Connecticut State

ctnewsjunkie.com

Independent Legislature Theory

Today’s editorial cartoon is based on Thursday’s news from Mississippi, where the Ethics Commission held its likely final discussion on the Mississippi Free Press’ complaint against the State House of Representatives, restating their disagreements over the commission’s decision to declare the Mississippi Legislature “not a public body” under the Open Meetings Act.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
betheladvocate.com

Gov. Lamont Announces Thousands of Low-Level Cannabis Possession Convictions To Be Cleared for Connecticut Residents

Report by Paula Antolini, December 6, 2022, 3:18PM EDT. Other Record Erasures Under Connecticut’s Clean Slate Law Expected To Begin in the Second Half of 2023. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that thousands of Connecticut residents convicted of cannabis possession are set to have these records cleared in January using an automated erasure method. Records in approximately 44,000 cases will be fully or partially erased. The policy is an integral part of the 2021 legislation Governor Lamont signed into law to safely regulate the adult use of cannabis.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bridget Mulroy

Unused Rental Assistance Vouchers in Connecticut

Connecticut's rental assistance program is failing the state.Photo by(KLH49/iStock) The state of Connecticut is in the midst of a housing crisis. According to CT Insider, Section 8 rental assistance vouchers were administered to all 45 of the state’s housing authorities, but only half of them were used.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Recreational Cannabis Sales to Begin Jan. 10 With Limitations

Licensed Connecticut cannabis retailers will be permitted to begin selling a limited amount of their product – up to a quarter ounce per transaction – to adults at least 21 years old on Jan. 10, the state Consumer Protection Department announced Friday. The date represents the long-awaited start...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Health Insurance Enrollment Numbers Mirror Last Year

With six days left to enroll, Connecticut’s health insurance exchange, Access Health CT, has been seeing enrollment numbers on par with what it saw last year around this time. Individuals who are seeking health insurance that starts on Jan. 1, 2023, have until midnight on Dec. 15 to sign...
CONNECTICUT STATE
94.3 Lite FM

The Far Out, Lesser Known Urban Legends of Connecticut

(Editor's Note: The photo that accompanies this story is of another Connecticut legend, Lovers Leap bridge in New Milford) Urban legends are all over the place, every state and town has its own unique set of them to go along with all of the nationwide garden-variety-type urban legends we are all accustomed to. Legends like 'Bloody Mary', 'Hookman', 'The Kidney Heist', 'The Slender Man', and more.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes a Location in Massachusetts

One thing that I enjoyed doing particularly in the Berkshires before the pandemic hit was going out to eat. It's not something that I did often but it was a treat when my wife and I made our way out to enjoy some food. The Berkshires has many great restaurants that it would take quite a while to run out of fine options, that's for sure. Nowadays, I'm not going out as much mainly due to trying to save money. Although my wife and I hope to dine out once in a while after the holidays. (Here are 10 restaurants that people would like to see in Berkshire County).
PITTSFIELD, MA
WTNH

Woman charged with DUI on UConn campus

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was charged with DUI on the University of Connecticut campus on Sunday morning. State police said around 4 a.m. on Sunday, troopers conducted a traffic stop on Storrs Road in Mansfield after they saw a car speeding in the area. According to state police, the car was traveling 65 […]
STORRS, CT
Daily Voice

57-Year-Old Woman Wanted In Suffolk County For Burglary, Grand Larceny Nabbed In Connecticut

A woman wanted for larceny she allegedly committed on New York was caught in Connecticut, police said. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, around 6:30 p.m., police in New York and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Long Island notified Connecticut State Police that they held an active arrest warrant for 57-year-old Middlesex County resident Jacqueline Jewett of Westbrook, police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
NBC Connecticut

CT ‘Lucky for Life' Ticket Won $365,000 a Year

Someone in Connecticut is “Lucky for Life” after hitting the “Lucky for Life” jackpot Tuesday night. That one ticket is worth $365,000 a year for life. It was sold at Road Runners in Rocky Hill, according to the CT Lottery. Another ticket won $25,000 a year...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT

Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
WATERBURY, CT
MassLive.com

Connecticut man killed in crash on I-395, state police investigating

A 62-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a single-car crash on Interstate 395 in Auburn Monday night, state police said. Troopers responded to reports of a single-car crash on I-395 near the 10.4 mile marker in Auburn around 5:48 p.m. Monday. At the scene, troopers found a 2006 Honda Odyssey van in the center median, crashed into a tree, Massachusetts State Police announced.
AUBURN, MA

