Unique piece of Michael Jordan memorabilia up for auction

By Stephen Beslic
 4 days ago

One-of-a-kind opportunity to own a part of basketball history involving nobody else but the GOAT, Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan is arguably the greatest athlete of all time. His legacy is celebrated throughout the sports world and beyond. For that reason and many more, his memorabilia is highly sought after and valuable.

This is why it comes as no surprise that a unique piece of Michael Jordan memorabilia is up for auction at what will surely be an expensive price. The item for bidding at the Lelands Fall Classic Auction is a scorecard from the match wherein His Airness scored his 20,000th point.

Unique piece of history

While the sports memorabilia industry is littered with usual fares like jerseys, autographs, and trading cards, this scorecard is a truly unique piece of history—there are not many available from the match that made Michael Jordan a member of the highly-esteemed 20,000-point club.

The scorecard comes from the collection of Neil Funk, a former play-by-play radio announcer who called that game between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks on January 8, 1993.

In that game, Jordan scored 35 points on an efficient 15-of-26 shooting. He added 8 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals in a dominant performance that saw six Bulls players scoring double figures. According to the listing, the scorecard has "names, stats, scoring, and notes in bold blue and red markers."

The listing also mentions, "Jordan's column is neatly scored, and the typewritten number 30 is circled in blue with the points number written next to it, under which the GOAT has signed in black ink."

Hall of Fame career

Of course, Jordan did not stop at just 20,000 points. He finished his career with 32,292 points and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Michael Jordan memorabilia is always highly sought after due to its historic significance and high value, but this scorecard from his 20,000th-point game is undoubtedly a one-of-a-kind item. The auction will surely be competitive, and the winning bid could reach an astronomical price.

Chicago, IL
