This week, fashion offered a slew of exciting collaborations and a number of executive changes. At the top, Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli stepped down as co-CEOs of the Prada Group, and Steve Rendle officially stepped down as CEO of the Vans, Supreme and The North Face parent company, VF Corporation. In another sphere, Gucci offered something to look forward to, revealing that it will stage its Cruise 2024 show in South Korea in May of next year. And on the collab front, Dickies teamed up with Gucci Vault, and Denim Tears stirred conversations with two joint collections, one with Stüssy and another with Dior.

1 DAY AGO