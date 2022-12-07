Read full article on original website
Stereogum
The 10 Best Electronic Albums Of 2022
No genre list is easy to put together, but I have to imagine that electronic is among the harder ones to write. After all, where does one begin to draw the line with a style whose boundaries are so nebulous? Google “best electronic albums 2022” and you’re in for a truly disparate array of results: pop bangers from Charli XCX, Vegas-ready EDM by Diplo, heady ambient techno courtesy of Huerco S. Hell, even Kali Malone’s Living Torch comes up, and that album is mostly centered on neoclassical techniques and ancient tones.
Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022
We hear everyone loud and clear — support more new bands! Well, welcome to our list of the Best Rock + Metal Debut Albums of 2022, where you can catch up on the most exciting up-and-comers of the last year and hopefully discover something new to fall in love with along the way.
Stereogum
The 10 Best Hardcore Albums Of 2022
I’m never going to forget the feeling: Thousands of people, a sea of humanity, just losing its collective mind the moment that the “Holiday” riff kicked in. This year, Turnstile were everywhere: Taco Bell ads, Sunday Night Football ad bumpers, every poster for every big 2023 festival. Eventually, that omnipresence might dull the feeling. But when Turnstile toured huge venues in 2022, they proved conclusively that hardcore shows can work on a grand, world-altering scale. Looking around in the crowd at their DC gig, I saw plenty of people who were experiencing that sense of group catharsis for the first time. It was magical.
10 Second Albums That Beat The Sophomore Slump
Ah, the dreaded second album…the possibility of the sophomore slump befalls any artist that sees success with their debut. When your buzz reaches unimaginable heights right from the beginning of your career, the weight of following it up with something equally as stellar leaves many artists floundering under the weight.
Caroline Polachek Announces New Album, Shares New Song: Listen
Caroline Polachek has shared another new single, and, with it, revealed the title and release date of her next album: The new album is called Desire, I Want to Turn Into You and it’s out February 14 via Perpetual Novice. Today’s new song is “Welcome to My Island,” and it’s produced by Olivia Rodrigo collaborator Dan Nigro, Polachek, Danny L Harle, and Jim-E Stack. Hear it below and scroll down for the album and single artwork, both featuring photographs by Aidan Zamiri.
The Ike & Tina Turner albums you should definitely own
From Ike and Tina Turner's explosive, raw beginnings to their final R&B hurrah, they crossed many musical genres - and these are their best albums
Christine McVie wrote many of Fleetwood Mac's greatest songs. These 5 were her best.
Christine McVie, who died Wednesday at 79, contributed mightily to the Fleetwood Mac canon. Here are five of the best songs she wrote for the band.
Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter talks tour, debut solo album & hall of fame career
MARSHALL TWP. - He played guitar in Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, served as the tour guitarist for James Brown, and added his six-strings skills to such famed recordings as Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" and Donna Summers' "Hot Stuff." Jeff "Skunk" Baxter's resume reads like a who's who of legendary musicians ― oh, and his side gig is as a U.S. defense missile advisor ― so it's cool to see as his 74th birthday approaches,...
Quincy Jones Refused to Work With Elvis Presley
Quincy Jones said one of Elvis Presley's performances had a huge impact on the world of music that changed the sound of pop.
Russ Turned Down $50M Deal For The Rights To His Music Catalog, According To New Song
Russ has reportedly declined a $50 million offer to purchase the rights to his music catalog. The rapper spoke on the offer on his new song “Too Much,” which was released on Friday (Dec. 9). A few lines into the track’s first verse, he raps “Burnt out/Fifty-million for the catalog, I turnt down/I’m makin’ money every second, you should learn how/These puppies barkin’ at a wolf, why would I turn ’round?”More from VIBE.comRuss Dismisses DaBaby's Claims Of Being BlackballedRuss And Ed Sheeran Live It Up In "Are You Entertained" VideoBlack Thought And Danger Mouse Take Over Times Square In "Because"...
soultracks.com
Jean Carne surprises with new "Jazzy Soulful" album
(December 8, 2022) Jean Carne is an all-time great who defines the term “unsung.” She has lived the life of five performers, with an incredible legacy that includes recording with Earth Wind & Fire, creating classics with Norman Connors, coaching many of the great singers of the 1970s, and, of course, her own career as one of the key artists at Philadelphia International Records.
Dolly Parton Announces Covers of The Rolling Stones and Prince for her Rock Album
Country music legend Dolly Parton is making a rock album, and she plans on covering iconic artists such as Prince, Led Zeppelin, and The Rolling Stones
talentrecap.com
‘AGT’ Saxophonist Avery Dixon’s First Album is a Holiday Rollercoaster
America’s Got Talent saxophonist Avery Dixon has just released his first ever studio album, One For The Red Bow Tie. This album Consists of several tracks, a complete playlist worth streaming this holiday season. Avery Dixon Releases First Ever Instrumental Album. This AGT Golden Buzzer recipient is impressively making...
HipHopDX.com
Best R&B Artists of 2022 - Nominees
Those who keep trying to posit the idea that R&B is dead have missed out on one of the most promising years for the genre. From traditional, alternative, contemporary, soul, and several other subgenres, the versatility of R&B has been on full display in 2022. Whether it’s veteran artists or up-and-coming singer/songwriters who have recently emerged on the music scene, R&B is alive and doing quite well. The year 2022 has been a continuation of the expansion of R&B and we love to see it.
NPR
Bruce Springsteen channels soul music's icons on 'Only the Strong Survive'
Bruce Springsteen has a lot of fans. He's referred to as a legend, an icon, the biggest rock star alive right now. So maybe that's why it's so much fun to hear him turn into the fan on his 21st studio album, Only the Strong Survive. The album is a...
Behind the History and the Meaning of the Band Name: the Bee Gees
Many people during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic found themselves looking for something—anything—to watch during the ensuing lockdown. Any show or movie would do to distract them from the world seemingly crumbling outside their door. But when many stumbled upon the 2020 HBO musical documentary about the Bee Gees,...
SFGate
How ‘Babylon’ Composer Justin Hurwitz’s Score Helped to Create the Film’s ‘Unhinged, Hedonistic World’
“The last thing in the world I wanted to do was write 1920s jazz,” says composer Justin Hurwitz about “Babylon,” his latest collaboration with filmmaker Damien Chazelle (whose “La La Land” won best song and best score Oscars for Hurwitz). “Babylon” is set in Hollywood...
8 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: SZA, Valee, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums and EPs from SZA, Valee, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, Leland Whitty, Hammok, Nathan Salsburg, Kamaiyah, and Bryce Dessner & Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Peter Frampton Sells Music Catalog to BMG
BMG has acquired the rights to Peter Frampton’s publishing catalog. The financial terms of the deal were undisclosed. The deal covers Frampton’s publishing interests, songwriter, recording artist, and sideman revenue streams, and neighboring rights, spanning the 72-year-old artist’s entire musical career from the later ’60s through his 17th album, All Blues, in 2019 and his hits, including “Show Me the Way,” “Baby, I Love Your Way,” and “Do You Feel Like We Do.”
