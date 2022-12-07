Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
Etro Pre-Fall 2023
Marco De Vincenzo’s vision at the creative helm of Etro is taking shape: For pre-fall 2023, the designer unveiled a cohesive, chic effort that offered better clarity on the design seeds he planted in his debut collection in September. This second lineup confirmed the new Etro to be younger,...
Vogue
From Vintage To Recycled Sequins, Stars Sent A Sustainable Message At The Fashion Awards
We’ve seen a more conscious approach to red-carpet dressing over the past 12 months, from vintage to repeat looks and even rental fashion, as shown by the Princess of Wales in Boston on Friday. Over at the Fashion Awards in London, a series of stars also flew the flag...
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022
Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event
Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
Forever 21 And Baby Phat Team Up For A Y2K-Inspired Collection
The Forever 21 X Baby Phat winter-wonderland themed collection will offer all the staples you need for the cold months.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Rainier Boot Is Revealed With Muted Blue Underlays
For the fall and winter 2022, New Balance dug into its archives to bring back a silhouette that aligned with style sensibilities of the seasonal transition: the Rainier boot. Much like the 550 and the 2002R, the brand reintroduced it to the masses via a collaborative capsule with Aimé Leon Dore, and now the 1982 model is being brought back into the spotlight in a muted blue and brown colorway.
hypebeast.com
Miuccia Prada Steps Down as CEO and Gucci Heads to South Korea in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion offered a slew of exciting collaborations and a number of executive changes. At the top, Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli stepped down as co-CEOs of the Prada Group, and Steve Rendle officially stepped down as CEO of the Vans, Supreme and The North Face parent company, VF Corporation. In another sphere, Gucci offered something to look forward to, revealing that it will stage its Cruise 2024 show in South Korea in May of next year. And on the collab front, Dickies teamed up with Gucci Vault, and Denim Tears stirred conversations with two joint collections, one with Stüssy and another with Dior.
hypebeast.com
JW Anderson's FW22 Boots Present Padded Perfection
JW Anderson‘s unhinged Spring/Summer 2023 collection might be available to shop now, but that doesn’t mean you can’t cop some of the House’s winter-ready pieces for the cold days ahead. This is where FW22‘s padded fabric lace-up boots come in, arriving online in either a black or pink colorway for the chilly season.
Sarah Huckabee Saunders Dresses in Bohemian Tiered Mini Skirt & Slouch Boots at Arkansas Press Conference
Sarah Huckabee Saunders was seeing stripes in Arkansas this week. The former White House press secretary posed with the Arkansas police force on Instagram to announce her nomination of captain Mike Hagar as the director of Arkansas State Police, as well as AJ Gary’s continued position as director of emergency management. During the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved minidress with a blue and white striped pattern. Giving the piece a faintly bohemian spin was a tiered skirt, as well as a smocked hemline and sleeves. Saunders completed her outfit with a pair of hoop earrings. View this post on Instagram A...
hypebeast.com
Maharishi Integrates Military-Spec Elements Into Its Reebok Classic Leather “Ripstop“ Collab
The Reebok team is traveling back across the pond to the U.K. to reunite with Maharishi for a new Classic Leather “Ripstop” collaboration. This offering serves as a follow-up to the duo’s Reebok LT Court Hemp team-up that was revealed in October. The London-based streetwear label wanted...
hypebeast.com
Givenchy Finds Harmony Between Tailoring and Streetwear for Pre-Fall 2023
Each season, it feels as if Matthew M Williams settles into his role as Givenchy‘s Creative Director more and more — and for Pre-Fall 2023 the designer has hit the nail on the head with a selection of clothes that sit between streetwear, tailoring, and the luxury realm.
hypebeast.com
John Elliott Reveals Contemporary Wares With M.A.R.S Jewelry Collaboration
John Elliott has reunited with the Japanese jewelry brand M.A.R.S. for a new collection of contemporary pieces. Launched during Art Basel Miami 2022, the new collaboration features a selection of beaded necklaces, link necklaces, bracelets, cuffs, rings and earrings. What shies about the new collaboration is its attention to material versatility – utilizing sterling silver and yellow gold alongside pearl, smoky quartz, blue topaz and diamond gemstones.
hypebeast.com
Look Inside Studio AFTER BACH's Debut Residential Project on Avenue Montaigne
Founded by Jessica Berguig and Francesco Balzano in 2020, Studio AFTER BACH is taking its refined design style to Paris for its debut residential project on Avenue Montaigne. The duo’s minimalistic language is transmitted across the two-story apartment, channeling heavenly energy and a timeless approach. In addition, the home takes inspiration from David Lynch’s 2001 film Mulholland Drive, replicating a 1950s American household through a contemporary lens.
hypebeast.com
Eric Haze Joins Medicom Toy for 400% and 1000% BE@RBRICK Release
Over the years, Medicom Toy has successfully connected with franchises, artists and brands alike, outfitting its iconic BE@RBRICK’s in collaborative looks. Recently, this has included a Concepts “Orange Lobster”-themed launch and a project with Livestock that decorates the figures in a camouflage nodding to the retailer’s home of Canada. Now, Medicom Toy has tapped American artist Eric Haze for 400% and 1000%-sized BE@RBRICK’s that celebrate the opening of his solo INSIDE OUT exhibition at SAI in Miyashita Park in the heart of Shibuya.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk Low "University Red" is Restocking
Throughout the year, has restocked some of its most in-demand sneakers and silhouettes. Releases such as the Nike Dunk Low “Kentucky” and “Syracuse” returned while Tom Sachs’ NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe “Studio” has revisited shelves twice since its debut in June. Now, the brand is expected to bring back another of its popular university-themed Dunk Lows, this time in “University Red.” Since launching in 2020, it has reached secondary market prices upwards of triple the original retail price.
hypebeast.com
Arc'teryx Releases the Vertex Shoe for Alpine Runners
Arc’teryx has just released a new shoe for alpine running. Made with breathable, synthetic fibers, the Vertex has been fine-tuned to give outdoor lovers the support they need during rough terrain. The Vertex comes in three colorways and features a 100% recycled PFC-free polyester upper, a knit collar, and...
hypebeast.com
Goodhood Continues Its 15th Anniversary Celebration With Brain Dead Collaboration
London-based boutique, Goodhood, is not done celebrating its 15th anniversary. To continue the festivities, the retailer has launched a new collaboration with Brain Dead. By linking up with Kyle Ng and Ed Davis’ Los Angeles-based brand, Goodhood gets its feet wet in crafting vivid graphic designs. The collaboration consists of a white t-shirt and a wheat-colored cap. The “face-meltingly good graphics” include Brain Dead’s signature head logo alongside other trippy illustrations in shades of salmon, green, purple and teal.
