. According to the county sheriff's office, Shane D. Shobey, 27, of Dundee was driving on S. Custer Road, west of Dixon in Raisinville Township, when he crossed the center line and went off the road at 1:53 p.m. Shobey's car went airborne when he drove over a culvert in the ditch.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

20-year-old Toledo woman dead after Friday night crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — An east Toledo woman is dead after a crash on Miami St. on Friday night. According to a Toledo police accident report, 56-year-old Ruben Parraz, of Toledo, was driving west on Miami St. around 11 p.m. when he began to turn left onto the I-75 North entrance ramp and into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Investigators believe Monroe Co. K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - Officials are investigating an alleged incident of a K9 officer attacking a deputy’s toddler in Monroe County, Michigan. The K9 has since been removed from the department. According to documentation provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office following a 13abc FOIA request, the Calhoun...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
13abc.com

Man accused of leading troopers on high-speed chase, crashing into cars

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested after officials say he led police on a chase and crashed into multiple vehicles. Michael Andrickson is facing charges for failure to comply with police following the incident early Friday morning. According to court documents, Ohio State Highway Patrol said it started on I-80 in Erie County and ended in Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

