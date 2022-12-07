ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos vs. Chiefs: Game preview for NFL Week 14

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0H99_0jaBQifX00

The Denver Broncos (3-9) at set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Dec. 14. Here is our quick preview for the AFC West showdown.

Chiefs’ keys to victory: Every KC game plan starts and ends with QB Patrick Mahomes, who is 9-0 against the Broncos in his career with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in those contests. Mahomes won’t have to do it all through the air, though, thanks to the emergence of rookie RB Isiah Pacheco and the arrival of ex-Denver RB Melvin Gordon, who will be eager to make a statement against his former team. On defense, KC will aim to keep Broncos QB Russell Wilson in the pocket and have their defensive linemen put an emphasis on positioning themselves to bat down Wilson’s passes.

Broncos’ keys to victory: Denver’s staff seems to have finally figured out that Wilson is at his best outside the pocket. A late-season switch to a new play caller in Klint Kubiak hasn’t given the offense much of a spark, though, as Wilson continues to struggle to see the middle of the field from the pocket. Kubiak should get Wilson moving with bootlegs and rollouts to give him a better field of view against the Chiefs. On defense, the Broncos’ top priority will be to limit the damage of Mahomes and KC’s high-powered passing attack.

Matchup to watch: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Broncos SS Kareem Jackson. Kelce has been a mismatch for Denver’s defense for years as inside linebackers have struggled to stick with him in coverage. Jackson won’t line up on the tight end on every play, but he will likely have a key role in the Broncos’ game plan for Kelce, particularly in the red zone.

Who wins? The Chiefs’ dominance over Denver predates the Mahomes era – KC has won 13 straight against their division rival. All signs point to the streak continuing. Chiefs 25, Broncos 16.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Predictions for Chiefs vs. Broncos, Week 14

The Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) are gearing up to face the Denver Broncos (3-9) in Week 14. Just as we have over the past six seasons, the Chiefs Wire staff will offer its weekly predictions for each Chiefs game. Below you’ll find all of our picks for Kansas City’s Week 14 matchup against the Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3:05 p.m. CT at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado.
DENVER, CO
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 14 schedule: Which games matter for 49ers?

The 49ers have to handle their own business down the stretch, but we’ve reached the portion of the calendar where scoreboard watching is important since a win or loss by another team could dramatically swing the 49ers’ outlook on the season. San Francisco won’t have it easy the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs elevate one player from practice squad for Week 14 vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a single practice squad elevation ahead of their Week 14 away game against the Denver Broncos. After officially ruling out WR Kadarius Toney, the Chiefs elevated WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad via standard elevation. This is the only elevation for the team this week, meaning Melvin Gordon won’t be elevated to face his former team in Week 14.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett says Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is 'unbelievable'

The Kansas City Chiefs will square off with the Denver Broncos for the first time this season in Week 14. Nathaniel Hackett was brought in as head coach to help the Broncos get over the hump against the Chiefs in AFC West. While their season isn’t going according to plan, they’ve still got two chances to play spoiler for Kansas City. Part of their quest to upset the Chiefs will be figuring out how to frustrate and slow star QB Patrick Mahomes.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: Seahawks pick Will Anderson, Noah Sewell in Round 1

If the 2022 season were to end today, the Seahawks would be preparing for a road-trip to play a wild card game. They’d also be in line for the No. 3 overall pick in the draft, as well as their own first-round pick – currently projected to be at No. 20 overall. In a new mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Seattle uses both picks to address their defensive front-seven holes.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers vs Ravens: 4 bold predictions for this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers welcome the hated division rival Baltimore Ravens to town. Here are our four bold predictions for this week’s game. When offensive coordinator Matt Canada is on his game, rushing yards can come from everywhere. The Ravens are No. 25 in rushing yards allowed this season and we look for Pittsburgh to really take advantage of that.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

184K+
Followers
240K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy