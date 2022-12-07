Read full article on original website
Aspen Daily News
Draft wolf plan views Aspen area as prime habitat
When 30 to 50 gray wolves are released in western Colorado over a three- to five-year period starting December 2023, there is a strong likelihood they will find their way to the Roaring Fork River watershed, if not immediately then over time. The Roaring Fork, Fryingpan and Crystal River drainages...
Aspen Daily News
STRs on backside of Aspen Mountain trigger intense county debate
A proposal for short-term rentals in a luxury cabin on the backside of Aspen Mountain triggered a divisive and occasionally bitter split among the Pitkin County commissioners Tuesday. Commissioners Greg Poschman and Kelly McNicholas Kury were vehemently opposed to allowing use of a cabin in the Rural and Remote zone...
Aspen Daily News
Local news in brief, Dec. 9
Highlands opens Saturday with 800-plus acres, bowl. Amid a slew of recent snowstorms and thanks to the work of boot packers and Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol, Aspen Highlands will open on Saturday with 800-plus acres of terrain. Aspen Skiing Co. announced Thursday that all lifts will be open: Exhibition, Cloud...
Aspen Daily News
📺 Mission Mt. Mangart at the Wheeler Opera House
From December 20th, 2021, Clay Dahlman interviews Chris Anthony. The pro skier, 29 time Warren Miller athlete and now filmmaker discusses his film Mission Mt. Mangart, which returns this year to Aspen at the Wheeler Opera House Wednesday December 14th at 7:30 pm. Tickets available at the Wheeler or online at www.aspenshowtix.com.
Aspen Daily News
Sad oversight
It is sad to note that in yesterday’s edition, neither local, daily Aspen newspaper recognized the Dec. 7, 1941, event that brought the United States into World War II. Not even in “Dec. 7 events,” “Snowmass This Week” or lost and found. Richard Sierant. Carbondale.
Aspen Daily News
Aspen snowpack paying price for mid-Nov. dry spell
The snowpack in the mountains surrounding Aspen and Marble was setting up nicely until a two-week drought hit in mid-November and was followed by the recent storm cycle, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center. The latest storms loaded snow on a weak, fragile layer that formed during the mid-November...
Aspen Daily News
Commuter conundrum
If Paul Menter (“Another Aspen-only election about Highway 82,” Dec. 7) thinks the new Grand Avenue Bridge is a god-send, then he hasn’t had to commute. The S-curves in Aspen are a nuisance, but also a buffer, and at this time one of the last remaining legacies of old Aspen, passing the structures in fading memory of Hedy Lamarr. At this point, a monorail from a world’s fair would be a more appropriate entry to Aspen.
Aspen Daily News
Thanks for keeping us safe
I wanted to thank Aspen Mountain Rescue and Brian Lazar, deputy director for CAIC, for their informative free lecture regarding avalanche danger in our valley. Every year we needlessly lose loved ones to avalanches. Please, if you are going into the backcountry (skiing out of bounds) skiing, boarding, hiking, fat-tire biking, check the CAIC website and educate yourself on the potential avalanche dangers in the area where you plan ti recreate.
Aspen Daily News
Mawita coming to Snowmass Base Village this month
Chef Mawa McQueen is joining forces with East West Partners this month to open Mawita, a new Latin-inspired restaurant and bar in the Collective in Snowmass Village. With the restaurant, McQueen aims to bring new flavors and character to the heart of Snowmass Village. It kicks off with a grand-opening event at 3 p.m. Dec. 17 with entertainment provided by DJ Naka G. Mawita is located in the space that formerly housed Mix6.
Aspen Daily News
Cool it! Ajax ski patrol says to straight-liners
The Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol is asking skiers to cool their jets voluntarily or risk facing enforcement action for straight-lining. The superb early season conditions and relatively uncrowded slopes have encouraged some sliders to ski too fast, according to Tessa Dawson, the new director of the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol.
Aspen Daily News
Monopoly and real estate
Leary O’Gorman asked an important question Dec. 1 (“Empty downtown”). “How can Aspen be a world-class resort with the great welcome on Main Street of the Old Main Street Bakery, and the blight of empty storefronts? Cooper Avenue ‘Mall’ is a joke. What is the city doing to rectify this?”
Aspen Daily News
A disruptive solution?
I encourage everyone to educate themselves (with skepticism) on the proposed new “preferred alternative” to the entrance (castlecreekbridge.com). • Will not improve traffic. Mass transit is prioritized, and regular traffic and commute times will not be improved (per city). Downvalley Cemetery Lane traffic will come into town first, worsening traffic.
Aspen Daily News
Brandon: ’Tis the season for the pain cave
Are your legs still tired from Tuesday? One powder day a week seems like a great way to start the ski season! The early snowfall isn’t record-breaking, but it has provided a great base and lovely early season conditions, making for a Snow-vember to remember. With the first of...
Aspen Daily News
Who is furthering a class divide?
I appreciate you publishing Ksenija Ilic’s letter (“Aspen’s ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots,’” Dec. 7) concerning my recent column in the other paper. Ms. Ilic has fallen into the regrettable trap of lashing out with ad hominem attacks when the facts don’t suit her. Perhaps due to a lack of reading comprehension skills, she interprets my stated desire for an APCHA audit as an intent to create a class system in Aspen.
Aspen Daily News
Inconsistently applied morals
In defending its use of disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong as a “celebrity” in a pickleball fundraising event for the schools, the Aspen Education Foundation misses the point. The generous donors did not made an ethically flawed decision to use the unrepentant Armstrong as fundraiser. It was the education...
Aspen Daily News
High standards, tough love
I, too, was saddened to hear about the passing of Mrs. Grant, my first-grade teacher at Aspen Elementary School in the Yellow Brick Building. Until I read Greg Poschman’s recent letter about his first-grade experience with her, I didn’t even know her first name, Eugenia. In those days, every teacher was Miss, Mrs. or Mr. — and that certainly went for Mrs. Grant.
