Meritus doctor: Just because you have the flu doesn't mean you need to go to the hospital

By Staff reports
 4 days ago
Meritus Health reports it has been seeing very high volumes of patients with influenza-like symptoms, but that doesn't necessarily mean potential patients need to take a flu test.

“We have a major increase in illness at Meritus Medical Center, Meritus Urgent Care and community clinics due to the flu and multiple viral illnesses,” Dr. Aaron George, Meritus chief medical officer, said in a news release Tuesday.

In most instances, a flu test is not needed. For those not at high risk for complications, flu-like symptoms of fever and cough typically respond well to fluids, rest and time, George said in the release.

A common influenza treatment, Tamiflu, is on national back order. If your provider recommends this medication, local retail pharmacies might have limited or no supplies, the release states.

Meritus Medical Laboratory locations have testing ability with an order from your provider, according to the release. Locations and laboratory hours can be found at MeritusHealth.com/Lab.

George asks that patients consider their symptoms and select a Meritus Health appointment that will best serve their needs.

“MeritusNow is a great opportunity for virtual care,” he said in the release. “Often patients have questions related to their symptoms, but are not experiencing a medical emergency. We are committed to providing options for our community to help provide access to the right level of care at the right time.”

More information on the care options available can be found at MeritusHealth.com/Icky.

Comments / 5

Kelly Combs
3d ago

You are so right. Why don't people go back to before the Marxist made hysteria of the Pandemic. Hardly anyone went to the doctor unnecessarily. We did our own remedies, and talked to our Pharmacists because they can help with the OTC's. Pharmacists are doctors, and they go through a lot more schooling for it than a General Practicianer. Family Doctor. I was a CNA with a young lady going through school trying to become one, and you would wonder how she could take the pressures of having to know all that chemistry. I was proud to know her.

Reply
4
Lala Smith
3d ago

Exactly. I just got over the flu and my husband gave it to me. You would of thought he was dying. He wanted to go to the hospital which is a dumb idea. Easy way to pick up something else while u sit and wait to be seen , so they can tell you it has to run its course. He had it about 6 days I had it about 3 before I started feeling better. I can tell u this for us it was way worse than covid , but I already knew the hospital can't do anything I use to work there. Now maybe they can if u have other issues as well not jus5 the flu. Drink plenty of clear fluids. take some nyquil u probably won't wanna eat so drink plenty. you'll live I promise.

Reply
2
 

The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

