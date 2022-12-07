Read full article on original website
The lunar occultation of Mars happens tonight; here's what it is & how to see it
A lunar occultation of Mars is happening tonight, and while there isn't a great chance to see it in Michigan, you still can try.
Top sky events in December 2022: Full moon, 2 meteor showers
Christmas lights won’t be the only things glowing in the dark in December 2022. A full moon will be lighting up the night sky on Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Geminid meteor shower will be reaching its peak the following week, and the Ursid meteor shower will be at its best later in the month.
Where Is the Geminids Meteor Shower Visible?
The Geminid meteor shower, usually considered the strongest one of the year, is approaching its period of maximum activity.
Scientists Figured Out When And How Our Sun Will Die, And It Will Be Epic
How will our Sun look after it dies? Scientists have made predictions about what the final days of our Solar System will look like, and when it will happen. And we humans won't be around to see the Sun's curtain call. Previously, astronomers thought the Sun would turn into a...
How to watch tonight's rare and "magical" celestial events
Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars. According to NASA, the sun will go down just before 4:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, with twilight ending at 5:49 p.m. EST. While it will bring early darkness, it will pave the way for a magnificent night of stargazing. Along with the full moon, viewers will be able...
It’s Official: Scientists Discovered A "Second Earth"
Astronomers have discovered a planet nearly the same size as Earth that orbits in its star’s habitable zone, where liquid water could exist on its surface, a new study said. The presence of liquid water also indicates the planet could support life. This newly found world, Kepler-1649c, is 300...
Planet-killing asteroids could be coming our way — here's why
If you surfed the web, you may have seen news of the latest existential threat to humanity: a “planet killer” asteroid named 2022 AP7. Luckily for us 2022 AP7 “has no chance to hit the Earth currently”, according to Scott Sheppard at the Carnegie Institution for Science. He and his international team of colleagues observed 2022 AP7 in a trio of “rather large” asteroids obscured by the Sun’s glare (the other two don’t pose a risk).
High-speed stream of solar wind is expected to hit Earth this week
A stream of high-speed solar winds is expected to hit Earth on December 1 or 2 this week, Spaceweather.com has reported. With the Sun now in an active phase of its 11-year solar cycle, solar activity is expected to peak, and strong solar winds should not be surprising. A major coronal mass ejection (CME), much like the Carrington Event of 1859, would be very worrying today.
Solar Storm Alert: Solar Wind Traveling Millions of Miles Per Hour Expected to Hit Earth Until December 2
A solar storm in the form of a solar wind traveling million of miles per hour is expected to hit Earth this week, according to space weather officials. The storm reportedly came from a coronal hole and released charged particles that can disrupt Earth's magnetic field and cause a geomagnetic storm.
‘Cold Moon,’ last full moon of the year, will shine Wednesday and eclipse a planet
Not only will the "Cold Moon" reach peak illumination around 10:09 p.m. CST on Wednesday, but it is also expected to fully eclipse Mars.
Mars will disappear behind a full moon this week
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, UK stargazers will get the best view of Mars on offer this decade, without needing a telescope to observe the fascinating Red Planet. This will happen because, on Thursday morning, the planet will be located in the opposite direction to the sun, relative to Earth, and will thus appear bigger and brighter, since it will be at its closest point to Earth, just about 50 million miles away. Coincidentally, at 4:58 AM GMT, Mars will also disappear behind the full moon, before reappearing at 5:59 AM (an event called “occultation”).
The Geminids Are Coming Soon & Here's Where To Watch The 'Best' Meteor Shower In Ontario
The Geminids meteor shower is set to peak mid-December, and you'll be able to watch dazzling meteors flash across Ontario's skies. This meteor shower is one of the "best" showers in the Northern Hemisphere, with up to 120 bright, white, and bold meteors filling up the sky per hour in ideal conditions, according to EarthSky.
This week’s Cold Moon, the last full moon of 2022, will make a planet vanish
This week’s full moon — the final full moon of the year — has a trick up its sleeve for stargazers: It will appear to make the planet Mars vanish from sight. The full moon will reach its peak at 11:08 p.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7. That same night, as the moon moves through the sky, it will pass in front of the Red Planet and obscure it from view in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation.
Massive eruption from icy volcanic comet detected in solar system
Astronomers observed a major eruption from a volcanic comet flying through the solar system, likely spewing more than 1 million tons of debris into space.
Full cold moon: Final full moon of 2022 rises Wednesday night
The final full moon of 2022 will rise Wednesday night. The “cold moon” will peak at 11:08 p.m. ET, CNN reported. Along with the moon, stargazers will also be able to see Jupiter, Saturn and Mars. Mars will then disappear behind the moon when it reaches peak fullness in a phenomenon known as a lunar occultation, according to EarthSky.
A year only lasts 17.5 hours on the ‘hell planet’
The exoplanet 55 Cancri e goes by several names, but the rocky world located 40 light-years from Earth is most known for its reputation as a “hell planet.”. This super-Earth, so named because it’s a rocky planet eight times as massive and twice as wide as Earth, is so scorching hot that it has a molten lava ocean for a surface that reaches 3,600 degrees Fahrenheit (1,982 degrees Celsius).
James Webb and Keck Observatory see clouds on Saturn’s moon Titan
Researchers using the James Webb Space Telescope and the W. M. Keck Observatory have teamed up to study Saturn’s largest moon, Titan, and observe the way that clouds move around it. Early preview results of this research have now been released, which have not yet been peer-reviewed. By bringing...
Hubble Space Telescope spots haunting glow surrounding the solar system
Astronomers used 200,000 Hubble Space Telescope images to discover an eerie glow surrounding the solar system even after all other light sources have been eliminated.
Solar Flares From Canyon Like Sunspot Sending Solar Storm To Earth
Solar flare eruptionPhoto byImage by mollyroselee from Pixabay. After a long year of solar events, December isn't going to remain quiet. Orbital Today and NASA report that on December 8, 26, and 29, space scientists predicted solar storms would affect the Earth. One of them is already headed this way from a giant canyon-like sunspot.
Stunning image of Mars peeking out from behind Moon taken from US back garden
AN amazing photo has been revealed from the upcoming Mars opposition on December 8. Experts say stargazers should be ready Thursday night for the Mars opposition - an orbiting phenomenon that places the red planet directly across from the sun. The gorgeous image was shared by astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy, who...
