Read full article on original website
Related
Larry Kudlow: Biden's climate reparations scam is a terrible idea
Larry Kudlow rips President Biden and Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry's Green New Deal climate reparations agreement to pay poor countries for alleged fossil fuel damage on 'Kudlow.'
Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Foreign governments spent more than $750,000 over several years at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., during a key influential time of U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee released financial records on Monday,...
Former President Donald Trump's company is found guilty of criminal tax fraud
A jury in Manhattan has found former President Donald Trump's company guilty of a long-running criminal tax fraud scheme that lasted into his presidency. Though Trump and his company have repeatedly faced criminal investigations, this case marks the first time his company has been charged, tried, and convicted on criminal charges.
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
"Macho victim" Trump rages on Truth Social because a columnist was mean to him
Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) When Donald Trump announced his 2024 comeback attempt at Mar-a-Lago, he complained about being a victim, but that same description in The New York Times appeared to enrage the former president.
Kimberly Guilfoyle said she loves doing the laundry and making Donald Trump Jr. his coffee in the morning
Kimberly Guilfoyle said she loves to make sure her fiancé Donald Trump Jr. has "everything he needs" in an interview with a Florida magazine.
MSNBC
Trump’s 3rd presidential run is off to a disastrous start – but he will “respect no laws” other than his own
When Donald Trump took his oath of office at his inauguration in 2017, he vowed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” Now, he’s suggesting that the country should terminate “all rules…even those found in the Constitution” in his ongoing scheme to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. “This is somebody who has an autocratic personality,” says Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of the book “Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.” Trump is the focus of multiple investigations that have been closing in on him, and he’s faced a devastating series of legal setbacks in recent weeks. And at the same time, he’s escalated his rhetoric and language. “He’d be very happy to destroy everything that he feels has wronged him,” Ben-Ghiat says.Dec. 4, 2022.
Watch Pence's response when asked if he'll support Trump in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence told CNN's Jake Tapper that the Republican Party needs to move on from former President Donald Trump during a CNN town hall.
It seems very likely that Trump lied about being unfamiliar with Nick Fuentes
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a 'Save America' rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, podcast host and political commentator Dean Obeidallah rolled his eyes at Donald Trump's assertion that he didn't know who Nick Fuentes -- a notorious anti-semite and Holocaust-denier -- was when he had dinner with him earlier in the week.
Sean Hannity Lists All the Reasons He Dislikes Pelosi Replacement
It didn’t take long for Fox News host Sean Hannity’s joy over Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s imminent departure from House leadership to sour, as the veteran spin doctor got right to work Wednesday night bashing her newly elected replacement: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).Like he often did for prominent Democrats like Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Pennsylvania Senator-elect John Fetterman prior to the midterms, Hannity compiled a rolling list of items deemed to be part of Jeffries’ “radical record.” Among the charges: Jeffries “accused Republicans of stealing SCOTUS seats,” was a manager during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, and “said...
Trevor Noah Jokes About Trump Avoiding Prison Time After Guilty Verdict
"All the successes in Trump's organization, they're due to the genius of Donald Trump. All the crimes, he had no idea," Noah said on "The Daily Show."
Trump News Updates: QAnon Supporter Reportedly Speaks at Mar-a-Lago Event
While Trump was not charged in the tax fraud case, the guilty verdict comes amid several other legal investigations facing the former president.
Here's what every member of the Trump family is up to after leaving the White House
Tiffany Trump's wedding to Michael Boulos will be held at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on November 12.
Yes, a second Trump administration would be limited to one term – per the US Constitution
Whether Donald Trump's White House comeback succeeds, including winning the Republican nomination, is for voters to decide. The only thing that's certain is a second Trump presidency would be limited to one term. That much has already been decided by the U.S. Constitution. The 22nd Amendment states it pretty clearly:...
Some people tried to leave Trump's 2024 launch early but were stopped by security, ABC reporters say
Donald Trump launched his 2024 run in front of a crowd of people in Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. Some people tried to leave the event early — but were stopped by security, two ABC reporters said. ABC reporter Jonathan Karl said Trump's just-over-an-hour speech was "low energy." Some people tried...
I voted for Trump twice, but I don’t get the GOP reaction to the Jan. 6 attack
NC voter: Time for Kevin McCarthy and other Republican leaders to put vendettas aside. | Letters to the editor
Ivanka Trump breaks silence after skipping father's presidential campaign announcement: 'I do not plan to be involved in politics'
Ivanka Trump is distancing herself from politics after her father announced a 2024 presidential bid. Trump's eldest daughter said she'll be prioritizing her children and private life over his campaign. "I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka, who was an advisor during his first term, said. After...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian missiles attack Russian-occupied Melitopol
Russian barracks hit in strategically important city and German chancellor Olaf Scholz says Vladimir Putin is determined to conquer parts of Ukraine
Trump confronts changed GOP ahead of anticipated presidential announcement
Donald Trump has traded a Manhattan skyscraper for a Florida resort, golden escalators for palm trees, and an overlooked midday roll-out for a closely watched prime-time spectacle. A lot has changed for Trump since he last launched a presidential bid from outside the White House in 2015 — and not...
Meet the Trumps: How America's first family arrived in New York on a steamship from Germany in 1885 and built a sprawling empire in 4 generations
The Trump family dynasty has produced real-estate moguls, a pioneering scientist, one federal judge, and the former president of the United States.
WFAE
9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0