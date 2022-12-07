Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
JEFF SKINNER TOSSED FROM GAME FOR BRUTAL CROSS CHECK
Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner was tossed from their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins for crosschecking Jake Guentzel in the face with just 0:21 remaining in regulation. Skinner received a two minute minor for slashing, a five minute major for cross checking along with a match penalty. Guentzel was called...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Devils
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (16-11-0) AT NEW JERSEY DEVILS (21-4-1) 7 PM | PRUDENTIAL CENTER. The New York Islanders and New Jersey Devils face off in a Metropolitan Division tilt on Friday night at Prudential Center. After a strong start, the Islanders have sputtered a bit in their last three games,...
The Hockey Writers
Pelech’s Absence Could Derail Islanders’ Promising Season
The New York Islanders’ 7-4 loss to the St. Louis Blues was already a tough one to digest and arguably their worst performance of the season, and just when it seemed things couldn’t get worse, defenseman Adam Pelech took a hit into the boards, and his head was the first thing to hit the UBS Arena wall. He left the game looking dazed and didn’t return.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Top Defenceman Is Undeniably Hronek, Not Seider
The Detroit Red Wings have had both positive and negative surprises to begin this season. After a rookie-of-the-year season, Moritz Seider has yet to elevate his game and overcome the dreaded sophomore slump. He’s a young player and regression is normal. If the season were to end today, I...
Yardbarker
Avalanche Give Hudon a Golden Opportunity
Charles Hudon is in a pretty rare spot. The 28-year-old winger hadn’t played in the NHL for two seasons and suddenly finds himself on the top line of the defending Stanley Cup champions. Hudon got the chance with the Colorado Avalanche thanks to a glut of injuries, giving him a prime opportunity to prove he still belongs in the NHL.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Red Wings 1
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Coming out on top in an important divisional matchup, the Florida Panthers were in full control from start to finish in a 5-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. Starting to find their groove, the Panthers (13-10-4) have won three of...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ BLUE JACKETS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie in Columbus. The Flames kick off a three-game road trip tonight, battling the Blue Jackets in Columbus. As per the morning skate, tonight's lineup is projected to be as follows:. Lines. Jonathan Huberdeau - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Dillon Dube - Nazem...
Yardbarker
Sabres Need to Send Peyton Krebs Down to the AHL
The Buffalo Sabres are coming off a massive 9-4 victory against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and their scoring was once again their strongest asset. They have seen significant offensive development from Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka, but one young player in particular still cannot find his scoring touch consistently. Peyton Krebs has been relegated to the third and fourth lines, and it has stunted his growth. While the majority of his teammates have all found ways to score more consistently, Krebs has taken a huge step back compared to last season. It is time that general manager Kevyn Adams sends him down to the Rochester Americans so that he can get his confidence back.
theScore
Flyers make DeAngelo healthy scratch vs. Golden Knights
Tony DeAngelo will take a seat Friday. The Philadelphia Flyers are making the defenseman a healthy scratch against the Vegas Golden Knights, the team announced. Cam York will draw into the lineup in DeAngelo's place. Scratching DeAngelo comes as a rather big surprise, as he leads all Flyers defensemen in...
Penguins vs. Sabres, Thompson: Game 27, Lines, Notes & How to Watch
BUFFALO — Back in 2018, the Buffalo Sabres (12-13-1) traded Ryan O’Reilly to the St. Louis Blues. They wanted Robert Thomas or Jordan Kryou but accepted Tage Thompson. The decision is paying handsome dividends now as the 6-foot-6 center is filling the net and is a top-five NHL scorer. The Pittsburgh Penguins are churning along, stacking wins (14-8-4), and methodically dialing in their game.
