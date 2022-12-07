Read full article on original website
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
80% of Supply Chain Executives Cannot Digitally Track Movement of Direct, Indirect Materials Across Their Networks
Nearly 80% of supply chain executives polled in a recent survey by Verusen revealed they cannot digitally track the movement of direct and indirect materials across their enterprise network. “Verusen’s 2022 Supply Chain Industry survey reveals that poor data quality, outdated technology and disparate data silos are the Top 3...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Carbon Emissions Hot Spots Improve Sustainability Across the Supply Chain
Companies need full visibility across their supplier base in order to make significant progress on net-zero targets by 2050. However, that visibility is challenged by the fact that nearly two-thirds of upstream Scope 3 emissions in supply chains come from suppliers that companies don’t deal with directly, according to a new report by Accenture.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Global Trade Technology Key to Overcoming Regulatory Environment
More than eight in 10 (81%) of survey respondents says that adopting more capable global trade technologies is key to solving rapidly changing customs and tax environments, according to a Thomson Reuters study. However, companies appear to be lagging in upgrading these systems, as close to half (49%) of businesses...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
5 Trends Affecting Supply Chains in New Year
The past several years have been a wild ride for those of us in supply chain roles. Adaptability has been key as companies looked to their supply chain teams to overcome a steady stream of disruptive events. Looking ahead to 2023, the end is not yet in sight. Here are...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Shippers and Carriers Prepare for Moderate Peak Season
After almost two years of surging e-commerce sales and shipment volumes, shippers and carriers are expecting a more subdued holiday season. Global consulting firm, AlixPartners, forecasts that holiday sales will increase between 4% to 7%, compared to 16% growth last year. Which, at the current inflation rate of 7.7%, means retailers would see a decrease in real sales. Similarly, e-commerce holiday sales are projected to grow 12.8% to 14.3% compared to the 2021 season, according to Deloitte's annual holiday retail forecast.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
The Importance of AI-Powered 3D Packing Solutions in Today’s Warehouses
Warehouse managers are well aware of the challenges associated with packing. One of the challenges, with significant business impact, is to choose the ideal box type for an order consisting of multiple items of varying sizes and weights, while minimizing the amount of air transported or stored. This, in the warehousing and logistics industry, is the bin packing problem.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Four Ways to Grow Your Brand During Peak Season
Excess inventory, rising costs, inflation and reduced consumer spending are culminating in speculation and uncertainty about peak season for brands. Companies are having to figure out how to optimize sales during an unpredictable economy and meet customer needs this holiday season. With the holiday shopping season in full swing, here...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Open Source Software Impacts Supply Chain Security
Nearly 95% of all vulnerabilities are found in transitive dependencies – open source code packages not selected by developers, but indirectly pulled into projects, according to research presented by Endor Labs. “In this environment, open source software is the backbone of our critical infrastructure, but even veteran developers and...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Increased ESG Investment Correlates with Higher Profits: Survey
Increased environmental, social, governance (ESG) investment correlates with higher profits, according to new research from the Infosys Knowledge Institute. “There is nothing novel about the idea that you have to spend money to make money. However, many companies are not applying that strategy to ESG as they do for other parts of their business. Companies must shift views to recognize ESG as a value creator to reap the financial benefits of ESG investments and to achieve maximum impact in creating a better, more sustainable world,” says Infosys president Mohit Joshi.
