Read full article on original website
Related
ctnewsjunkie.com
Independent Legislature Theory
Today’s editorial cartoon is based on Thursday’s news from Mississippi, where the Ethics Commission held its likely final discussion on the Mississippi Free Press’ complaint against the State House of Representatives, restating their disagreements over the commission’s decision to declare the Mississippi Legislature “not a public body” under the Open Meetings Act.
betheladvocate.com
Gov. Lamont Announces Thousands of Low-Level Cannabis Possession Convictions To Be Cleared for Connecticut Residents
Report by Paula Antolini, December 6, 2022, 3:18PM EDT. Other Record Erasures Under Connecticut’s Clean Slate Law Expected To Begin in the Second Half of 2023. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor Lamont signed into law to safely regulate the adult use of cannabis.
Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut
Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Recreational Cannabis Sales to Begin Jan. 10 With Limitations
Licensed Connecticut cannabis retailers will be permitted to begin selling a limited amount of their product – up to a quarter ounce per transaction – to adults at least 21 years old on Jan. 10, the state Consumer Protection Department announced Friday. The date represents the long-awaited start...
Lamont on lost $1.3B Black Hawk contract: ‘Nothing will change imminently at Sikorsky’
Sikorsky is still under consideration to build the next generation of Army Scout choppers in 2024. If the company wins the contract, it will get $25 million in state incentives to build them in Stratford.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Health Insurance Enrollment Numbers Mirror Last Year
With six days left to enroll, Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, Access Health CT, has been seeing enrollment numbers on par with what it saw last year around this time. Individuals who are seeking health insurance that starts on Jan. 1, 2023, have until midnight on Dec. 15 to sign...
darientimes.com
Ninety Nine Restaurants abrupt closings in Connecticut prompt call for investigation
Connecticut State Sen. Matthew Lesser wants officials with the state Department of Labor to investigate whether the Ninety Nine Restaurant chain violated any state or federal laws by closing without any advanced notice. Lesser, who is a Democrat from Middletown, said Thursday in a Facebook post that he had requested...
westernmassnews.com
New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - New information has come to light about a past robbery by the man the FBI has now dubbed “the Route 91 Bandit.”. 30-year-old Taylor Dzizcek was taken into custody last week for allegedly robbing more than a dozen banks across 4 New England states. Western...
Popular Italian Chain Restaurant Closes All Connecticut Locations Besides One
Chain Italian restaurants are like farts in the wind in Connecticut, they stink up the place for a moment, and then they're gone. One Italian chain restaurant that I've always actually liked is Bertucci's. If you do too, you should go enjoy it, right now. According to restaurantbusinessonline.com, Bertucci's filed...
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
Sikorsky Aircraft loses $1.3B contract with U.S. Army
The U.S. Army was searching for the next generation of long-range helicopters, but Sikorsky will not be its new supplier. Instead, the army signed Bell Textron, a Texas-based company.
The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut
(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
NBC New York
Woman, Ex Accused in $1 Million Revenge Scheme Targeting Long Island, NYC Homes
A Manhattan man and Connecticut woman who once dated allegedly teamed up to burglarize two homes belonging to an apparently wealthy victim who was romantically involved with another of the allegedly scorned woman's ex-lovers, prosecutors on Long Island say. The proceeds of the crimes topped $1 million. Suffolk County District...
Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts
One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
The Best Place To Live In Rhode Island
Perhaps you've heard of the popular Rhode Island cities of Providence and Newport, but what if we told you there was an even better town to consider?
Woman charged with DUI on UConn campus
STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was charged with DUI on the University of Connecticut campus on Sunday morning. State police said around 4 a.m. on Sunday, troopers conducted a traffic stop on Storrs Road in Mansfield after they saw a car speeding in the area. According to state police, the car was traveling 65 […]
57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut
A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
NBC Connecticut
CT ‘Lucky for Life' Ticket Won $365,000 a Year
Someone in Connecticut is “Lucky for Life” after hitting the “Lucky for Life” jackpot Tuesday night. That one ticket is worth $365,000 a year for life. It was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, according to the CT Lottery. Another ticket won $25,000 a year...
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT
Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
Connecticut man killed in crash on I-395, state police investigating
A 62-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 395 in Auburn Monday night, state police said. Troopers responded to reports of a single-car crash on I-395 near the 10.4 mile marker in Auburn around 5:48 p.m. Monday. At the scene, troopers found a 2006 Honda Odyssey van in the center median, crashed into a tree, Massachusetts State Police announced.
Comments / 1