Camp Hill, PA

Melissa Frost

The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School Atmosphere

You know you're in a classic, American restaurant when they serve you freshly baked bread and whipped butter almost immediately after being seated. The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar appears as a historic home in the midst of a corporate center. It feels a little bit out of place, but the house was actually there before everything else. The restaurant resides in the former home of the Clymer family, which farmed the land that eventually became Greenfield Corporate Center. Their restaurant sits right off of William Penn Way and is hard to miss, especially these days with holiday decor lighting up the place.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

York County mobile home park is decked out for the holidays

WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There are bright lights and beautiful sights at a York County mobile home park this month. It's all to bring holiday cheer to residents and many visitors. "This is the biggest we've done," Lourdes Michner said. This is the sixth year Michner and her family decorated...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'

LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Crash disrupted traffic on US 222 South in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused an aa traffic jam on US 222 South in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between Exit: To Pa. 272- Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 WEST/PA 283 WEST/US 222 SOUTH. All lanes were closed for a time.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin Fire Company: A fire and a pizza party

Franklin Fire Company volunteers celebrated their 119th birthday putting out a fire at Franklin County Career & Tech Center Thursday, followed by a pizza party. Chief Mark Trace and six first responders manning Engine 45 arrived on the scene first; where school staff told them the fire was located in the facility’s welding shop. Engines 42 and 43 with three volunteers each were close behind. Multiple first responders in privately owned vehicles then showed up to assist with firefighting efforts.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Replacing a longtime Harrisburg favorite, Mad Moose Tavern scores high in food, service | Mimi’s picks

Mad Moose Tavern completes a downtown Harrisburg restaurant hat trick for proprietor Adam Sturges. Following a five year pattern -- intentional or not -- Sturges opened Sturges Speakeasy in 2012, acquired McGrath Irish Pub in 2017 and just recently, purchased Mad Moose Tavern, aka the Midtown Tavern, from longtime owner and operator Sotirios Ntzanis in October 2022.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map

While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

New clinic for autistic children opening in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mission Autism Clinics (MAC) is opening up a new facility in Harrisburg at the end of this week, according to a Nov. 22, 2022 release. MAC is a an autism clinic that offers applied behavior analysis therapy (ABA) programs for children ages 2-6. According to MAC, ABA is a style of therapy that uses learning and behavior to change a child’s habits. The therapists at MAC that utilize ABA therapy, encourage an autistic child to increase positive behavior and decrease negative behavior.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

HS wrestling roundup: Chambersburg has another big weekend with 5-0 showing at Rocket Duals

Eight days into the 2022-’23 high school wrestling season, Chambersburg has already matched its win total from all of last season. The Trojans haven’t held back on the competition, either, and even got off to a 2-0 start in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division with opening-weekend wins over Mifflin County and State College. They were back at it on Saturday with a 5–0 clean sweep at Spring Grove’s Rocket Duals, which included victories over Hempfield (51-19), Boiling Springs (40-29) and Northern (48-25).
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
