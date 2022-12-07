Temple Christian students learn art of photography

FREMONT - When ninth grader Bailey Pethtel began to learn photography at her school, Temple Christian Academy (TCA), she discovered a passion for the art she didn’t know she had. Now she serves as a school sports photographer.

“I’ve always liked taking pictures with my phone, but taking them with a camera is more fun,” Pethtel said.

TCA students in third through twelfth grades learn photography from teacher Megan Gregory, affectionately called "Miss G" at the school. Gregory teaches a variety of classes at the school, including history, science and band, and she coaches boys JV soccer.

“Miss Gregory taught me how to work a camera, how to get good action shots, and how to get better angles for pictures,” Pethtel said.

The students entered their photography — and competed for cash prizes — in the annual TCA Art and Photo Festival at the school on Nov. 22. Students in preschool through grade 12 compete in art, and students in grade 3 and up can enter photography. The top photography winners in grades 7 through 12 will move on to the annual Buckeye Christian School Organization (BCSO) Fine Arts Competition held each March in Cleveland.

TCA students will compete against about 20 schools from around the state in a variety of categories, including music, speech, art, academic and Bible quizzing, creative writing and, of course, photography. Students from Ottawa County Christian Academy in Oak Harbor will also compete at the BCSO Fine Arts Competition.

But first, TCA students must learn to use their cameras as a gateway to creating art.

“We watch YouTube videos during class and get advice from other photographers, and we use the judging forms from both competitions to see what we can do better,” Gregory said. “Our school photographer, Guy Schultz from Troutner and Schultz photography, is coming later this winter to teach a photography class.”

Each year, the students look forward to traveling to Cleveland for the two-day BCSO Fine Arts Competition, but they gain more than a fun break from school.

“The Fine Arts Competition allows them to discover some of their talents and develop those talents,” Gregory said. “Some of them didn’t realize they had talent with a camera or in art or in speech. Some of them give a speech, and we think, ‘Where were you hiding? That was phenomenal.’”

The variety of categories in the competition gives the students ample opportunity to experiment with different skills.

“They try new things to see where their talents lie,” Gregory said. “They many never use them again, or they may find something they love doing.”

Temple Christian Academy is a kindergarten through grade 12 Christian school at 1150 S. County Road 198. For more information, call 419-332-7623.

Contact correspondent Sheri Trusty at sheritrusty4@gmail.com.