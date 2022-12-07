12 Costco Items You Never Want to Forget When You Really Need Them

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Costco is a great place to stock up on items you need around the house every day.

Because the warehouse retailer sells items in bulk, a great Costco hack is to stash these items at home so you can keep yourself well-supplied for a long time.

Here are some items you don’t want to forget to purchase the next time you go to Costco.

Toilet paper

Toilet paper is a staple you always need around the house, and Costco has bulk-sized packs to ensure you don’t run out unexpectedly.

Costco offers a variety of options, including name-brand toilet paper as well as Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand.

Dish detergent

Costco has several options for buying dish detergent in bulk, which can be particularly helpful if you enjoy cooking or have a big family.

Consider picking up Costco’s dish detergent packets that can easily be dropped into your dishwasher. You can also get liquid detergent if you prefer.

Paper towels

Paper towels are another important paper-product staple to keep around the house. They’re perfect for spills and cleaning up at the end of the day.

You also may want them around to dry off after washing your hands during cold and flu season.

Trash bags

It’s always a good idea to have extra trash bags on hand, and Costco gives you several options to choose from.

The store has everything from outdoor trash bags for leaves and heavy-duty contractor trash bags to your typical kitchen bags.

Paper plates

It’s a good idea to have paper plates around for breakfast, lunch, and dinner gatherings. You also may want to have some on hand for parties or impromptu get-togethers.

Besides, you never know when your dishwasher is going to decide to take a break unexpectedly.

Cleaning supplies

It’s a good idea to stock up on cleaning supplies for the bathroom and kitchen so they’re easy to grab anytime you need to give surfaces a good scrubbing.

You also may want to check on items like sponges and scrubbers, which you can buy in bulk so you have them on hand for special cleaning days or for everyday wiping down surfaces.

Clothing basics

Socks can go missing or may spring holes, so wander through the clothing aisles at your local Costco and pick up some extra socks to have on hand. Buying socks in bulk makes it easier to match the ones you have left if you lose one.

You also may want to get rid of old underwear or dingy undershirts and pick up some Costco versions to restock your drawers.

Snacks

Sometimes, you need an afternoon pick-me-up at the office, or you want something you can easily throw in your kid’s lunch box. Costco has plenty of snack options, from chips and crackers to its popular fruit snacks and trail mix.

It’s easy to find the snacks your family loves so you can keep your pantry stocked for when someone gets hungry.

Pro tip: Buying in bulk can help you save money on groceries, especially when you compare the per-unit cost at a warehouse retailer like Costco to the cost at your local grocery store.

Coffee

Coffee is another important staple to have around. You can find a variety of ground coffee in different flavors from different name-brand companies at Costco.

If you have a one-cup coffee maker, Costco is a great place to grab variety packs of flavors for a freshly brewed cup each day.

Food storage

Grab a food storage set from Costco so you always have the proper containers with lids whenever you need to pack something up in your kitchen for later.

These can be used to store everything from leftovers and freshly cleaned fruit to homemade treats.

Costco has different options you can choose from, so check out the retailer’s website or look for them in the store the next time you shop.

Liquor

Whether it’s for a party or just to stock your bar, Costco has plenty of liquor options that are sure to please family, friends, and other guests.

The retailer has both name-brand options and liquor under the Kirkland Signature label.

Luggage

It can be frustrating when you’re about to pack for a trip and can’t find the suitcase. Or, perhaps you have a suitcase that is too small for everything you need to take.

Check Costco for a variety of different types of luggage. That way, you will always be prepared for a spur-of-the-moment trip or a once-in-a-lifetime vacation.

Bottom line

Costco is a great place to stock up on all kinds of items to make sure you have them around. Buying in bulk also cuts down on your need to run to the store, which can save you money on gas.

