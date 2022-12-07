Study finds Medicaid managed care transition still impacted by poor communication, patient confusion and administrative burden

Read full article on original website
New lawsuit accuses DHHS of ‘warehousing’ NC children with disabilities in foster care
Disability Rights North Carolina and the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP have joined forces to help children of color with disabilities in the state’s foster care program get more community- and home-based treatment instead of being “warehoused” in locked psychiatric facilities that can be dangerous.
Here’s what you need to know about your birth control options
After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, accessing abortion across the nation became more challenging as dozens of state legislatures restricted the procedure — some enacting restrictions after as little as six weeks, when many women don’t yet realize they’re pregnant. In other states,...
NC DHHS challenging judge’s order on home-based services for people with disabilities
Four weeks after a state superior court judge issued a far-reaching ruling ordering North Carolina to deliver services in home settings to people with developmental and intellectual disabilities, the state is appealing the decision. Kody Kinsley, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, announced the decision on...
A widow’s plea results in proposed tweaks to NC dental sedation rules
More than two years have passed since Hemant “Henry” Patel, a beloved and respected cardiologist, died in a New Hanover County hospital after a dental implant procedure spiraled out of his oral surgeon’s control. During what was pitched as a routine procedure which should have taken no...
It’s open enrollment season. Here’s what you need to know.
It’s the time of year when millions of North Carolinians will pore through health insurance offerings trying to determine what will be the best coverage for them this coming year. Just under half of the state’s residents receive insurance from their employers, the state’s 710,000 Medicare recipients need to update their enrollment, and about a million people in the state don’t have access to health insurance at all.
More than 2 million NC enrollees face crucial choices for 2023 Medicare coverage
With a Dec. 7 deadline approaching, North Carolinians older than 65 are dealing with choices for 2023 between health insurance coverage under traditional Medicare or for one of 150 options on a growing list of privately run Medicare Advantage plans statewide. Readers whose minds reel just from reading those terms...
Child death probes in NC often crippled by poor tracking system, group says
It’s difficult enough for a parent to cope with the loss of a child to suicide. It’s even harder when those deaths leave unanswered questions because the state does not have the capacity to delve deep for certain clues that might offer a fuller picture. Sandra Bishop-Freeman, the...
