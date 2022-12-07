ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Top sky events in December 2022: Full moon, 2 meteor showers

Christmas lights won’t be the only things glowing in the dark in December 2022. A full moon will be lighting up the night sky on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Geminid meteor shower will be reaching its peak the following week, and the Ursid meteor shower will be at its best later in the month.
CBS Denver

How to watch tonight's rare and "magical" celestial events

Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars. According to NASA, the sun will go down just before 4:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, with twilight ending at 5:49 p.m. EST. While it will bring early darkness, it will pave the way for a magnificent night of stargazing. Along with the full moon, viewers will be able...
The Crawfish Boxes

It’s Official: Scientists Discovered A "Second Earth"

Astronomers have discovered a planet nearly the same size as Earth that orbits in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on its surface, a new study said. The presence of liquid water also indicates the planet could support life. This newly found world, Kepler-1649c, is 300...
Interesting Engineering

Planet-killing asteroids could be coming our way — here's why

If you surfed the web, you may have seen news of the latest existential threat to humanity: a “planet killer” asteroid named 2022 AP7. Luckily for us 2022 AP7 “has no chance to hit the Earth currently”, according to Scott Sheppard at the Carnegie Institution for Science. He and his international team of colleagues observed 2022 AP7 in a trio of “rather large” asteroids obscured by the Sun’s glare (the other two don’t pose a risk).
Interesting Engineering

High-speed stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth this week

A stream of high-speed solar winds is expected to hit Earth on December 1 or 2 this week, Spaceweather.com has reported. With the Sun now in an active phase of its 11-year solar cycle, solar activity is expected to peak, and strong solar winds should not be surprising. A major coronal mass ejection (CME), much like the Carrington Event of 1859, would be very worrying today.
earth.com

Mars will disappear behind a full moon this week

On Thursday, December 8, 2022, UK stargazers will get the best view of Mars on offer this decade, without needing a telescope to observe the fascinating Red Planet. This will happen because, on Thursday morning, the planet will be located in the opposite direction to the sun, relative to Earth, and will thus appear bigger and brighter, since it will be at its closest point to Earth, just about 50 million miles away. Coincidentally, at 4:58 AM GMT, Mars will also disappear behind the full moon, before reappearing at 5:59 AM (an event called “occultation”).
Narcity

The Geminids Are Coming Soon & Here's Where To Watch The 'Best' Meteor Shower In Ontario

The Geminids meteor shower is set to peak mid-December, and you'll be able to watch dazzling meteors flash across Ontario's skies. This meteor shower is one of the "best" showers in the Northern Hemisphere, with up to 120 bright, white, and bold meteors filling up the sky per hour in ideal conditions, according to EarthSky.
The Saginaw News

This week’s Cold Moon, the last full moon of 2022, will make a planet vanish

This week’s full moon — the final full moon of the year — has a trick up its sleeve for stargazers: It will appear to make the planet Mars vanish from sight. The full moon will reach its peak at 11:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7. That same night, as the moon moves through the sky, it will pass in front of the Red Planet and obscure it from view in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation.
MICHIGAN STATE
WHIO Dayton

Full cold moon: Final full moon of 2022 rises Wednesday night

The final full moon of 2022 will rise Wednesday night. The “cold moon” will peak at 11:08 p.m. ET, CNN reported. Along with the moon, stargazers will also be able to see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Mars will then disappear behind the moon when it reaches peak fullness in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation, according to EarthSky.
KEYT

A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’

The exoplanet 55 Cancri e goes by several names, but the rocky world located 40 light-years from Earth is most known for its reputation as a “hell planet.”. This super-Earth, so named because it’s a rocky planet eight times as massive and twice as wide as Earth, is so scorching hot that it has a molten lava ocean for a surface that reaches 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit (1,982 degrees Celsius).
ARIZONA STATE
Digital Trends

James Webb and Keck Observatory see clouds on Saturn’s moon Titan

Researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope and the W. M. Keck Observatory have teamed up to study Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, and observe the way that clouds move around it. Early preview results of this research have now been released, which have not yet been peer-reviewed. By bringing...
Jason Morton

Solar Flares From Canyon Like Sunspot Sending Solar Storm To Earth

Solar flare eruptionPhoto byImage by mollyroselee from Pixabay. After a long year of solar events, December isn't going to remain quiet. Orbital Today and NASA report that on December 8, 26, and 29, space scientists predicted solar storms would affect the Earth. One of them is already headed this way from a giant canyon-like sunspot.
