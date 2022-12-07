ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County school board moves to shut public out of agenda-setting meeting

By Becca Wright and Tyler Whetstone, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 4 days ago
  • School board representative Susan Horn is pushing to keep secret the meeting to set the school board agenda.
  • Horn said she's concerned agenda topics are "in the media."
  • First Amendment experts say the proposal skates dangerously close to legal requirements for giving notice about meetings.
  • School board representative Jennifer Owen says the agenda-setting meetings should remain open.
  • The school board will decide Wednesday whether to keep the meetings open.

The Knox County Board of Education will vote Wednesday whether to ban the public and news organizations from the open meetings it holds to set school board meeting agendas.

The reason for the change? Board members want to prevent Knox County residents and media organizations from knowing what will be on school board agendas before they are published online.

During a work session on Monday, District 5 representative Susan Horn explained her request for the policy revision, saying she was concerned agenda topics are "in the media" before board members who don't attend the agenda-setting meeting learn about them.

She also said the change allows flexibility for the board chair to set the agenda without having to provide the public with 48 hours notice as required by law for open meetings.

The agenda-setting meetings have been open to the public since at least August 2021. The meetings typically happen a week or so before the regular session meetings and include the Knox County Schools superintendent and board chair. Other board members can go to the agenda-setting meetings, but they aren't allowed to discuss school board business.

Lucian Pera, a renowned First Amendment and public meetings attorney based in Memphis, said at first blush these agenda-setting meetings are not exempt from the notice requirements of the state’s Open Meetings Act.

But, he said, because Knox County’s agenda-setting meetings are conducted by only a single board member and the superintendent, they don't require public notice if those are the only attendees. However, board members can and have attended agenda-setting meetings in the past. Typically, when two or more board members plan to attend an event or meeting, a public notice is posted.

Knox County Deputy Law Director Gary Dupler said Monday during the board work session that as long as members are attending agenda-setting meetings in an "audience-like" manner – observing and not participating – the meeting doesn't require public notice.

But if board members showed up and discussed school board business, the public wouldn't know because the meeting isn't public or recorded.

By closing the meetings, the school board isn't just shutting out the media: it is shutting out interested and invested Knox County residents, too, including taxpayers who pay for schools.

Lance McCold, the education committee chair for the Knoxville chapter of the NAACP, spoke during the public forum about why agenda-setting meetings should be open to the public.

"In the last six months, there has been a member of the public at almost every single one of those," McCold said. "Those are valuable to the members of the community to understand things. Often we learn things at those meetings that we don't learn at these meetings, so I would encourage you to retain public notice because that's the only way we're going to find out about it."

Deborah Fisher, the executive director of the Tennessee Coalition of Open Government, put it simply. “It seems they are forgetting who they really report to: citizens of Knox County,” she wrote in an email to Knox News.

Tennessee law defines a meeting as a "convening of a governing body of a public body for which a quorum is required to make a decision or to deliberate toward a decision on any matter."

School board chair Kristi Kristy said that while she doesn't have strong feelings either way about the policy, there have been times when it's been difficult to keep meeting commitments because of unexpected personal events and would appreciate the flexibility.

Other board members, such as District 2 representative Jennifer Owen, think it's important to keep the meetings open to ensure board members can still attend without fear of being turned away or unintentionally participating.

"I can say that I've never attended the agenda setting meeting because I've never felt the need to, but I felt like anyone who wanted to should be able to," Owen said.

Becca Wright (she/her) covers the University of Tennessee and statewide higher education for Knox News. She can be reached at becca.wright@knoxnews.com or 865-466-3731. You can follow her on Twitter @beccamariewrong. Our newsroom is dedicated to the public good, and you can support that by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Tyler Whetstone is an investigative reporter focused on accountability journalism. Connect with Tyler by emailing him at tyler.whetstone@knoxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @tyler_whetstone. Make our community, our society and our republic stronger by supporting robust local journalism. Subscribe online at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Comments / 19

Nighty Night
3d ago

Secret Societies where they can pass money and favors under the table. These bans on public input and attendance is never good for the taxpayers

Reply
11
Timothy Sciutto
3d ago

Damn right the agendas are in the news, our children, our choice of the material they are taught. Who the hell do you think you are?

Reply
10
J
3d ago

Instead of begging for a broken system to hear you and be met with "'compromise" take your kids back. Stop sending your children to Caesar for an education and be surprised when they come home as Romans.

Reply
6
