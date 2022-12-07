ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Anderson County High Mavericks: State champs!

By The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 4 days ago
The Anderson County High School Mavericks held off a late Pearl-Cohn charge Saturday to win the first TSSAA football state championship in the school's history.

The Mavericks (15-0) defeated Pearl-Cohn 34-30 Saturday at Finley Stadium in the Class 4A BlueCross Bowl to complete an undefeated season in their first championship appearance.

Senior running back Gavin Noe, a Navy commit, was named MVP of the game.

And Ella, the chocolate labrador retriever, made her first appearance at the state contest, too. She did what she does best - running out to the kicking tee after each Anderson County kick off to retrieve the tee and return it to the sidelines.

