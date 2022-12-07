If Paul Menter (“Another Aspen-only election about Highway 82,” Dec. 7) thinks the new Grand Avenue Bridge is a god-send, then he hasn’t had to commute. The S-curves in Aspen are a nuisance, but also a buffer, and at this time one of the last remaining legacies of old Aspen, passing the structures in fading memory of Hedy Lamarr. At this point, a monorail from a world’s fair would be a more appropriate entry to Aspen.

ASPEN, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO