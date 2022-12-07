Jewish Family and Community Services break ground on UpStreet 00:49

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New life is coming to the old Forward Lanes in Squirrel Hill.

Tuesday was the groundbreaking for a new, in-person space called "UpStreet" at Forward Lanes Loft.

Jewish Family and Community Services started UpStreet virtually in 2020 to help teens during the pandemic and now they're expanding to a physical space, as well.

"Youth can make a good decision to walk down the street, come up to UpStreet, get coffee, get a snack, and talk to an adult, talk to a therapist, rather than drinking or smoking, or making some really poor choices somewhere else," said Dana Gold, the COO of Jewish Family and Community Services.

The UpStreet team will also work with JFCS career counselors to help teenagers with future planning for life after high school or college.