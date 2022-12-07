ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Health News

Study finds Medicaid managed care transition still impacted by poor communication, patient confusion and administrative burden

By Clarissa Donnelly-DeRoven
North Carolina Health News
North Carolina Health News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
North Carolina Health News

It’s open enrollment season. Here’s what you need to know.

It’s the time of year when millions of North Carolinians will pore through health insurance offerings trying to determine what will be the best coverage for them this coming year. Just under half of the state’s residents receive insurance from their employers, the state’s 710,000 Medicare recipients need to update their enrollment, and about a million people in the state don’t have access to health insurance at all.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
North Carolina Health News

North Carolina Health News

Chapel Hill, NC
1K+
Followers
951
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in November 2011 as a North Carolina nonprofit, NCHN is an independent news organization devoted to covering health care in the state.

 https://www.northcarolinahealthnews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy