Read full article on original website
Related
Aspen Daily News
📺 Mission Mt. Mangart at the Wheeler Opera House
From December 20th, 2021, Clay Dahlman interviews Chris Anthony. The pro skier, 29 time Warren Miller athlete and now filmmaker discusses his film Mission Mt. Mangart, which returns this year to Aspen at the Wheeler Opera House Wednesday December 14th at 7:30 pm. Tickets available at the Wheeler or online at www.aspenshowtix.com.
Aspen Daily News
Draft wolf plan views Aspen area as prime habitat
When 30 to 50 gray wolves are released in western Colorado over a three- to five-year period starting December 2023, there is a strong likelihood they will find their way to the Roaring Fork River watershed, if not immediately then over time. The Roaring Fork, Fryingpan and Crystal River drainages...
Aspen Daily News
STRs on backside of Aspen Mountain trigger intense county debate
A proposal for short-term rentals in a luxury cabin on the backside of Aspen Mountain triggered a divisive and occasionally bitter split among the Pitkin County commissioners Tuesday. Commissioners Greg Poschman and Kelly McNicholas Kury were vehemently opposed to allowing use of a cabin in the Rural and Remote zone...
Aspen Daily News
Commuter conundrum
If Paul Menter (“Another Aspen-only election about Highway 82,” Dec. 7) thinks the new Grand Avenue Bridge is a god-send, then he hasn’t had to commute. The S-curves in Aspen are a nuisance, but also a buffer, and at this time one of the last remaining legacies of old Aspen, passing the structures in fading memory of Hedy Lamarr. At this point, a monorail from a world’s fair would be a more appropriate entry to Aspen.
Aspen Daily News
Mawita coming to Snowmass Base Village this month
Chef Mawa McQueen is joining forces with East West Partners this month to open Mawita, a new Latin-inspired restaurant and bar in the Collective in Snowmass Village. With the restaurant, McQueen aims to bring new flavors and character to the heart of Snowmass Village. It kicks off with a grand-opening event at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 with entertainment provided by DJ Naka G. Mawita is located in the space that formerly housed Mix6.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen snowpack paying price for mid-Nov. dry spell
The snowpack in the mountains surrounding Aspen and Marble was setting up nicely until a two-week drought hit in mid-November and was followed by the recent storm cycle, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The latest storms loaded snow on a weak, fragile layer that formed during the mid-November...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Dec. 9
Highlands opens Saturday with 800-plus acres, bowl. Amid a slew of recent snowstorms and thanks to the work of boot packers and Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol, Aspen Highlands will open on Saturday with 800-plus acres of terrain. Aspen Skiing Co. announced Thursday that all lifts will be open: Exhibition, Cloud...
Aspen Daily News
Sad oversight
It is sad to note that in yesterday’s edition, neither local, daily Aspen newspaper recognized the Dec. 7, 1941, event that brought the United States into World War II. Not even in “Dec. 7 events,” “Snowmass This Week” or lost and found. Richard Sierant. Carbondale.
Aspen Daily News
Cool it! Ajax ski patrol says to straight-liners
The Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol is asking skiers to cool their jets voluntarily or risk facing enforcement action for straight-lining. The superb early season conditions and relatively uncrowded slopes have encouraged some sliders to ski too fast, according to Tessa Dawson, the new director of the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol.
Northside restaurant group expands into two new locations in Edwards
The Northside restaurant family is expanding into Edwards this month with its fifth of six locations, including a new rotisserie restaurant concept called Ed’z opening this week and a third Benderz Burgers location opening in the new year. Jim Pavelich, who leads the restaurant group with partners Noah Bender...
Breckenridge gets ready to party (and drink) like Vikings
Ever wanted to party like a Viking? Now’s your chance. Breckenridge is hosting its 59th annual Ullr Fest this weekend, a three-day-long party honoring the Norse god of snow, Ullr (rhymes with cooler). The celebration includes a massive winter parade, a Christmas-tree-fueled bonfire and a record-breaking Shotski. Originally named...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Protest planned Saturday in Glenwood Springs over Forest Service Uinta Railway decision
A planned protest in front of the U.S. Forest Service offices in downtown Glenwood Springs Saturday is aimed at convincing the Biden Administration and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to cancel a permit for the proposed Uinta Basin Railway for transporting hot crude oil. The Forest Service in July rejected objections...
Aspen Daily News
City of Aspen collecting nominating petitions for mayor, council candidates
The city of Aspen is now accepting nominating petitions for candidates running for Aspen City Council and mayor in the upcoming municipal election scheduled for March 2023. In March, Aspen voters will be asked to elect a mayor and two council members to the board. Candidates for the three open seats must submit their nominating petitions to the city by no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 27. While petitions are not yet due for another few weeks, candidates are already starting to get a jump on things.
Aspen Daily News
Thanks for keeping us safe
I wanted to thank Aspen Mountain Rescue and Brian Lazar, deputy director for CAIC, for their informative free lecture regarding avalanche danger in our valley. Every year we needlessly lose loved ones to avalanches. Please, if you are going into the backcountry (skiing out of bounds) skiing, boarding, hiking, fat-tire biking, check the CAIC website and educate yourself on the potential avalanche dangers in the area where you plan ti recreate.
Aspen Daily News
Brandon: ’Tis the season for the pain cave
Are your legs still tired from Tuesday? One powder day a week seems like a great way to start the ski season! The early snowfall isn’t record-breaking, but it has provided a great base and lovely early season conditions, making for a Snow-vember to remember. With the first of...
Aspen Daily News
Monopoly and real estate
Leary O’Gorman asked an important question Dec. 1 (“Empty downtown”). “How can Aspen be a world-class resort with the great welcome on Main Street of the Old Main Street Bakery, and the blight of empty storefronts? Cooper Avenue ‘Mall’ is a joke. What is the city doing to rectify this?”
What a View: Rockstar’s $18 Million Colorado Mansion is for Sale
If you want to live like a rockstar in Colorado, you need to buy a home once owned by a rock legend. Joe Cocker's 15,873 square-foot castle, known as Mad Dog Ranch, has impressive views of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak, and the West Elk Mountains. Who is Joe Cocker. If...
soprissun.com
Craft Coffeehouse in Carbondale closes its doors
The historic building at 689 Main Street has seen several businesses come and go over the past decade — from Six89 to The Way Home — and in the coming months it will transition through yet another phase. Craft Coffeehouse will shut its doors in Carbondale on Dec. 22, 2022 to make way for fresh opportunities both at 689 Main, and for Craft’s business elsewhere.
Aspen Daily News
A disruptive solution?
I encourage everyone to educate themselves (with skepticism) on the proposed new “preferred alternative” to the entrance (castlecreekbridge.com). • Will not improve traffic. Mass transit is prioritized, and regular traffic and commute times will not be improved (per city). Downvalley Cemetery Lane traffic will come into town first, worsening traffic.
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Colorado mountain town
A pedestrian was seriously injured in the mountain town of Frisco after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night. According to authorities, Summit County dispatch received a report about the accident at about 8:13 PM. A pedestrian had been pushing a cart southbound on Highway 9/Summit Boulevard, south of Hawn Drive, when they were struck by a vehicle. Evidence at the scene seems to indicate that the person was on foot in the roadway at the time.
Comments / 0