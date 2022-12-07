Read full article on original website
Former Chester Bus Driver Kept Vigil for ‘America’s Unknown Child’
Rita O’Vary visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli on Thursday at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia. Rita O’Vary stood Thursday morning looking at the two granite markers at Ivy Hill Cemetery in East Mount Airy, the gravesite of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, writes Jesse Bunch for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Ring in the Season at West Chester University’s 101st Annual Holiday Concert This Saturday
West Chester University invites the community to ring in the holidays with a festive celebration of music at the 101st Annual Holiday Concert. The concert is on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 3 PM in the 1200-seat Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall in Philips Memorial Building at 700 South High Street.
‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday
You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
Botanical Works of Urban Painter Joseph Stella Coming to Brandywine Museum
Two of Urban Artist Joseph Stella's works on display, "American Landscape" on the left and "Smoke Stacks"Photo byAshley Kerr, Norton Museum of Art. Joseph Stella is an urban artist best known for his Brooklyn Bridge portraits, but he’s also created botanical works based on his love of tropical plants.
Business, Borough Partner for Frost Fest in Clifton Heights
Cliton Heights business owner Jazzmine Saunders with Santa, aka her husband, Omar, at the Frost Fest.Photo byKathleen E. Carey, Daily Times. Clifton Heights hosted its first-ever Frost Fest this past weekend as part of a collaboration with the business community, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times.
Yeadon Man Has Unique Experience on Netflix Reality Dating Show
Yeadon resident Nigel Jones on the set of 'Too Hot to Handle' from NetflixPhoto byNetflix. Nigel Jones of Yeadon appeared yesterday on Season 4 of Netflix’s reality dating show, “Too Hot to Handle,” writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times.
Machine Shop in Philadelphia Nabs Best New Chef, Best New Restaurant Honors
Pastry chef Emily Riddell, who runs Machine Shop in the Bok Building at 1901 South 9th Street in Philadelphia, landed on the Food & Wine Best New Chefs 2022 list, writes Khushbu Shah for Food & Wine. Riddell honed her knowledge for years while working in California, for prolific restaurateur...
Delaware County Leadership: Elyse Lupin, President and Founder, Elysium Marketing Group
Elyse Lupin, President and Founder of Elysium Marketing Group, spoke with DELCO Today about growing up in Lansdale, her close relationship with her older brother, her high school tennis court success, and her love of classic rock.
Villanova Law School Divorce Attorney Brings Real-Life Stories to First Novel
Nancy Perpall, who used to be a critical care nurse, then a divorce lawyer, is now an author with her first novel, “Around Which All Things Bend,” writes Jay Heater for the Observer.
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
Archbishop Carroll Students Create Mosaic for Turnpike Plaza
Three high school girls from Archbishop John Carroll High School paint leaves for a mosaic scene. The Valley Forge Service Plaza on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will have a new mosaic scene on display starting in early 2023 designed by students from Archbishop Carroll High School in Radnor participating in the Art Sparks program, reports Catholic Philly.
Old Farmer’s Almanac Looks Ahead: Does Delaware County Have a Chance of a 2022 White Christmas?
The Old Farmer's Almanac has weighed in on Montgomery County's chances of a 2022 white Christmas.Photo byiStock. The Old Farmer’s Almanac has issued its weather forecast for the next year. Its short-term predictions address the question on many Delaware County minds: Will 2022 bring a white Christmas to local landscapes?
‘Boy in the Box’ ID’d by Police as Joseph Augustus Zarelli
One of the longest unsolved homicides in Philadelphia history took a major step forward Wednesday, Dec. 8, when Philadelphia police identified the child known as the “boy in the box” as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, believed to be from West Philadelphia, reports the 6abc digital staff.
Donna Urian, Board Chair, Greater Brandywine YMCA and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates
Donna Urian, Board Chair of the Greater Brandywine YMCA and Shareholder at Fischer Cunnane & Associates Ltd, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Springfield and Glen Mills. As the oldest of six children, she sold greeting cards door-to-door at age 10 to earn her own money. She chose a career in accounting because she had an aptitude for math and, as a single parent, wanted a job that would be in demand to support her family.
Chester Gun Violence Model Highlighted at Philly Festival
Chester Mayor Thaddeus Kirkland, Chester Police Commissioner Steven Gretsky and Delaware County Attorney Jack Stollsteimer. Chester is once again leading the way for others by sharing its successful 60 percent drop in gun violence at the 5th annual “Ideas We Should Steal” Festival Dec. 15, writes Roxanne Patel Shepelavy for The Philadelphia Citizen.
Rt. 420 Bridge in Prospect Park Closed Indefinitely and Abruptly
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation suddenly announced Wednesday night it was closing the Rt 420 bridge southbound in Prospect Park indefinitely after major structural issues were found, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. An average of 19,270 vehicles cross the Wanamaker Avenue bridge each day and it’s a key...
Rechargeable Trains Could Link West Chester to Philly Via Wawa Station
SEPTA and Wawa officials cut the ribbon on the new Wawa regional rail stationPhoto byiseptaphilly.com. SEPTA and Chester County are studying the use of battery-driven rechargeable West Chester Metro trains as a cheaper way to connect West Chester Borough and the city of Philadelphia via the new Wawa station, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News, as appearing in Mass Transit Magazine.
Four CCRES Staff Members Honored for Achievements
Alyssa was one of four CCRES staff members honored in September for outstanding achievementPhoto byCCRES. Four were honored for CCRES staff achievements in September for their outstanding contributions. They were nominated by administrators, customers, and the community for their continued dedication to their work and to the clients.
Delco Steaks Opens Shop at Franklin’s Table at the Penn Campus in Philly
Delco Steaks in Broomall continues to expand with a new shop opening at Franklin’s Table Food Hall at the University of Pennsylvania campus, 34th and Walnut Streets in Philadelphia, writes Marilyn Johnson for msn.com.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Colonial Revival in Villanova
A charming colonial revival home on 0.39 acres with four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms is available for sale in Villanova. Once part of the grand Ardrossan Estate, this beautiful residence is one of the older homes in town. It is set back from the street, with a brick path leading to the front door.
