Memphis, TN

The Comeback

NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama

The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, winning 128-117. In the game’s final moments, things got tense between the two teams. With roughly seven seconds left in the game, Phoenix’s Chris Paul missed a rebound. New Orleans’ Larry Nance Jr. came down with the rebound and passed the ball down the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sourcing Journal

Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through

Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
MICHIGAN STATE
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take

Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
BOSTON, MA
Motorious

NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS

Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
PHOENIX, AZ
Front Office Sports

Trae Young Purchases $20M Mansion in Southern California

Despite spending most of his time in Atlanta and Oklahoma, Hawks superstar Trae Young is rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood elite in his new residence. Young recently purchased a mansion, previously owned by former NFL star Clay Matthews, in Calabasas, California, for $20 million — the second-largest sum ever paid for a home in the Los Angeles county city.
CALABASAS, CA
FanBuzz

Michael Jordan's $80 Million Yacht Is a Luxury Boat Fit for the GOAT

Let's face it: The average joe, or even most above average joes for that matter, isn't going out and buying 200-foot super yachts. Only a select few of the most successful people in this world can afford such a luxury. Take the greatest player in NBA History, Michael Jordan, for example.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed

The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
thesource.com

[WATCH] Cam’ron Reports On NBA Star Ben Gordon Allegedly Tried Stabbing People

Dipset general Cam’ron recently took on a new gig as a sports reporter for his newly launched talk show It Is What It Is and in one of the show’s very first episodes, Cam reports live from Harlem about former NBA star Ben Gordon, who was arrested by several officers after he allegedly tried to stab people with sewing needles.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

How to watch Grizzlies vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since May 6 of last year. The Pistons will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Allowing an average of 116.85 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
DETROIT, MI

