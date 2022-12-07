Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBill DeckerBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Transfer Portal Tracker: LSU's Offer List
Brian Kelly’s staff has been all over the country this week putting the final touches on their 2023 recruiting class, but continuing to monitor the transfer portal and extend offers there is also of the utmost importance. In the last 24 hours, the Tigers have dished out two offers...
Recruiting Tracker: The Latest on Four-Star LSU Commit Daylen Austin
LSU reeled in an important commitment when 4-star cornerback Daylen Austin announced his pledge in May, but the Tigers will have to fight off a few schools pushing for the coveted defensive back down the stretch. Austin, a Long Beach, Calif. native, is fresh off of a visit to Oregon,...
LSU Dishes Out Major Transfer Portal Offer
LSU continues to attack positions of need in the transfer portal. On Friday, Brian Kelly dished out an offer to Coastal Carolina defensive lineman/EDGE Josaiah Stewart. The 6-foot-2, 230 pounder signed in the Chanticleers’ 2021 class, and after back-to-back dominant seasons, Stewart entered the transfer portal after a coaching change.
State of the LSU Tight End Room, Reinforcements On The Way
Heading into the 2022 season, LSU’s tight end room was one that lacked significant depth. With true freshman Mason Taylor turning heads and emerging as a starter during fall camp, and Kole Taylor handling backup duties, it was an efficient one-two punch. Aside from the two, this room remained...
bestofswla.com
LSU: From Chumps To Champs
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron had college football’s best Hollywood script going while it lasted. The Cajun born on the bayous of Larose finally got his dream job as the Tigers’ head coach and guided his beloved team to an undefeated season and the national championship. It was a team led by a Heisman Trophy winner and was considered by many as the best college team ever assembled that had completed the greatest season in college football history.
2023 Commit Michael Daugherty Locked In With LSU
It’s no secret that 2023 LSU commit Michael Daugherty is one of the top safeties in the country. With the Tigers keeping their foot on the gas for Daugherty, an in-home visit this week reaffirmed his commitment to Brian Kelly and his program. Early Signing Day is vastly approaching,...
LSU TE Kole Taylor Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU tight end Kole Taylor has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced via social media on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining. Taylor caught five passes for 55 yards this season for the Tigers, but saw limited snaps with freshman phenom Mason Taylor handling starting duties.
Is Pete Maravich the Best College Basketball Player Ever? We Rank Our Top 5
Where does Pete Maravich rank on our top-five list of all-time college basketball greats? The post Is Pete Maravich the Best College Basketball Player Ever? We Rank Our Top 5 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Heartbreak in the Big Easy
As the final seconds ticked off the scoreboard late Friday night at the Superdome, the Ruston Bearcats (12-2) came up a touchdown short. And by the immediate reaction of the Ruston players as the clock hit zeroes, it was obvious they weren’t content on just being back in the state title game. This bunch came with the mindset of taking the championship trophy back to the northern part of the state.
brproud.com
SU Basketball defends home court against LSU-A, 98-76
BATON ROUGE, La — Southern Men’s Basketball returned to the court Saturday after more than a full week off for finals and almost scored 100 on their first test back. The Jaguars downed the LSU-Alexandria Generals 98-76 in front of their home crowd at the F. G. Clark Activity center.
NOLA.com
Destrehan comes through in the end and wins a state title against Ruston
Jai Eugene Jr. scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter, the Destrehan defense came up with two interceptions in the final minutes and the third-seeded Wildcats defeated No. 1 Ruston 17-10 in the Division I nonselect state football championship Friday at the Caesars Superdome. Eugene scored on a 29-yard...
Baton Rouge Business Report
LSU researchers create new flood prediction model for hurricanes
When Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina as a Category 1 storm in 2018, it set records for rainfall, creating damaging 500-year flooding events along the Cape Fear River Basin. This is exactly the sort of weather event Z. George Xue of the LSU’s oceanography and coastal science department...
New Orleans, December 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
theadvocate.com
Former Southern coach Pete Richardson elected to Black College Football Hall of Fame
Former Southern University football coach Pete Richardson was one of eight inductees into the Black College Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday. Richardson, who won four Black college football national championships in his 17 seasons at Southern, was the only coach inducted in the Hall’s 14th class. “I was...
fgazette.com
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana.Presently,thestatehas 15 so called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown NewOrleans,fourracetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals?
NOLA.com
Gumbo remains the perfect cozy Cajun dish at many Lafayette restaurants
From the time the first cold front passes in the fall until the humidity creeps in during the spring, you’re bound to hear people in South Louisiana talking about how it’s gumbo weather. Although some gumbo enthusiasts have no problem eating the dish year-round, the way it fills...
Cajun Country Jam coming to Denham Springs Memorial Day Weekend 2023
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Some of country music’s biggest stars are set to perform at Cajun Country Jam during Memorial Day Weekend 2023. The two-day concert is happening Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, 2023. It will take place at Pards North Park located at 30372 Eden...
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
Car flips in crash on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A car flipped on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge (New Bridge) that crosses the Mississippi River on I-10 on Thursday, Dec. 8. The crash happened on I-10 East before the Nicholson Drive exit. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) reported the crash around 11...
theadvocate.com
See which fast food chain is building a location on Plank Road
Checkers is set to open its fourth Baton Rouge area location at 4536 Plank Road at the end of January. Ramsey Ali, the local franchisee for the hamburger chain, said the Checkers will have a dine-in section and an outdoor patio. About 20-25 people will work in the restaurant. Ali also has the Checkers locations on Florida and Coursey boulevards and in the Central Walmart Supercenter.
