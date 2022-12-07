ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FinanceBuzz

12 Costco Items You Never Want to Forget When You Really Need Them

By Jenny Cohen
FinanceBuzz
FinanceBuzz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7ww8_0jaBPOAu00

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies.

Costco is a great place to stock up on items you need around the house every day.

Because the warehouse retailer sells items in bulk, a great Costco hack is to stash these items at home so you can keep yourself well-supplied for a long time.

Here are some items you don’t want to forget to purchase the next time you go to Costco.

Toilet paper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EtvhV_0jaBPOAu00

Toilet paper is a staple you always need around the house, and Costco has bulk-sized packs to ensure you don’t run out unexpectedly.

Costco offers a variety of options, including name-brand toilet paper as well as Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand.

Dish detergent

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M4Uk1_0jaBPOAu00

Costco has several options for buying dish detergent in bulk, which can be particularly helpful if you enjoy cooking or have a big family.

Consider picking up Costco’s dish detergent packets that can easily be dropped into your dishwasher. You can also get liquid detergent if you prefer.

Get expert advice on making more money - sent straight to your inbox.

Paper towels

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fGR0k_0jaBPOAu00

Paper towels are another important paper-product staple to keep around the house. They’re perfect for spills and cleaning up at the end of the day.

You also may want them around to dry off after washing your hands during cold and flu season.

Trash bags

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16FfDP_0jaBPOAu00

It’s always a good idea to have extra trash bags on hand, and Costco gives you several options to choose from.

The store has everything from outdoor trash bags for leaves and heavy-duty contractor trash bags to your typical kitchen bags.

Paper plates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLWVS_0jaBPOAu00

It’s a good idea to have paper plates around for breakfast, lunch, and dinner gatherings. You also may want to have some on hand for parties or impromptu get-togethers.

Besides, you never know when your dishwasher is going to decide to take a break unexpectedly.

Earn cash back every time you shop at Costco using one of these credit cards.

Cleaning supplies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27FLY8_0jaBPOAu00

It’s a good idea to stock up on cleaning supplies for the bathroom and kitchen so they’re easy to grab anytime you need to give surfaces a good scrubbing.

You also may want to check on items like sponges and scrubbers, which you can buy in bulk so you have them on hand for special cleaning days or for everyday wiping down surfaces.

Clothing basics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PHZh_0jaBPOAu00

Socks can go missing or may spring holes, so wander through the clothing aisles at your local Costco and pick up some extra socks to have on hand. Buying socks in bulk makes it easier to match the ones you have left if you lose one.

You also may want to get rid of old underwear or dingy undershirts and pick up some Costco versions to restock your drawers.

Snacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t6Sgi_0jaBPOAu00

Sometimes, you need an afternoon pick-me-up at the office, or you want something you can easily throw in your kid’s lunch box. Costco has plenty of snack options, from chips and crackers to its popular fruit snacks and trail mix.

It’s easy to find the snacks your family loves so you can keep your pantry stocked for when someone gets hungry.

Pro tip: Buying in bulk can help you save money on groceries, especially when you compare the per-unit cost at a warehouse retailer like Costco to the cost at your local grocery store.

Coffee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bUpVb_0jaBPOAu00

Coffee is another important staple to have around. You can find a variety of ground coffee in different flavors from different name-brand companies at Costco.

If you have a one-cup coffee maker, Costco is a great place to grab variety packs of flavors for a freshly brewed cup each day.

Food storage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPVyF_0jaBPOAu00

Grab a food storage set from Costco so you always have the proper containers with lids whenever you need to pack something up in your kitchen for later.

These can be used to store everything from leftovers and freshly cleaned fruit to homemade treats.

Costco has different options you can choose from, so check out the retailer’s website or look for them in the store the next time you shop.

Liquor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z193a_0jaBPOAu00

Whether it’s for a party or just to stock your bar, Costco has plenty of liquor options that are sure to please family, friends, and other guests.

The retailer has both name-brand options and liquor under the Kirkland Signature label.

Luggage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vC0tX_0jaBPOAu00

It can be frustrating when you’re about to pack for a trip and can’t find the suitcase. Or, perhaps you have a suitcase that is too small for everything you need to take.

Check Costco for a variety of different types of luggage. That way, you will always be prepared for a spur-of-the-moment trip or a once-in-a-lifetime vacation.

Bottom line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFefd_0jaBPOAu00

Costco is a great place to stock up on all kinds of items to make sure you have them around. Buying in bulk also cuts down on your need to run to the store, which can save you money on gas.

Remember to check your wallet for the best credit cards for Costco shoppers to save even more cash the next time you go on a Costco run.

Comments / 0

Related
FinanceBuzz

9 Items to Buy at Amazon Instead of Costco

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FinanceBuzz

12 Reasons You Should Never Cancel Your Costco Membership

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
SheKnows

12 Trader Joe’s Stocking Stuffers You Won’t Want to Miss Out On

We love going to Trader Joe’s year-round, something demonstrated every time we fight our way through the store’s always-hectic parking lot. We wouldn’t deal with that parking trauma for just any grocery store. But our passion for TJ’s is even stronger during the holidays. From the first bite of Pumpkin Kringle to the last of the Candy Cane Joe-Joes, it’s our go-to spot for tasty treats and essential ingredients for all of our holiday foods. It’s also a fantastic place to pick up stocking stuffers, from little snacks and gift-sized ingredients, to beauty and home products and more. Take a look at some of the best stocking stuffers at Trader Joe’s below, and you’ll see socks packed to the gills hanging over the fireplace this Christmas.
shefinds

Costco’s Return Policy Has One Big Catch, A Former Member Reveals

From unique deals to the art of buying products you need in bulk, there are countless reasons why many of us love shopping at Costco. Members are able to try tasty free samples and benefit from sales on numerous items from food to to electronics to toys to jewelry. While Costco shoppers can keep their memberships for years, there is one habit that can lead the chain to quickly revoke one’s membership, as Insider reports.
FinanceBuzz

11 Costco Employee Benefits That Will Make You Want to Work There

FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Costco...
Allrecipes.com

The 12 Best Holiday Deals at Costco This December

From throwing holiday parties and cookie swaps to buying hostess gifts and stocking stuffers, it seems the trips to the store never end in December. That's just another reason why we love Costco; it's a one-stop shop for all our holiday needs. And Costco seems to sense that everyone's looking to save where they can this year, or at least their latest drop of monthly deals suggests it.
GOBankingRates

20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy....
FinanceBuzz

FinanceBuzz

804
Followers
2K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

FinanceBuzz is a personal finance brand on a mission to democratize financial independence. We believe that nobody should feel limited in their lifestyle or happiness because of the burden or absence of money.

 https://financebuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy