BODY BY BECCA

I have been pretty successful this week with watching what I eat and tracking my points with the nutrition program I put myself on.

Fat-free cottage cheese with a dash of salt and pepper, fresh fruits and a healthy version of chicken wing dip made with chicken, hot sauce and Fage plain yogurt (with celery to use instead of tortilla chips) have become my newfound favorite snacks.

I’ve said no to the quick and easy fast-food stops, and I even said no to pizza, which my boyfriend and daughter had one night during the week. I will just have my healthy pizza bowls (with the meat and toppings pretty much) whenever I feel like having pizza.

Throughout the past week the food choices have been easy. I bought a lunch pal and like my daughter going to school every morning, I too, pack my lunch pal and head out for the day. It has been super helpful having the items I need readily available. It stops the desire to make a quick stop for a delicious, bad snack. Occasionally, I will treat myself, but I just don’t make it a bad habit anymore.

Although I have a good grip on the food choices, I definitely need to carve more exercise time in my days. I thought a lot in the last couple of weeks about how much I am missing going to the gym and working out. I used to go for 2-3 hours a day. I miss how my body transformed with all of that work and commitment. I miss my back muscles and leaner arms, and smaller stomach. I KNOW the work and dedication it takes. It is so exhausting with school as a full-time job (over 40 hours per week), still working part-time remotely for the newspapers, taking care of six dogs, one teenager, two humans and a household that I don’t own.

But I know goals are not unreachable. Because I have SO much going on it will just take more time to get there. Recognizing that I think is important because before, I would just say screw it and give up. Why do the work? Why keep going? Just take the easy way out. The reality is, there is no easy way- life and health issues just get harder and more complicated. I’m not willing to let that happen.

Until next time, have fun with fitness.

Rebecca