Colorado State

CNET

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families: How to Apply in Your State

Many families in the US are struggling to make ends meet as they deal with price hikes from inflation and try to recover from the pandemic. As the cold winter months approach, some may be looking for a way to keep the lights on and provide food for their families. Fortunately, each state has a Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program you can apply to for help getting back on your feet.
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Cost-of-living payments and benefits rise ‘too late’, say recipients

Benefits recipients facing a “dark” Christmas due to tightened finances have said they fear rises unveiled in Jeremy Hunt’s autumn budget will come “too late”. The Chancellor has pledged a cost-of-living payment of £900 to households on means-tested benefits and £150 for individuals on disability benefit and also plans to raise disability and working-age benefits by 10.1%, in line with September inflation, in April next year.
BBC

Cost of living: Childcare fees mean mum makes £2 on overtime shift

A mother of two said she only makes £2 a day when she works overtime due to the rising cost of childcare fees. Louise Morgan, from Swansea, wants to work more hours to advance her career, but said it was not worth the financial cost. The 33-year-old said she...
rolling out

Millions of people mistakenly received student loan forgiveness emails

If you applied to have a portion of your student loans forgiven, you might have received an email saying that your application has been approved. Many borrowers needed clarification on the email, since it also stated their approval is pending because of the relief program’s legal challenges and they would receive an update when the issues were resolved.
The Spectrum

Money is moving. Follow it

I was very busy this week and didn’t have time for lunch so I pulled into a fast food restaurant known for a certain famous burger that gives a lot of value for the price. After ordering one the cashier dutifully asked if I wanted to make it a meal, but I declined. “Just the burger please,” I responded. A few moments later as I pulled up to the window the young man leaned out and said, “That will be $7.50.” “Oh no,” I replied, “I only wanted the burger.” “Correct,” was his response. “That will be $7.50. Just the burger.”

