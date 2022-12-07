Read full article on original website
The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar: American Fare in a Cozy, Old-School Atmosphere
You know you're in a classic, American restaurant when they serve you freshly baked bread and whipped butter almost immediately after being seated. The Greenfield Restaurant & Bar appears as a historic home in the midst of a corporate center. It feels a little bit out of place, but the house was actually there before everything else. The restaurant resides in the former home of the Clymer family, which farmed the land that eventually became Greenfield Corporate Center. Their restaurant sits right off of William Penn Way and is hard to miss, especially these days with holiday decor lighting up the place.
WGAL
York County mobile home park is decked out for the holidays
WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. — There are bright lights and beautiful sights at a York County mobile home park this month. It's all to bring holiday cheer to residents and many visitors. "This is the biggest we've done," Lourdes Michner said. This is the sixth year Michner and her family decorated...
WGAL
Skating rink opens at Park City Center mall in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. — The outdoor ice skating rink at Park City Center opens Friday afternoon in Lancaster County. Video above: WGAL reporter Kate Merriman laces up her skates and takes to the ice. The rink will open with a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. The first public skating session...
Central Dauphin’s TJ Roden turns in impressive run at Champs Sports national cross country championships
Two weeks ago, Central Dauphin senior TJ Roden earned the opportunity of a lifetime by placing 10th at the Northeast regional cross country meet in New York City and qualifying for the Champs Sports (formerly Footlocker) national XC championships in San Diego. On Saturday Roden’s dream was realized with a...
travelawaits.com
Why We’re Considering Retiring In This Charming Pennsylvania Community
In March 2021, after retiring in Cuenca, Ecuador, for over 10 years, we stored our furnishings and began traveling full time in search of the ”next place.” Our journey thus far has taken us to popular expat destinations in Mexico, Latin America, and Europe. But we’re also open...
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
WGAL
Kellogg's: Layoffs at Lancaster County plant are 'temporary and short-term'
LANCASTER, Pa. — A number of News 8 viewers contacted us Friday about layoffs just announced at the Kellogg's plant in Lancaster County. News 8 contacted the company, and spokesperson Kris Bahner provided this statement: "The number of team members we need to run the plant often varies from week to week. The layoffs are temporary and short-term in nature."
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (12/10/22)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding December 10. Claris Ina Knouse of Green Park entered into rest on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at the home of her daughter where she had resided for the past year and was under hospice care for the past six months. She was...
abc27.com
Crash disrupted traffic on US 222 South in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused an aa traffic jam on US 222 South in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between Exit: To Pa. 272- Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 WEST/PA 283 WEST/US 222 SOUTH. All lanes were closed for a time.
Franklin Fire Company: A fire and a pizza party
Franklin Fire Company volunteers celebrated their 119th birthday putting out a fire at Franklin County Career & Tech Center Thursday, followed by a pizza party. Chief Mark Trace and six first responders manning Engine 45 arrived on the scene first; where school staff told them the fire was located in the facility’s welding shop. Engines 42 and 43 with three volunteers each were close behind. Multiple first responders in privately owned vehicles then showed up to assist with firefighting efforts.
Farm Show milkshakes served at pop-ups in central Pa.; here’s where to find one near you
Pennsylvania Farm Show milkshake lovers lined up at the West Shore Plaza in Lemoyne Friday to sample the sweet treats at the first of several Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association pop-up events. Celebrating the Dairymen’s 70th year selling shakes at the Farm Show, all three flavors were available, including a new...
local21news.com
WATCH: East Shore Diner prepares to move to West Shore due to I-83 expansion project
The East Shore Diner is a landmark in Harrisburg and now it’s getting ready to move to it’s new homeon the West Shore. “This was the front of the diner,” East Shore Diner Owner Bill Katsifis told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, walking her through the diner Thursday.
Replacing a longtime Harrisburg favorite, Mad Moose Tavern scores high in food, service | Mimi’s picks
Mad Moose Tavern completes a downtown Harrisburg restaurant hat trick for proprietor Adam Sturges. Following a five year pattern -- intentional or not -- Sturges opened Sturges Speakeasy in 2012, acquired McGrath Irish Pub in 2017 and just recently, purchased Mad Moose Tavern, aka the Midtown Tavern, from longtime owner and operator Sotirios Ntzanis in October 2022.
How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map
While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
abc27.com
New clinic for autistic children opening in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Mission Autism Clinics (MAC) is opening up a new facility in Harrisburg at the end of this week, according to a Nov. 22, 2022 release. MAC is a an autism clinic that offers applied behavior analysis therapy (ABA) programs for children ages 2-6. According to MAC, ABA is a style of therapy that uses learning and behavior to change a child’s habits. The therapists at MAC that utilize ABA therapy, encourage an autistic child to increase positive behavior and decrease negative behavior.
Parker Smith, Jaydon Smith, Julian Christopher all hit double-figures but Carlisle falls to Hempfield
Three different Carlisle players hit double-figures Saturday but it wasn’t enough in a 48-44 loss to Hempfield. Parker Smith led the Thundering Herd with 11 points, and Jaydon Smith and Julian Christopher each had 11. Jeremiah Snyder added seven points.
Five reasons for Cougar fans to be optimistic after Harrisburg’s Saturday state title appearance
During Harrisburg head coach Cal Everett’s postgame huddle following his team’s 42-7 defeat at the hand St. Joseph’s Prep in the 6A state championship game Saturday at Cumberland Valley, the Cougar leader yelled to his team that there was no reason for the team to be hanging their heads.
After graduating some top seniors, Newport wrestling is ready to rumble again
After a successful season last year (the Buffaloes went 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the league.), and with Ganon Smith and Nate Rode both graduating, the Newport wrestling team will have holes to fill in its lineup. The year started with the annual Newport Duals where Newport defeated York Tech,...
HS wrestling roundup: Chambersburg has another big weekend with 5-0 showing at Rocket Duals
Eight days into the 2022-’23 high school wrestling season, Chambersburg has already matched its win total from all of last season. The Trojans haven’t held back on the competition, either, and even got off to a 2-0 start in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division with opening-weekend wins over Mifflin County and State College. They were back at it on Saturday with a 5–0 clean sweep at Spring Grove’s Rocket Duals, which included victories over Hempfield (51-19), Boiling Springs (40-29) and Northern (48-25).
