Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped objectRoger MarshMemphis, TN
Memphis Family Desperately Searching For Missing Mother Of Twin GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Home to the Biggest Burger in Tennessee, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMemphis, TN
Arkansas elects the youngest African American in U.S historyCristoval VictorialEarle, AR
18-year old Jaylen Smith becomes the youngest Black mayor in America after winning hometown election in ArkansasJalyn SmootEarle, AR
Zion Williamson had the coldest explanation for his extremely disrespectful dunk on the Suns
The New Orleans Pelicans are real. Really real. This team is legitimately an NBA title contender. The Pelicans proved it with their outright domination of the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, making them the unquestioned No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. The team put the rest of the NBA...
Chris Paul, Suns called out by Kendrick Perkins over Zion Williamson scuffle
The New Orleans Pelicans’ 128-117 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night was smeared by a late-game altercation between the two teams. This was after the always-entertaining Zion Williamson decided to go for a last-second dunk with the game already won. Chris Paul and Co. clearly did not...
NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama
The New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, winning 128-117. In the game’s final moments, things got tense between the two teams. With roughly seven seconds left in the game, Phoenix’s Chris Paul missed a rebound. New Orleans’ Larry Nance Jr. came down with the rebound and passed the ball down the Read more... The post NBA world reacts to Suns-Pelicans postgame drama appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Air Jordan, Yeezy and Nike Dunks Dominate, But This Brand Is Breaking Through
Goat Group has released its first annual Alias seller report. “Everyone is always looking at what comes next in sneakers and fashion,” Eddy Lu, co-founder and CEO of Goat Group, said. “This report highlights some of the most notable trends in 2022 that shifted culture and the entire fashion industry, while also giving insight into what we might see in 2023.” Alias is the official selling app of Goat and Fight Club, with the Alias report leveraging propriety in-house data collected from over 40 million members in 170 countries across all three platforms. Nike Dunks outsold Air Jordan 1s this year, driving almost...
Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill
Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
The Suns Wanted to Fight After Zion Williamson Threw Down an Unnecessary and Awesome 360 Dunk
VIDEO: Suns and Pelicans scuffle after awesome Zion Williamson dunk.
Los Angeles Lakers And New York Knicks Discussed A Potential 3-Team Trade
NBA Insider Ian Begley reported that the two teams were in talks involving a three-team trade and even named some players in the mix.
This Clippers-Knicks Trade Features Julius Randle
When you give it your all and fall short anyway, it’s hard to imagine a worse defeat. It happens in life, and in the NBA. You’re tired. Your resources are depleted. Yet, you came up short. Life, at times, can be difficult. How will you respond?. NBA teams...
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 12/9/2022
The Detroit Pistons (7-20) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (16-9) on Friday. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Grizzlies prediction and pick. Detroit enters tonight’s matchup fresh off a loss to the Pelicans which dropped them to 14th in the Eastern...
Nia Long Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Ime Udoka-Celtics Take
Nia Long was asked about Ime Udoka during a recent red carpet. Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.
NBA Star Rolls Hard In 1996 Chevy Impala SS
Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker not only is known for putting up big points each game but also for possessing quite the impressive car collection. Unlike so many of his peers and other athletes, the man not only has in his collection modern supercars, but also a fair number of classic cars. Recently, he rolled up to the stadium for a game versus the Los Angeles Lakers in a 1996 Chevy Impala SS and absolutely floored everyone.
Trae Young Purchases $20M Mansion in Southern California
Despite spending most of his time in Atlanta and Oklahoma, Hawks superstar Trae Young is rubbing shoulders with the Hollywood elite in his new residence. Young recently purchased a mansion, previously owned by former NFL star Clay Matthews, in Calabasas, California, for $20 million — the second-largest sum ever paid for a home in the Los Angeles county city.
Michael Jordan's $80 Million Yacht Is a Luxury Boat Fit for the GOAT
Let's face it: The average joe, or even most above average joes for that matter, isn't going out and buying 200-foot super yachts. Only a select few of the most successful people in this world can afford such a luxury. Take the greatest player in NBA History, Michael Jordan, for example.
Jordan Legacy 312 “Year Of The Rabbit” Revealed
The Jordan Legacy 312 is coming back with a colorway for Chinese New Year. If you are a fan of hybrid Jumpman shoes, then the Jordan Legacy 312 has probably been your vibe. it contains elements of the Air Jordan 1 and the Air Jordan 3, which makes it a must-own of sorts. Over the last year specifically, this shoe seems to be incredibly popular.
[WATCH] Cam’ron Reports On NBA Star Ben Gordon Allegedly Tried Stabbing People
Dipset general Cam’ron recently took on a new gig as a sports reporter for his newly launched talk show It Is What It Is and in one of the show’s very first episodes, Cam reports live from Harlem about former NBA star Ben Gordon, who was arrested by several officers after he allegedly tried to stab people with sewing needles.
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
How to watch Grizzlies vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
The Detroit Pistons have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Memphis Grizzlies and are hoping to record their first win since May 6 of last year. The Pistons will hit the road for the third straight game as they head to FedExForum at 8 p.m. ET Friday. Allowing an average of 116.85 points per game, they have been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the matchup.
