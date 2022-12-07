ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, OH

News briefs: Bainbridge church to host Christmas Candlelight Service

By Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago
BAINBRIDGE - The Bainbridge Church of Christ invites the community to the 3rd annual Christmas Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, featuring renowned harpist, Tiffany Envid-Jones.

The evening will include the singing of traditional Christmas carols, an inspirational Christmas message by Pastor Dennis Wheeler, and the candle-lighting ceremony. Pre-service harp music will begin at 5:45 p.m. with Tiffany Envid-Jones.

Envid-Jones is returning for the third year as the guest musical artist. She began studying the harp at age 11. She studied through college and has over 20 years of playing the harp professionally full time.

She has played for many different events from orchestras to operas and musicals to small chamber groups, accompanying choirs, and playing solo.

She moved to Columbus in 2012 from Chattanooga, Tennessee where she was the Director of the Chattanooga Harp Ensemble. Since relocating, she has performed with the ProMusica Chamber Orchestra, Newark-Granville Symphony, New Albany Symphony, Westerville Symphony, McConnell Arts Chamber Orchestra, Ohio State University Symphony, Metropolitan Chamber Orchestra, Opera Project Columbus, accompanied Capriccio Columbus Choir, and performed for many other groups and special events.

The Bainbridge Church of Christ is located at 3812 U. S. 50.

Tips on filing your personal tax return workshop

The Workforce & Business Development Program (W&B) of the Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC) will be conducting a Tips on filing your personal tax return workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Program’s office (941 Market Street in Piketon).

This workshop will be conducted by Erica Jones, who has extensive experience in preparing income tax returns through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program at the CAC. Erica will be sharing tips and best practices on personal income tax returns on filing status, reportable income, deductions, available credits, local taxes, and more.

“We are looking forward to sharing these best practices and tips for preparing income tax returns with members of the community who would like to learn how to more about how to file tax returns,” said Lisa Pfeifer, Director of the Workforce & Business Development Program.

There is no cost to attend this workshop. Registration is required. Please contact Erica Jones at (740) 289 – 2371 ext. 7038 or ejones@pikecac.org to register.

Additional information about the VITA program can be found on our website: www.workforcebusinessdevelopment.org.

Meetings

Liberty Township Board of Trustees will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 in the office of the fiscal officer located at 4923 Vigo Road, Londonderry.

The Springfield Township Board of Trustees will hold its reorganizational meeting at 6:45 p.m. before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at the township building at 95 Musselman Mill Road.

ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

