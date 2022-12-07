Read full article on original website
CNET
Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: How to Apply in Your State
Many families in the US are struggling to make ends meet as they deal with price hikes from inflation and try to recover from the pandemic. As the cold winter months approach, some may be looking for a way to keep the lights on and provide food for their families. Fortunately, each state has a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program you can apply to for help getting back on your feet.
December SNAP Benefits: Where Will Food Assistance Be Provided?
People who get SNAP benefits from different states are waiting for any updates in December to see if they will receive emergency allotments for the following month from their local SNAP offices. New York became the latest state to extend emergency food stamp payments through December 2022, with SNAP benefits...
Food Stamps by Household: How Much the 2023 COLA Boosted Monthly SNAP Benefits
Americans who depend on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy food have had a rough go of it in 2022 due to soaring prices for everything from eggs and bacon to veggies and...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate December 2022 SNAP Payments?
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive another sizable payment in December, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023....
Workers at a boot store are owed almost $360,000 because some wages were paid in gift cards
Dayton Boots in Vancouver paid some of its 71 employees $600 a week in gift cards, which its director said let him cover the cost of work equipment.
Cost-of-living payments and benefits rise ‘too late’, say recipients
Benefits recipients facing a “dark” Christmas due to tightened finances have said they fear rises unveiled in Jeremy Hunt’s autumn budget will come “too late”. The Chancellor has pledged a cost-of-living payment of £900 to households on means-tested benefits and £150 for individuals on disability benefit and also plans to raise disability and working-age benefits by 10.1%, in line with September inflation, in April next year.
Tax rebates 2022: These states provide one-time payment up to $1,700
At least 20 states already offer one-time tax rebates and tax credits to help residents manage the rising cost of living in the face of extraordinarily high inflation and rising interest rates. The United States is seeing its highest level of inflation in forty years. Rates decreased to 7.6% in...
Child Tax Credit One Year Later: Financial Insecurity and Child Hunger Increased for 61% of Americans
One of the biggest contention points on Capitol Hill in the current session is restarting the expanded Child Tax Credit, a measure introduced during the pandemic to help families pay for necessary...
BBC
Cost of living: Childcare fees mean mum makes £2 on overtime shift
A mother of two said she only makes £2 a day when she works overtime due to the rising cost of childcare fees. Louise Morgan, from Swansea, wants to work more hours to advance her career, but said it was not worth the financial cost. The 33-year-old said she...
Millions of people mistakenly received student loan forgiveness emails
If you applied to have a portion of your student loans forgiven, you might have received an email saying that your application has been approved. Many borrowers needed clarification on the email, since it also stated their approval is pending because of the relief program’s legal challenges and they would receive an update when the issues were resolved.
Money is moving. Follow it
I was very busy this week and didn’t have time for lunch so I pulled into a fast food restaurant known for a certain famous burger that gives a lot of value for the price. After ordering one the cashier dutifully asked if I wanted to make it a meal, but I declined. “Just the burger please,” I responded. A few moments later as I pulled up to the window the young man leaned out and said, “That will be $7.50.” “Oh no,” I replied, “I only wanted the burger.” “Correct,” was his response. “That will be $7.50. Just the burger.”
