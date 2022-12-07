Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
BUSY NIGHT INCLUDES BASKETBALL, HOCKEY, SWIMMING, WRESTING, RIFLE
Penns Manor’s Deja Gillo and Alyssa Altemus each scored 13 points and Allie Mumau had 12 with 11 rebounds while Sydney Shaffer scored 12 in a 66-21 drubbing of Northern Cambria. Cambria Heights beat Purchase Line, 45-28 behind 16 points by Sienna Kirsch and 10 points and 10 rebounds...
wccsradio.com
INDIANA, PENNS MANOR PICK UP FRIDAY NIGHT WINS
Not even 12 hours after being named Luxenburg’s Jewelers Indiana County High School MVP for the football season, Penns Manor’s Max Hill put up an impressive performance on the hardwood, leading the Comets to a 61-44 win over the Homer-Center Wildcats. Todd Marino has the recap from WCCS...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Latrobe boys edge Greensburg Central Catholic
You don’t have to lose to learn. Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel had that to say after his team won a back-and-forth shootout against Greensburg Central Catholic on Saturday in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association Boys Basketball Showcase. The young Wildcats continue to learn how to win. They made pivotal...
wccsradio.com
IUP TO FACE PRINCIPIA IN NATIONAL COLLEGIATE RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP
The IUP Rugby team is moving on to the national championship tomorrow after coming up with a 12-5 win over NC State on Friday. biggest turning point happened early in the game. After NC State scored its fifth point, IUP’s Colton Moyer outjumped the Wolfpack and stole the next kickoff, which he took deep down the field.
wccsradio.com
TWO ACCIDENTS REPORTED SATURDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY
Indiana County 911 reports a relatively quiet Saturday in the area. There were two accidents to which firefighters were summoned. The first was at 8:06 AM on Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center was dispatched and Commodore and Citizens Ambulance were added to the call minutes later. It was a single-vehicle crash with an SUV ending up on its side. Icy conditions may have contributed to the accident.
wccsradio.com
CHAD GOSS, 33
Chad Valgene Goss, 33, of Marion Center, died suddenly, Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. Born June 5, 1989 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of Terry M. Goss and JoAnn (Stonebraker) Goss. Chad was a graduate of Marion Center High School and was employed as a welder with...
New eatery, Frankie's on 2nd, to open Saturday in Leechburg
A new eatery is opening in an old dining spot familiar to many Leechburg residents. Frankie’s on 2nd will have a soft opening starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, serving breakfast in what was formerly Pappy’s restaurant and, before that, Bonello’s. It is located at 81-83 Second St.
wccsradio.com
VANDY SLIPS BY PITT ON TWO LAST-SECOND FREE THROWS
Tyrin Lawrence hit two free throws with one second left to give Vanderbilt a 75-74 win over Pitt last night. The Commodores forced 11 turnovers and had 11 offensive rebounds, with a 39-31 overall rebound advantage. Greg Elliott led Pitt with 20 points. Nelly Cummings had 18, Blake Hinson 14...
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
abandonedspaces.com
Why Lone Toilets Sit In the Middle of Pittsburgh Basements
In Pittsburgh, there are some homes that have two bedrooms, two baths, and an additional toilet in the basement. There is no sink to accompany this toilet, and no shower. It is simply a commode in the middle of the basement. These toilets were installed on purpose, but the reason for them is still contested today.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh man dies in vehicle accident Friday night
INDIANA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Pittsburgh man died from injuries he received during a vehicle accident in Indiana Township late Friday evening, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner. Shawn James Lambert, 33, of Pittsburgh, was involved in an accident near Saxonburg Boulevard and Weber Drive in Indiana Township...
Neighbors upset after man butchers deer at home in front of school
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Rifled deer hunting season is wrapping up this week, and lots of Pennsylvania hunters came out of the woods with a deer.One man in Greensburg got his buck and decided to butcher it at home in front of a school. That has some of his neighbors upset.Lucas Smith says he bagged his buck earlier this week and it's been hanging from a tree in his front, which is right across from Greensburg Salem Middle School. Now what Smith is doing is perfectly legal, but it's got some neighbors questioning where he chose to process and butcher...
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to Pennsylvania this Winter
The cold weather is here to stay in Pennsylvania and while you always have the option to keep cozy at home and hibernate until spring, we think getting out of the house and attending a fun and exciting festival is a great way to make the season a bit more memorable.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
$50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners sold in Blair, Cumberland Counties
BLAIR COUNTY, PA – As part of the fourth weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced today the winning raffle ticket numbers for the two $50,000 prizes. The Raffle consists of eight weekly drawings, each awarding two prizes of $50,000, leading up to the drawing on January 7, 2023. The winning ticket numbers, 00184588 and 00185202, were randomly selected from more than 55,000 Millionaire Raffle tickets sold between November 29 and December 5. Giant Eagle, 510 South Route 36, Roaring Spring, Blair County, and Karns, 1023 State Street, Lemoyne, Cumberland County, sold the tickets. Ticket The post $50,000 Millionaire Raffle winners sold in Blair, Cumberland Counties appeared first on Shore News Network.
wtae.com
Parts of Hempfield Township under Boil Water Advisory
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County issued a Boil Water Advisory for about 4,500 customers in the West Point neighborhood of Hempfield Township Saturday morning after a water main break caused a loss of service. The break in a line that services a water tower...
3 Great Burger Joints in Pittsburgh
If you’re searching for the ultimate burger destination, then you don’t need to look any further than Pittsburgh. The Steel City is home to some of the greatest burgers around, and today I'm going to be introducing you to three spots in particular that are not-to-be-missed.
130-acre expansion coming to Johnstown airport
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority and Cambrian Hills Development Group jointly announced plans to develop the Mid-Atlantic Opportunity Park a nearly 130-acre expansion to the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport (JST). Included in the expansion are plans for a state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, significantly increasing airport […]
Hotel connected to Rivers Casino Pittsburgh officially open
PITTSBURGH — Over the years the North Shore has grown with our sports teams and restaurant district. But the people Channel 11 spoke to hope that’s only the beginning as they feel that stretch of town is full of opportunity. “San Antonio has the riverwalk and that’s just...
wccsradio.com
